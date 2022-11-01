Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Panama City, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Panama City is $185 per month or $2,220 annually.
Car insurance in Panama City is $146 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider in Panama City on average.
Car Insurance in Panama City, FL
Auto insurance rates in Panama City vary widely. Some of the factors that affect car insurance costs include where you live, what type of vehicle you drive, your driving history, and other personal factors like your age and gender. It’s always important to compare auto insurance quotes before buying a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Panama City, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Panama City?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Panama City, with rates starting at $170 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
When shopping for car insurance in Panama City, it’s always a good idea to compare rates from multiple providers. This can help to ensure that you get the best possible deal on your policy. Below are the average monthly rates for the top providers in Panama City.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$170
|Progressive
|$172
|Travelers
|$195
|Dairyland
|$196
|Bristol West
|$216
|Liberty Mutual
|$226
|Hugo
|$42
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$130
|Direct Auto
|$132
|GAINSCO
|$158
|AssuranceAmerica
|$183
|Safeco
|$205
|Mercury
|$206
|Pronto
|$209
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$247
|Infinity
|$267
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Panama City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is another factor that can affect your car insurance rates[2]. If you have any accidents or DUIs on your record, for example, your car insurance rates will likely be higher. On the other hand, if you have a clean driving record, you’ll likely enjoy lower car insurance rates as a result of your safe driving.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$186
|Speeding Ticket
|$249
|At-Fault Accident
|$272
|DUI
|$370
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Panama City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score may also affect your insurance rates[3]. While credit score typically has a more modest impact than factors like your location or driving history, it can still influence the cost of your policy. Borrowers with higher credit scores are typically seen as more reliable, which may have a positive impact on your auto insurance rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$153
|Good
|$181
|Average
|$199
|Poor
|$308
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Panama City
The best way to find affordable auto insurance coverage in Panama City is to compare rates from different auto insurance companies. Since insurers use different formulas and weigh certain factors differently, getting personalized quotes from multiple providers is a great way to ensure that you’re getting the best possible deal.
Another good way to save on car insurance is by seeking out any available discounts that you may qualify for. For example, many car insurance companies offer bundling discounts for those who choose to bundle their auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
The key to finding the best car insurance in Panama City is to shop around and compare car insurance quotes. This is the most surefire way to uncover the cheapest insurance in your city. Even if you’re already happy with your insurance, it can still benefit you to compare quotes.
Car insurance premiums in Panama City typically cost between $42 and $267. The cost of car insurance depends on a variety of factors, including where you live, your driving history, your vehicle age, and the type of coverage you choose.
From California to Florida and everywhere in between, car insurance rates tend to vary by location. Some location-based factors that may affect insurance costs include local and state regulations, the proportion of uninsured drivers in your area, the population density, and the rate of accidents. Driving history and credit score also have a significant effect on your rates.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Panama City
#67
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#100
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#106
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#97
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Panama City drivers rank 119 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #119
- Percent of drivers in Panama City with an accident: 8.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Panama City drivers rank 106 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #106
- Percent of drivers in Panama City with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Panama City drivers rank 154 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #154
- Percent of drivers in Panama City with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Panama City drivers rank 152 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #152
- Percent of drivers in Panama City with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Panama City drivers rank 67 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Panama City with a speeding ticket: 7.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Panama City drivers rank 127 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #127
- Percent of drivers in Panama City with clean record: 79.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Panama City drivers rank 174 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #174
- Percent of drivers in Panama City with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.39%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
