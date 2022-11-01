4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Missouri (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterMissouri
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterMissouri

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Missouri

Gateway to the where? Most Missourians are just driving to work—or if they’re lucky, a baseball game or fishing. Drivers know that Missouri car insurance is relatively expensive: according to Insurify, average rates are $274 per month, significantly more than the national average.So for Missouri drivers, finding a cheap car insurance policy is of the utmost importance.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $274 per month, or $3,288 annually.

  • Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Missouri, with average premiums of $133 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Missouri

How much is car insurance in Missouri?

The average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $274 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Auto insurance is a highly competitive marketplace, and no two insurance companies are the same. Finding the best rates for your family is about getting car insurance quotes from all the insurance providers you can. In the state of Missouri, these insurance companies offer the lowest average rates across the board, according to Insurify:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$133
Clearcover$133
Progressive$145
Kemper Preferred$154
Safeco$159
Acuity$161
State Auto$194
GAINSCO$195
Midvale Home & Auto$204
Dairyland$210
Liberty Mutual$210
Stillwater$210
Nationwide$230
Kemper$232
Kemper Specialty$246
AssuranceAmerica$262
Bristol West$302
The General$343
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Missouri

The state minimum Missouri auto insurance only covers property damage liability and bodily injury liability that you cause to other drivers in an at-fault accident. These minimum requirements protect you financially, but they don’t protect your own car or medical expenses. But if minimum coverage is all you need, these auto insurance companies have the best rates:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$86
Travelers$87
Kemper Preferred$90
State Auto$90
Safeco$90
Progressive$97
Clearcover$102
Stillwater$111
Kemper$127
Midvale Home & Auto$135
Dairyland$135
Liberty Mutual$138
Kemper Specialty$141
GAINSCO$151
Bristol West$184
AssuranceAmerica$195
Nationwide$232
The General$237
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Missouri

Full-coverage car insurance is not the cheapest insurance coverage, but it goes far beyond liability coverage. With collision coverage, regardless of fault—or what you collide with—your bodily injury and property damage is protected, and comprehensive coverage insures your car against many perils. These providers have cheap full coverage quotes:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$146
Clearcover$155
Kemper Preferred$164
Acuity$165
Safeco$178
Progressive$185
Stillwater$219
State Auto$224
Midvale Home & Auto$225
Nationwide$231
GAINSCO$243
Liberty Mutual$259
Dairyland$282
Kemper$316
AssuranceAmerica$329
Kemper Specialty$338
Bristol West$390
The General$438
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Missouri

Even if you find the cheapest rates with one provider, you still want to be sure your insurance policy is coming from a reputable insurance company. The companies in this table offer Missouri car insurance that achieves high scores not only for being cheap car insurance but also for customer satisfaction and financial stability—important when weighing your insurance options.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$133
Nationwide89$230
Safeco86$159
Liberty Mutual82$210
Travelers80$133
State Auto76$194
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Missouri Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Along with credit score and marital status, your driving history is one of the most important criteria unique to you that car insurance companies will use to set your rate. A DUI, speeding ticket or at-fault accident will get you flagged as high-risk, and you will probably get car insurance quotes with higher rates. But how high depends on the insurance company.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Missouri

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Missouri

If in the last five years, you don’t have any serious violations—like speeding tickets, DUIs, or car accidents—on your driving record, you’ll be in line for the cheapest car insurance in Missouri. These car insurance companies in particular have affordable car insurance for Missouri drivers with clean driving records:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover$123
Travelers$126
Progressive$141
Acuity$142
Safeco$146
Kemper Preferred$148
State Auto$167
Midvale Home & Auto$178
GAINSCO$189
Stillwater$196
Dairyland$197
Liberty Mutual$200
Kemper$208
Nationwide$213
Kemper Specialty$222
AssuranceAmerica$237
Bristol West$272
The General$296
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Missouri

If you have a DUI, you likely regret it for a lot of reasons. And one of them is probably the high car insurance rates you get with a DUI on your record. While this generally holds true, some auto insurance companies specialize in providing the cheapest auto insurance to drivers with DUIs. Start with these car insurance quotes for DUI Missouri drivers:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Stillwater$112
Kemper Preferred$134
Clearcover$135
GAINSCO$147
Travelers$148
Progressive$157
Liberty Mutual$175
Dairyland$184
Acuity$199
State Auto$208
Safeco$210
Kemper$213
AssuranceAmerica$230
Kemper Specialty$243
Midvale Home & Auto$252
Nationwide$287
Bristol West$314
The General$337
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Missouri

SR-22 Insurance in Missouri

Has the Missouri DMV taken away your driver’s license because of a DUI or other violation? If so, you might need an SR-22 policy in order to get it back. The insurance company handles the filing process, but since you’re going to be labeled high-risk, your insurance rates could be high. These car insurance companies provide SR-22 insurance in Missouri at reasonable rates.

USAA
USAA
State Farm
State Farm
Allstate
Allstate
GEICO
GEICO
Progressive
Progressive

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Missouri

If there’s an accident on your driving record, you’ll need to put in some extra effort to get the cheapest car insurance available to you. Companies like Progressive make a point of providing forgiving insurance premiums to first-time accidents. Here are some other Missouri auto insurance companies that have good car insurance quotes for drivers with accidents.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$148
Progressive$156
Kemper Preferred$173
Clearcover$189
Safeco$201
GAINSCO$222
Liberty Mutual$255
Dairyland$265
Acuity$269
Nationwide$285
State Auto$285
Midvale Home & Auto$289
Kemper$320
Stillwater$327
Kemper Specialty$355
AssuranceAmerica$360
Bristol West$411
The General$540
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Missouri

What’s more frustrating than a speeding ticket? The high auto insurance rates that you get afterward, that’s what! But pay close attention to the companies in this table. Some of the best car insurance companies can be lenient when it comes to minor violations like speeding tickets. Here are some relevant car insurance quotes:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$151
Travelers$157
Clearcover$166
Kemper Preferred$169
Safeco$204
GAINSCO$207
Acuity$214
Stillwater$216
Liberty Mutual$237
Dairyland$237
State Auto$263
Midvale Home & Auto$273
Kemper$285
Nationwide$296
Kemper Specialty$305
AssuranceAmerica$338
Bristol West$367
The General$459
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Missouri Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

An amazing credit score can benefit you in subtle ways, and one way is having access to some of the cheapest car insurance money can buy. Cha-ching! But in Missouri, you don’t have to hang your head if you have poor credit. There are still many different ways to find a cheap auto insurance policy.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$222
Good$237
Average$276
Poor$343
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Missouri

Missouri Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

They say age is just a number. Well, your auto insurance premium is just a number too, and the birthdate on your driver’s license affects it. Teen drivers in Missouri pay very high rates, and for young drivers, especially 25-year-olds and younger, affordable auto insurance is very hard to find. But thankfully, it gets much better as the years go on.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$490
Under 25$389
20s$292
30s$216
40s$210
50s$191
60s$177
70s$183
80+$201
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Missouri Cities

Between Missouri’s metropolises, forests, and windswept plains, it’s no surprise that St. Louis and Kansas City drivers have more accident-prone commutes and pay higher auto insurance rates as a result. Some smaller cities, like St. Joseph and Jefferson City, have some of the cheapest car insurance in the state.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Saint Louis$333
Kansas City$264
Springfield$195
Independence$228
Florissant$345
Columbia$208
Saint Joseph$178
Joplin$188
Saint Charles$225
Lee's Summit$236
Cape Girardeau$202
Jefferson City$187
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Missouri Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Missouri is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Missouri will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Missouri.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.

Missouri DMV Information

The Missouri DMV is run through the Department of Revenue and services Missouri drivers with driver’s licenses and testing, vehicle registration and titles, and information about insurance requirements and SR-22s.

Public Transportation in Missouri

St. Louis, Kansas City, and other urban metros in Missouri have robust public transportation networks, along with regional transit systems in several areas of the state. These systems make it easier for citizens without a car or a driver’s license to get around the state.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Missouri

You don’t have to opt for minimum coverage just to get the cheapest car insurance policy on the market. You deserve the best rates and the best coverage! With Insurify, you can access free quotes, tailored to your needs, from the best car insurance companies in Missouri. Then, you’ll be ready to make your choice.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Missouri

  • Looking into all your insurance options is the quickest path to the cheapest car insurance policy for you and your family. That means comparing quotes from the best insurance companies you can find.

  • Average rates in Missouri are over the national average, at around $274 per month. Your deductible, coverage limits, and whether you opt for only liability insurance or a full-coverage car insurance policy will determine whether you get the cheapest rates in the state or pay more than other Missouri drivers.

  • Minimum liability car insurance requirements in Missouri are fairly high, and St. Louis and Kansas City make up a significant portion of Missouri’s population, where auto insurance rates can be steep. In addition to your location, your marital status and credit score have an influence on your car insurance premiums, among other factors.

  • Personal injury protection (PIP) is not one of Missouri’s car insurance requirements for liability coverage. Minimum liability coverage includes bodily injury coverage and property damage liability coverage, along with underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage.

Insurify Insights

How Missouri Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Missouri below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Missouri drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Missouri

#19

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#20

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#21

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#19

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Missouri is the #24 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #24
    • Percent of drivers in Missouri with an accident: 8.7%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Missouri is the #21 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #21
    • Percent of drivers in Missouri with a DUI: 1.6%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Missouri is the #31 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #31
    • Percent of drivers in Missouri with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Missouri is the #32 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #32
    • Percent of drivers in Missouri with a rude driving violation: 1.3%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Missouri is the #19 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #19
    • Percent of drivers in Missouri with a speeding ticket: 9.5%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Missouri is the #43 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #43
    • Percent of drivers in Missouri with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Missouri

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterMissouri