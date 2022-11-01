Cheap Car Insurance in Missouri (2022)

Missouri Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Along with credit score and marital status, your driving history is one of the most important criteria unique to you that car insurance companies will use to set your rate. A DUI, speeding ticket or at-fault accident will get you flagged as high-risk, and you will probably get car insurance quotes with higher rates. But how high depends on the insurance company.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Missouri

If in the last five years, you don’t have any serious violations—like speeding tickets, DUIs, or car accidents—on your driving record, you’ll be in line for the cheapest car insurance in Missouri. These car insurance companies in particular have affordable car insurance for Missouri drivers with clean driving records:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Clearcover $123 Travelers $126 Progressive $141 Acuity $142 Safeco $146 Kemper Preferred $148 State Auto $167 Midvale Home & Auto $178 GAINSCO $189 Stillwater $196 Dairyland $197 Liberty Mutual $200 Kemper $208 Nationwide $213 Kemper Specialty $222 AssuranceAmerica $237 Bristol West $272 The General $296

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Missouri

If you have a DUI, you likely regret it for a lot of reasons. And one of them is probably the high car insurance rates you get with a DUI on your record. While this generally holds true, some auto insurance companies specialize in providing the cheapest auto insurance to drivers with DUIs. Start with these car insurance quotes for DUI Missouri drivers:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Stillwater $112 Kemper Preferred $134 Clearcover $135 GAINSCO $147 Travelers $148 Progressive $157 Liberty Mutual $175 Dairyland $184 Acuity $199 State Auto $208 Safeco $210 Kemper $213 AssuranceAmerica $230 Kemper Specialty $243 Midvale Home & Auto $252 Nationwide $287 Bristol West $314 The General $337

SR-22 Insurance in Missouri

Has the Missouri DMV taken away your driver’s license because of a DUI or other violation? If so, you might need an SR-22 policy in order to get it back. The insurance company handles the filing process, but since you’re going to be labeled high-risk, your insurance rates could be high. These car insurance companies provide SR-22 insurance in Missouri at reasonable rates.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Missouri

If there’s an accident on your driving record, you’ll need to put in some extra effort to get the cheapest car insurance available to you. Companies like Progressive make a point of providing forgiving insurance premiums to first-time accidents. Here are some other Missouri auto insurance companies that have good car insurance quotes for drivers with accidents.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $148 Progressive $156 Kemper Preferred $173 Clearcover $189 Safeco $201 GAINSCO $222 Liberty Mutual $255 Dairyland $265 Acuity $269 Nationwide $285 State Auto $285 Midvale Home & Auto $289 Kemper $320 Stillwater $327 Kemper Specialty $355 AssuranceAmerica $360 Bristol West $411 The General $540

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Missouri

What’s more frustrating than a speeding ticket? The high auto insurance rates that you get afterward, that’s what! But pay close attention to the companies in this table. Some of the best car insurance companies can be lenient when it comes to minor violations like speeding tickets. Here are some relevant car insurance quotes:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $151 Travelers $157 Clearcover $166 Kemper Preferred $169 Safeco $204 GAINSCO $207 Acuity $214 Stillwater $216 Liberty Mutual $237 Dairyland $237 State Auto $263 Midvale Home & Auto $273 Kemper $285 Nationwide $296 Kemper Specialty $305 AssuranceAmerica $338 Bristol West $367 The General $459

