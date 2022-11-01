Cheap Car Insurance in Missouri (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Missouri
Gateway to the where? Most Missourians are just driving to work—or if they’re lucky, a baseball game or fishing. Drivers know that Missouri car insurance is relatively expensive: according to Insurify, average rates are $274 per month, significantly more than the national average.So for Missouri drivers, finding a cheap car insurance policy is of the utmost importance.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $274 per month, or $3,288 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Missouri, with average premiums of $133 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Missouri
How much is car insurance in Missouri?
The average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $274 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Auto insurance is a highly competitive marketplace, and no two insurance companies are the same. Finding the best rates for your family is about getting car insurance quotes from all the insurance providers you can. In the state of Missouri, these insurance companies offer the lowest average rates across the board, according to Insurify:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$133
|Clearcover
|$133
|Progressive
|$145
|Kemper Preferred
|$154
|Safeco
|$159
|Acuity
|$161
|State Auto
|$194
|GAINSCO
|$195
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$204
|Dairyland
|$210
|Liberty Mutual
|$210
|Stillwater
|$210
|Nationwide
|$230
|Kemper
|$232
|Kemper Specialty
|$246
|AssuranceAmerica
|$262
|Bristol West
|$302
|The General
|$343
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Missouri
The state minimum Missouri auto insurance only covers property damage liability and bodily injury liability that you cause to other drivers in an at-fault accident. These minimum requirements protect you financially, but they don’t protect your own car or medical expenses. But if minimum coverage is all you need, these auto insurance companies have the best rates:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$86
|Travelers
|$87
|Kemper Preferred
|$90
|State Auto
|$90
|Safeco
|$90
|Progressive
|$97
|Clearcover
|$102
|Stillwater
|$111
|Kemper
|$127
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$135
|Dairyland
|$135
|Liberty Mutual
|$138
|Kemper Specialty
|$141
|GAINSCO
|$151
|Bristol West
|$184
|AssuranceAmerica
|$195
|Nationwide
|$232
|The General
|$237
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Missouri
Full-coverage car insurance is not the cheapest insurance coverage, but it goes far beyond liability coverage. With collision coverage, regardless of fault—or what you collide with—your bodily injury and property damage is protected, and comprehensive coverage insures your car against many perils. These providers have cheap full coverage quotes:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$146
|Clearcover
|$155
|Kemper Preferred
|$164
|Acuity
|$165
|Safeco
|$178
|Progressive
|$185
|Stillwater
|$219
|State Auto
|$224
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$225
|Nationwide
|$231
|GAINSCO
|$243
|Liberty Mutual
|$259
|Dairyland
|$282
|Kemper
|$316
|AssuranceAmerica
|$329
|Kemper Specialty
|$338
|Bristol West
|$390
|The General
|$438
Best Car Insurance in Missouri
Even if you find the cheapest rates with one provider, you still want to be sure your insurance policy is coming from a reputable insurance company. The companies in this table offer Missouri car insurance that achieves high scores not only for being cheap car insurance but also for customer satisfaction and financial stability—important when weighing your insurance options.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$133
|Nationwide
|89
|$230
|Safeco
|86
|$159
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$210
|Travelers
|80
|$133
|State Auto
|76
|$194
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Missouri Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Along with credit score and marital status, your driving history is one of the most important criteria unique to you that car insurance companies will use to set your rate. A DUI, speeding ticket or at-fault accident will get you flagged as high-risk, and you will probably get car insurance quotes with higher rates. But how high depends on the insurance company.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Missouri
If in the last five years, you don’t have any serious violations—like speeding tickets, DUIs, or car accidents—on your driving record, you’ll be in line for the cheapest car insurance in Missouri. These car insurance companies in particular have affordable car insurance for Missouri drivers with clean driving records:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|$123
|Travelers
|$126
|Progressive
|$141
|Acuity
|$142
|Safeco
|$146
|Kemper Preferred
|$148
|State Auto
|$167
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$178
|GAINSCO
|$189
|Stillwater
|$196
|Dairyland
|$197
|Liberty Mutual
|$200
|Kemper
|$208
|Nationwide
|$213
|Kemper Specialty
|$222
|AssuranceAmerica
|$237
|Bristol West
|$272
|The General
|$296
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Missouri
If you have a DUI, you likely regret it for a lot of reasons. And one of them is probably the high car insurance rates you get with a DUI on your record. While this generally holds true, some auto insurance companies specialize in providing the cheapest auto insurance to drivers with DUIs. Start with these car insurance quotes for DUI Missouri drivers:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Stillwater
|$112
|Kemper Preferred
|$134
|Clearcover
|$135
|GAINSCO
|$147
|Travelers
|$148
|Progressive
|$157
|Liberty Mutual
|$175
|Dairyland
|$184
|Acuity
|$199
|State Auto
|$208
|Safeco
|$210
|Kemper
|$213
|AssuranceAmerica
|$230
|Kemper Specialty
|$243
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$252
|Nationwide
|$287
|Bristol West
|$314
|The General
|$337
SR-22 Insurance in Missouri
Has the Missouri DMV taken away your driver’s license because of a DUI or other violation? If so, you might need an SR-22 policy in order to get it back. The insurance company handles the filing process, but since you’re going to be labeled high-risk, your insurance rates could be high. These car insurance companies provide SR-22 insurance in Missouri at reasonable rates.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Missouri
If there’s an accident on your driving record, you’ll need to put in some extra effort to get the cheapest car insurance available to you. Companies like Progressive make a point of providing forgiving insurance premiums to first-time accidents. Here are some other Missouri auto insurance companies that have good car insurance quotes for drivers with accidents.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$148
|Progressive
|$156
|Kemper Preferred
|$173
|Clearcover
|$189
|Safeco
|$201
|GAINSCO
|$222
|Liberty Mutual
|$255
|Dairyland
|$265
|Acuity
|$269
|Nationwide
|$285
|State Auto
|$285
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$289
|Kemper
|$320
|Stillwater
|$327
|Kemper Specialty
|$355
|AssuranceAmerica
|$360
|Bristol West
|$411
|The General
|$540
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Missouri
What’s more frustrating than a speeding ticket? The high auto insurance rates that you get afterward, that’s what! But pay close attention to the companies in this table. Some of the best car insurance companies can be lenient when it comes to minor violations like speeding tickets. Here are some relevant car insurance quotes:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$151
|Travelers
|$157
|Clearcover
|$166
|Kemper Preferred
|$169
|Safeco
|$204
|GAINSCO
|$207
|Acuity
|$214
|Stillwater
|$216
|Liberty Mutual
|$237
|Dairyland
|$237
|State Auto
|$263
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$273
|Kemper
|$285
|Nationwide
|$296
|Kemper Specialty
|$305
|AssuranceAmerica
|$338
|Bristol West
|$367
|The General
|$459
Missouri Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
An amazing credit score can benefit you in subtle ways, and one way is having access to some of the cheapest car insurance money can buy. Cha-ching! But in Missouri, you don’t have to hang your head if you have poor credit. There are still many different ways to find a cheap auto insurance policy.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$222
|Good
|$237
|Average
|$276
|Poor
|$343
Missouri Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
They say age is just a number. Well, your auto insurance premium is just a number too, and the birthdate on your driver’s license affects it. Teen drivers in Missouri pay very high rates, and for young drivers, especially 25-year-olds and younger, affordable auto insurance is very hard to find. But thankfully, it gets much better as the years go on.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$490
|Under 25
|$389
|20s
|$292
|30s
|$216
|40s
|$210
|50s
|$191
|60s
|$177
|70s
|$183
|80+
|$201
Car Insurance Rates in Missouri Cities
Between Missouri’s metropolises, forests, and windswept plains, it’s no surprise that St. Louis and Kansas City drivers have more accident-prone commutes and pay higher auto insurance rates as a result. Some smaller cities, like St. Joseph and Jefferson City, have some of the cheapest car insurance in the state.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Saint Louis
|$333
|Kansas City
|$264
|Springfield
|$195
|Independence
|$228
|Florissant
|$345
|Columbia
|$208
|Saint Joseph
|$178
|Joplin
|$188
|Saint Charles
|$225
|Lee's Summit
|$236
|Cape Girardeau
|$202
|Jefferson City
|$187
Missouri Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Missouri is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Missouri will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Missouri.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Missouri DMV Information
The Missouri DMV is run through the Department of Revenue and services Missouri drivers with driver’s licenses and testing, vehicle registration and titles, and information about insurance requirements and SR-22s.
Public Transportation in Missouri
St. Louis, Kansas City, and other urban metros in Missouri have robust public transportation networks, along with regional transit systems in several areas of the state. These systems make it easier for citizens without a car or a driver’s license to get around the state.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Missouri
You don’t have to opt for minimum coverage just to get the cheapest car insurance policy on the market. You deserve the best rates and the best coverage! With Insurify, you can access free quotes, tailored to your needs, from the best car insurance companies in Missouri. Then, you’ll be ready to make your choice.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Missouri
Looking into all your insurance options is the quickest path to the cheapest car insurance policy for you and your family. That means comparing quotes from the best insurance companies you can find.
Average rates in Missouri are over the national average, at around $274 per month. Your deductible, coverage limits, and whether you opt for only liability insurance or a full-coverage car insurance policy will determine whether you get the cheapest rates in the state or pay more than other Missouri drivers.
Minimum liability car insurance requirements in Missouri are fairly high, and St. Louis and Kansas City make up a significant portion of Missouri’s population, where auto insurance rates can be steep. In addition to your location, your marital status and credit score have an influence on your car insurance premiums, among other factors.
Personal injury protection (PIP) is not one of Missouri’s car insurance requirements for liability coverage. Minimum liability coverage includes bodily injury coverage and property damage liability coverage, along with underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Missouri Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Missouri below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Missouri drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Missouri
#19
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#20
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#21
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#19
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Missouri is the #24 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #24
- Percent of drivers in Missouri with an accident: 8.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Missouri is the #21 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #21
- Percent of drivers in Missouri with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Missouri is the #31 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #31
- Percent of drivers in Missouri with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Missouri is the #32 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #32
- Percent of drivers in Missouri with a rude driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Missouri is the #19 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #19
- Percent of drivers in Missouri with a speeding ticket: 9.5%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Missouri is the #43 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #43
- Percent of drivers in Missouri with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022