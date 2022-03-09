Missouri SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Missouri?

When your insurer files an SR-22 for you, you'll be stuck with a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But that's not all. You'll also likely have to deal with higher car insurance rates because now that you've earned a major driving infraction, insurers believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.

Unfortunately, driving in Missouri in general isn't cheap: drivers with no violations on their record pay $235 per month on average, which is one of the higher averages nationally. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $268, which means in Missouri an SR-22 costs $33 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of 14 percent.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $235 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $268 $33 ▴ 14.04% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

