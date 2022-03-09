Missouri SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Missouri (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Missouri, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Missouri. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Missouri.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Travelers
|$141
|Dairyland
|$194
|Kemper
|$204
|AssuranceAmerica
|$217
|Safeco
|$223
|Bristol West
|$351
|The General
|$393
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Missouri?
When your insurer files an SR-22 for you, you'll be stuck with a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But that's not all. You'll also likely have to deal with higher car insurance rates because now that you've earned a major driving infraction, insurers believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.
Unfortunately, driving in Missouri in general isn't cheap: drivers with no violations on their record pay $235 per month on average, which is one of the higher averages nationally. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $268, which means in Missouri an SR-22 costs $33 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of 14 percent.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Missouri?
A serious driving offense—such as a DUI, a reckless driving violation, or an uninsured car crash—can lead to your license being taken away. After this happens, your state government will only reinstate your license after you receive an SR-22 form. Filed by your insurance company, the SR-22 verifies to the state that you have at least bought minimum car insurance coverage and are paying your monthly premiums.
Not all car insurance companies in Missouri are willing to file SR-22 forms for drivers. And those that do might charge you a high rate, given your checkered driving history. That's why you'll need to do your research to find an insurance company willing to file this crucial form for you—then compare quotes to find a rate that meets your budget.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Missouri?
In Missouri, car insurance companies are allowed to factor in your credit score when determining your rates. As a result, having excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage will likely lead to lower car insurance rates on average. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $61 and $67 more than people with similar credit, while SR-22 drivers with excellent credit see their rates increase $55 compared to normal.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$229
|$284
|$55
|Good
|$255
|$316
|$61
|Average
|$258
|$319
|$62
|Poor
|$279
|$346
|$67
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Missouri
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Missouri
If you aren't a car owner but still want to drive legally, you'll need to be insured through a non-owner SR-22 form to drive in Missouri. This helps you meet the necessary legal requirements to drive after losing your license, but it won't wrap you into an expensive policy. Keep in mind, if you live with the person whose car you borrow or use the same car on a regular basis, you might not qualify.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Missouri
When a driver files an SR-22, they're letting their state government know that they have the financial means to cover any potential damages on the road. Missouri doesn't offer many alternatives to the SR-22 form, so if you don't want to deal with the SR-22 process, you'll have to wait out the three to five years until you can get your license back.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Missouri
Frequently Asked Questions
Drivers in Missouri are expected to keep their SR-22 active for two consecutive years. This duration could be longer if you are a repeat offender or if your policy lapses at any point.
In Missouri, your SR-22 will follow you to a new state—even if that new state doesn't require an SR-22. Before moving, you'll want to reach out to your insurance company and the DMV to make sure your license and registration are all set and your policy isn't in danger of lapsing.
If you don't have a car in Missouri but still plan on driving, you'll want a non-owner SR-22 insurance policy. This still meets the legal requirements of an SR-22 but doesn't lock you into the high premiums that come with a regular policy.
