How to Find Cheap Commercial Auto Insurance

Factors that influence the cost of commercial auto insurance

Several factors can influence how much you pay for vehicle business insurance, including where you operate your business, your and your employees’ driving records, the number and types of vehicles your business uses, and your coverage limits.[1]

Other potential contributors to the rate you receive include your business claims history and your business credit score.

The type of work

The type of work your small business does often dictates how you use your vehicles and how much time you spend on the road. As a result, some businesses may naturally have higher insurance costs than others.

The number of vehicles

The more vehicles your business owns, the more you can expect to pay for your commercial auto policy. Note that this includes employee-owned vehicles they may occasionally use for work purposes.

The location

Insurance risks can vary depending on where you live. For example, you may face higher rates if you operate your business in an urban area where traffic can be more congested.[2] Additionally, states have different liability limits and other requirements, which can influence your premiums.

The coverage limits

The more insurance you need for injury and property damage coverage, collision and comprehensive protection, and other types of coverage will help dictate what you pay.