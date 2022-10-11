4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Rideshare Insurance Companies in 2022

Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated October 11, 2022

Uber and Lyft drivers, beware: your standard personal car insurance policy might not cover you while you’re on the clock for a transportation network company (more commonly known as a rideshare service). You require some form of rideshare insurance to keep you covered between your trips.

While on the job, your only active coverage is the commercial insurance provided by Uber or Lyft. But even this temporary coverage may have coverage limits and offer less protection than you need (especially after finishing a trip and before accepting a new ride request). It may not adequately cover you, your vehicle, or passengers in an accident.

Quick Facts

  • Adding a rideshare endorsement to your policy can cost as little as $10 per month.

  • The top three companies we found for rideshare insurance are USAA, American Family, and GEICO.

  • Uber and Lyft drivers must inform their insurer of their rideshare driving – if they don’t, they risk losing their insurance policy.

Cheapest Companies for Uber and Lyft Insurance

How much does rideshare insurance cost?

The cost of rideshare insurance varies between insurance providers, but adding a rideshare endorsement to your policy can cost as little as $10 depending on the insurance company.

Insurance CompanyMonthly Rate for Rideshare Drivers
Amigo USA$102
Mile Auto$130
Anchor$133
Novo$155
Assurance America$157

How Uber and Lyft Commercial Insurance Works

Wondering how Uber and Lyft already cover you with rideshare coverage?

Here’s how: the commercial coverage you’re provided while driving for Uber or Lyft is broken down into four stages-offline, available, en route, and on trip. Uber and Lyft provide different coverage amounts to their drivers at each step of a trip.

Your personal auto insurance policy will always include liability insurance, consisting of bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Other types of coverage your personal policy might include are comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, medical expenses, and uninsured motorist coverage.

Uber and Lyft’s commercial policies always protect drivers but are liability-only during the “available” stage of a rideshare trip. That means that once you’ve turned your rideshare app on and are waiting for a fare request, you’re less protected than you are during any other stage of a trip. What if you get into a major accident during this brief window of time between your shift starting and you driving to your first pickup?

To fill the gap, many insurance companies have devised their own policies, endorsements, or packages to either give you more protection or synthesize your personal and commercial insurance policies. To ensure adequate protection while driving for Uber and Lyft, drivers should explore additional coverage in the form of dedicated rideshare insurance from an independent company.

Types of Rideshare Insurance Policies

In general, insurance providers will offer some variation of a Lyft or Uber car insurance policy designed specifically for rideshare drivers:

  • Additional Protection: An insurance company might provide a policy of added protection (usually in the form of “gap coverage”) while you are online with your rideshare service. Policies like these often account for what might not be covered through Uber’s or Lyft’s commercial coverage.

  • Personal Insurance Coverage Extension: Some insurance companies call on rideshare drivers to extend their personal coverage into certain stages of the ridesharing trip. These plans are often integrated into the driver’s personal insurance policy with that same insurance provider.

  • Hybrid Insurance Package: These policies are specifically designed to replace your personal auto insurance with rideshare insurance coverage.

So, how do you choose between these highly specialized, differently designed plans?

Best Uber & Lyft Car Insurance Companies

We’ve compiled a list of the auto insurance companies that provide the best rideshare insurance, ranked by our proprietary Insurify Composite Score.

Keep in mind that many of these companies’ policies differ depending on location, rideshare service, and other variables. Whether you’re driving for Uber, Lyft, or another service, read on to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

1. USAA

  • Insurify Composite Score: 94

  • Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension

  • Coverage Description: USAA’s Ridesharing Gap Coverage covers you while you are logged on to your ridesharing app and waiting for a rideshare request. Most insurance companies will call this coverage “gap coverage,” referring to the gaps of time in between trips, as well as the gap that may exist in your overall insurance coverage. This roughly corresponds with the “available” and “en route” stage stages of a ridesharing trip.

  • Estimated Cost: As little as $6 added per month to your existing personal auto insurance premium with USAA

USAA’s gap coverage policy only applies to the “available” stage of a ridesharing trip. That means that this coverage does not make up for the potentially limited coverage offered by Uber or Lyft during the “en route” stage.

USAA insurance coverage is only available to current military service members, veterans, and their families.

2. American Family

  • Insurify Composite Score: 88

  • Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension

  • Coverage Description: American Family Insurance describes its coverage, called the American Family Rideshare Endorsement, as an add-on to your existing personal policy with American Family. It is the equivalent of ridesharing gap coverage and provides the same coverage as your personal auto policy (including bodily injury liability, property damage liability, collision, comprehensive, medical payments coverage, and personal injury protection).

  • Estimated cost: Varies. The cost is added to your existing personal auto insurance premium with American Family Insurance.

American Family’s rideshare coverage only covers the “available” stage of a ridesharing trip. Your commercial insurance policy through Uber or Lyft covers the rest of a trip.

3. GEICO

  • Insurify Composite Score: 87

  • Coverage Type: Hybrid Insurance Package

  • Coverage Description: GEICO Rideshare Insurance, a “hybrid” rideshare policy, is meant to replace your personal auto insurance policy and covers you whether you’re driving on or off the clock.

  • Estimated Cost: Varies. The cost will increase from your personal auto insurance premium with GEICO, as it replaces your personal policy. Deductibles can be as low as $250 for this hybrid package.

This rideshare insurance is meant to cover you (as the named driver on the policy), anyone living in your home, your passengers (up to your policy limits for injuries or property damage), and property damage to your car if you have collision and comprehensive insurance. GEICO’s rideshare insurance covers all stages of a ridesharing trip.

GEICO also boasts lower rates than taxi and commercial policies, even lower deductibles.

If you have multiple vehicles in your household, you’ll need to continue to have personal auto insurance on the cars not being used for rideshare services (i.e., the ones you’re not driving for Uber or Lyft).

GEICO stipulates that its ridesharing insurance package applies to drivers for Uber, Lyft, Amazon Flex, Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, or any combination of these.

4. Allstate

  • Insurify Composite Score: 86

  • Coverage Type: Additional Protection OR Hybrid Commercial Insurance Package

  • Coverage Description: The Allstate Ride for Hire policy does not cover you when you’re signed off of your rideshare app, so it does not replace your personal auto insurance policy. Instead, it is deductible gap coverage for up to $2,500 while you are driving for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft.

  • Estimated Cost: $10 to $20 added per month to your existing personal auto insurance premium with Allstate.

Ride for Hire includes both gap coverage and deductible gap coverage for possible expenses during other stages of a ridesharing trip. In this way, it protects drivers against the high deductibles of Lyft or Uber auto insurance.

As of 2022, Allstate has also partnered with Uber to provide commercial insurance protection to both riders and drivers in about a dozen states. This hybrid, full ridesharing insurance policy combines personal and business coverage into one singular policy.

5. Erie

  • Insurify Composite Score: 85

  • Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension

  • Coverage Description: Erie’s Rideshare Insurance is rolled into your personal auto insurance coverage. Erie has extended its “business use” clause of personal auto insurance policies to include rideshare services, essentially providing Lyft and Uber driver insurance. (Previously, they only covered services such as food delivery.)

  • Estimated Cost: $9 to $15 added per month to your existing personal auto insurance premium with Erie.

Erie’s Rideshare Insurance covers all stages of a ridesharing trip.

6. Safeco

  • Insurify Composite Score: 85

  • Coverage Type: Personal Coverage Extension

  • Coverage Description: Safeco’s RideSharing Coverage extends your existing personal auto insurance to cover you while on the clock for a rideshare company like Uber and Lyft. It does not replace your personal auto insurance policy.

  • Estimated Cost: Around $10 added per month to your existing personal auto insurance premium with Safeco.

If you have multiple vehicles in your household, ridesharing coverage will only protect vehicles explicitly written under this optional coverage.Safeco’s rideshare coverage only covers the “available” stage of a ridesharing trip.

7. State Farm

  • Insurify Composite Score: 83

  • Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension

  • Coverage Description: State Farm’s Rideshare Driver Coverage extends your personal auto insurance to all stages of your rideshare trips. However, your liability coverage does not carry over to your rideshare trips during the “en route” or “on trip” stages. Liability is only included during the “available” phase.

  • Estimated Cost: Additional 15 to 20 percent of your current premium with State Farm.

State Farm maintains that this additional coverage is a smart decision because it puts your personal policy deductible into effect while ridesharing. Furthermore, if you have a claim, you can deal with State Farm directly instead of your rideshare company.

8. Farmers

  • Insurify Composite Score: 83

  • Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension OR Hybrid Commercial Insurance Package

  • Coverage Description: Farmers Rideshare extends your existing personal auto insurance to cover you while on the clock for a rideshare company like Uber and Lyft. It does not replace your personal auto insurance policy.

  • Estimated Cost: Varies. Cost is added to your personal auto insurance premium with Farmers.

The Farmers rideshare coverage endorsement only covers the “available” stage of a ridesharing trip.

As of 2022, Farmers has partnered with Uber to provide commercial insurance protection to rideshare drivers in about a dozen states. This hybrid, full-coverage car insurance policy for ridesharing drivers combines personal and business coverage into one singular policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft offer commercial insurance to their drivers through their apps. However, this commercial coverage does not necessarily cover drivers at all stages of a trip, and certainly not while drivers are “offline.” Rideshare drivers require personal coverage, supplemental coverage, and their rideshare app’s built-in commercial policy.

  • Scroll up on this page to see Insurify’s top-ranked insurance companies for Uber and Lyft drivers. The top insurance company by Insurify Composite Score is USAA, whose Ridesharing Gap Coverage costs as little as $6 per month. American Family and GEICO also offer attractive rideshare insurance packages.

  • Yes, driving for Uber, Lyft, or a similar rideshare service will affect your car insurance rates, and you probably specifically need rideshare insurance. TNCs and rideshare apps often consider their drivers to be independent contractors and will not cover all stages of a rideshare trip. Comparing auto insurance quotes and getting the most coverage possible will ensure that you are not at risk for paying out expensive claims.

Rideshare Coverage By State

Like other kinds of insurance, rideshare driver insurance requirements vary by state. Read up on unique rules and regulations wherever you drive, and then start comparing auto insurance quotes with Insurify.

Rideshare Insurance in Your State
Arizona Rideshare Insurance
California Rideshare Insurance
Colorado Rideshare Insurance
Illinois Rideshare Insurance
Maryland Rideshare Insurance
Massachusetts Rideshare Insurance
Missouri Rideshare Insurance
Nevada Rideshare Insurance
New Jersey Rideshare Insurance
New York Rideshare Insurance
North Carolina Rideshare Insurance
Ohio Rideshare Insurance
Pennsylvania Rideshare Insurance
South Carolina Rideshare Insurance
Tennessee Rideshare Insurance
Texas Rideshare Insurance
Virginia Rideshare Insurance
Washington Rideshare Insurance

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

