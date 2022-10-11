Best Rideshare Insurance Companies in 2022

Best Uber & Lyft Car Insurance Companies

We’ve compiled a list of the auto insurance companies that provide the best rideshare insurance, ranked by our proprietary Insurify Composite Score.

Keep in mind that many of these companies’ policies differ depending on location, rideshare service, and other variables. Whether you’re driving for Uber, Lyft, or another service, read on to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

1. USAA

Insurify Composite Score: 94

Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension

Coverage Description: USAA’s Ridesharing Gap Coverage covers you while you are logged on to your ridesharing app and waiting for a rideshare request. Most insurance companies will call this coverage “gap coverage,” referring to the gaps of time in between trips, as well as the gap that may exist in your overall insurance coverage. This roughly corresponds with the “available” and “en route” stage stages of a ridesharing trip.

Estimated Cost: As little as $6 added per month to your existing personal auto insurance premium with USAA

USAA’s gap coverage policy only applies to the “available” stage of a ridesharing trip. That means that this coverage does not make up for the potentially limited coverage offered by Uber or Lyft during the “en route” stage.

USAA insurance coverage is only available to current military service members, veterans, and their families.

2. American Family

Insurify Composite Score: 88

Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension

Coverage Description: American Family Insurance describes its coverage, called the American Family Rideshare Endorsement, as an add-on to your existing personal policy with American Family. It is the equivalent of ridesharing gap coverage and provides the same coverage as your personal auto policy (including bodily injury liability, property damage liability, collision, comprehensive, medical payments coverage, and personal injury protection).

Estimated cost: Varies. The cost is added to your existing personal auto insurance premium with American Family Insurance.

American Family’s rideshare coverage only covers the “available” stage of a ridesharing trip. Your commercial insurance policy through Uber or Lyft covers the rest of a trip.

3. GEICO

Insurify Composite Score: 87

Coverage Type: Hybrid Insurance Package

Coverage Description: GEICO Rideshare Insurance, a “hybrid” rideshare policy, is meant to replace your personal auto insurance policy and covers you whether you’re driving on or off the clock.

Estimated Cost: Varies. The cost will increase from your personal auto insurance premium with GEICO, as it replaces your personal policy. Deductibles can be as low as $250 for this hybrid package.

This rideshare insurance is meant to cover you (as the named driver on the policy), anyone living in your home, your passengers (up to your policy limits for injuries or property damage), and property damage to your car if you have collision and comprehensive insurance. GEICO’s rideshare insurance covers all stages of a ridesharing trip.

GEICO also boasts lower rates than taxi and commercial policies, even lower deductibles.

If you have multiple vehicles in your household, you’ll need to continue to have personal auto insurance on the cars not being used for rideshare services (i.e., the ones you’re not driving for Uber or Lyft).

GEICO stipulates that its ridesharing insurance package applies to drivers for Uber, Lyft, Amazon Flex, Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, or any combination of these.

4. Allstate

Insurify Composite Score: 86

Coverage Type: Additional Protection OR Hybrid Commercial Insurance Package

Coverage Description: The Allstate Ride for Hire policy does not cover you when you’re signed off of your rideshare app, so it does not replace your personal auto insurance policy. Instead, it is deductible gap coverage for up to $2,500 while you are driving for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft.

Estimated Cost: $10 to $20 added per month to your existing personal auto insurance premium with Allstate.

Ride for Hire includes both gap coverage and deductible gap coverage for possible expenses during other stages of a ridesharing trip. In this way, it protects drivers against the high deductibles of Lyft or Uber auto insurance.

As of 2022, Allstate has also partnered with Uber to provide commercial insurance protection to both riders and drivers in about a dozen states. This hybrid, full ridesharing insurance policy combines personal and business coverage into one singular policy.

5. Erie

Insurify Composite Score: 85

Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension

Coverage Description: Erie’s Rideshare Insurance is rolled into your personal auto insurance coverage. Erie has extended its “business use” clause of personal auto insurance policies to include rideshare services, essentially providing Lyft and Uber driver insurance. (Previously, they only covered services such as food delivery.)

Estimated Cost: $9 to $15 added per month to your existing personal auto insurance premium with Erie.

Erie’s Rideshare Insurance covers all stages of a ridesharing trip.

6. Safeco

Insurify Composite Score: 85

Coverage Type: Personal Coverage Extension

Coverage Description: Safeco’s RideSharing Coverage extends your existing personal auto insurance to cover you while on the clock for a rideshare company like Uber and Lyft. It does not replace your personal auto insurance policy.

Estimated Cost: Around $10 added per month to your existing personal auto insurance premium with Safeco.

If you have multiple vehicles in your household, ridesharing coverage will only protect vehicles explicitly written under this optional coverage.Safeco’s rideshare coverage only covers the “available” stage of a ridesharing trip.

7. State Farm

Insurify Composite Score: 83

Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension

Coverage Description: State Farm’s Rideshare Driver Coverage extends your personal auto insurance to all stages of your rideshare trips. However, your liability coverage does not carry over to your rideshare trips during the “en route” or “on trip” stages. Liability is only included during the “available” phase.

Estimated Cost: Additional 15 to 20 percent of your current premium with State Farm.

State Farm maintains that this additional coverage is a smart decision because it puts your personal policy deductible into effect while ridesharing. Furthermore, if you have a claim, you can deal with State Farm directly instead of your rideshare company.

8. Farmers

Insurify Composite Score: 83

Coverage Type: Personal Insurance Coverage Extension OR Hybrid Commercial Insurance Package

Coverage Description: Farmers Rideshare extends your existing personal auto insurance to cover you while on the clock for a rideshare company like Uber and Lyft. It does not replace your personal auto insurance policy.

Estimated Cost: Varies. Cost is added to your personal auto insurance premium with Farmers.

The Farmers rideshare coverage endorsement only covers the “available” stage of a ridesharing trip.

As of 2022, Farmers has partnered with Uber to provide commercial insurance protection to rideshare drivers in about a dozen states. This hybrid, full-coverage car insurance policy for ridesharing drivers combines personal and business coverage into one singular policy.