Best Rideshare Insurance in Nevada: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Updated October 4, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of rideshare insurance in Nevada is $278 per month.
The cheapest insurer we found for rideshare insurance in Nevada is Sun Coast, with average monthly premiums of $143.
Although it’s not required by law, rideshare drivers should purchase a rideshare endorsement to stay fully protected on the road.
Frequently Asked Questions
People who drive for rideshare companies in Nevada need to carry more insurance and double-check that they are working with an insurance provider that allows rideshare activity. While it is not necessarily required, rideshare drivers are highly advised to seek out an insurance provider that has policies designed to cover ridesharing.
Rideshare insurance in Nevada costs $278 per month on average. This is comparable to nearby states like California and Texas and quite a bit higher than Midwestern states like Illinois and Ohio. While Nevada isn’t one of the most populous states, Las Vegas is a major tourist attraction, which boosts the demand for rideshare services.
Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm are just a few of the major insurance providers that offer rideshare coverage in Nevada. In most cases, rideshare coverage replaces your personal coverage. State Farm claims that rideshare coverage adds 15 to 20 percent to your average monthly rate—so it’s important to compare quotes and find affordable coverage with Insurify.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.