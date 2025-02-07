Best Car Insurance in Nevada (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Shopping for the best car insurance can be challenging, especially since every driver has different needs. Drivers in Nevada pay an average of $235 per month for car insurance, although rates can vary. Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies in Nevada to help you find the best car insurance for your needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$133/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$213/mo
4.0
Based on 1,919 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Farmers
Drivers appreciate the initial affordability but dislike the frequent and significant price increases and poor customer service.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
How drivers feel about Farmers
Drivers appreciate the initial affordability but dislike the frequent and significant price increases and poor customer service.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
Reviews (1,035)
Emily
February 5, 2025
Verified Review
Good Insurance, High Price
They are a good insurance company, but they raise rates, causing me to have to look somewhere else.
Toniann
February 4, 2025
Verified Review
The price of my insurance has gone down with Bristol West and my representative was very helpful
My representative was very helpful. I wanted an Umbrella Policy to cover my vehicle here and my home in NY.
Jason
January 30, 2025
Verified Review
Unhappy for quite some time now
Farmers is highly commercialized and was good, but over time the premiums have consistently risen. They never reduced their premiums and I am very unhappy, even though I have been with them since 2019.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.13
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Farmers is a well-known insurance company that provides Nevada drivers affordable coverage. Besides having a strong industry reputation, Farmers offers a bundling option and a variety of discounts to help you save money, including loyalty, good payer, and good student discounts. Its smartphone app can monitor your driving, which can lead to saving more money.
Pros
Telematics program
Wide variety of discounts
Various bundling options available
Cons
Low J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest region
Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$136/mo
4.0
Based on 5,875 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the initial pricing and overall service but dislike the frequent rate increases and misleading pricing tactics.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the initial pricing and overall service but dislike the frequent rate increases and misleading pricing tactics.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,207)
Michael
February 6, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent Customer Service from Zoe Chambers
I am very pleased with the service. Zoe Chambers was excellent in connecting me with the right people.
David
February 3, 2025
Verified Review
Thanks for Sharing My Opinion
I think the overall price for coverage is too high. I have 4 vehicles and only 2 drivers. One of those drivers hardly leaves the house unless she is with me, so we don't drive all 4 all the time. I understand the problems with all the lost vehicles and claims, but I don't feel I should have to foot the bill on the vehicles I have that only have liability. I also think you should give a discount for customers that have been loyal and long-lasting customers. Instead, our premiums go up every six months. As far as the ability to file a claim, you're pretty good.
Isaac
February 1, 2025
Verified Review
Unfair Treatment by Claims Department
I was not treated fairly by some of the individuals in the claims department. I had a legitimate claim that the adjuster was aware of, yet I was given low settlement offers. Interestingly, my next-door neighbor had the same policy and identical damages, but they were offered and settled for four times the amount I was offered. This was not a pleasant experience at all. I am more than willing to provide a detailed report if you are interested.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
824
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
If you work as a rideshare driver, you need insurance that provides financial protection while you’re on the job. Unfortunately, not every car insurance company offers rideshare insurance.
Allstate’s Ride for Hire coverage provides coverage for rideshare drivers while they’re transporting a passenger or waiting for a ride request. This coverage also provides gap coverage of up to $2,500 if your vehicle is damaged while picking up a passenger or during the ride.
Pros
Rideshare insurance available
Can bundle with other types of insurance
Coverage is available for drivers who travel to Mexico
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest region
High number of negative customer reviews on Trustpilot
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
4.0
Based on 10,653 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,857)
Linda
February 9, 2025
Verified Review
I would recommend this company to others
I had no problems and they were efficient with me.
Anthony
February 9, 2025
Verified Review
15 Years with Geico, but Prices Got Too High
At one time, prices were great, but now they're too high.
Elvin
February 4, 2025
Verified Review
My Thoughts
It was great. However, after being with them for so long and maintaining a good record, you would think that they would offer some kind of discount. Unfortunately, they do not offer discounts. That's the only problem I have with them. I felt that I should have been rewarded for being such a great driver and being so loyal to them. Other than that, it's five stars all the way around.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Choosing a car insurance company that offers a wide variety of discounts is one way to save money. GEICO has more than 30 discounts you may be eligible for, including discounts for defensive driving, having a clean driving record, and having an anti-theft system or anti-lock brakes. Since GEICO offers bundling, you can also save money by buying more than one policy from the company.
Pros
Many discounts available
Customer service is available 24/7 online or through the app
Offers motorcycle, ATV, and RV insurance
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
4.2
Based on 9,489 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,224)
Jose
February 9, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Great company.
Donald
February 8, 2025
Verified Review
I'm Pleased with State Farm and Their Staff
I'm satisfied and I'm staying with State Farm.
Mary
February 8, 2025
Verified Review
Prices Rise Like a Hot Summer Day!
Find a company that offers competitive pricing for long-time customers. They provide better deals for customers over 60.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the largest car insurance company in America and has more than 100 years of experience. It offers a variety of digital resources, including an app that monitors your driving habits to help you earn discounts. Besides car insurance, State Farm provides many other types of coverage. You can save money by bundling multiple policies while working with an experienced car insurance company.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
800
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$183/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$226/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Drivers appreciate the professional service and accident forgiveness but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive
Drivers appreciate the professional service and accident forgiveness but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
800
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive offers several tools that make it easy to find personalized insurance coverage. With its AutoQuote Explorer, you can quickly compare rates from multiple insurers. The Snapshot program rewards safe driving with potential savings, and the Name Your Price tool helps tailor coverage to fit your budget.
Pros
Customer service available 24/7
Mobile app has many positive reviews
Rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best
Cons
Fairly low J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest region
Mixed Trustpilot reviews
Many formal BBB complaints
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Nevada to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Nevada
The companies above are solid options if you’re shopping for new coverage, but understanding some basic guidelines can help you find the best policy.[1] Keep these tips in mind when you’re shopping for car insurance.
Consider how much coverage you need
Buying more car insurance coverage than you need leads to overspending. Think critically about the type and amount of car insurance coverage you need so you buy only what’s necessary. If you’re unsure about the policy type or coverage amount you need, ask an insurance agent for guidance.[2]
Shop smart
The more your car is worth, the more it’ll cost to insure. Picking a budget car won’t just save you money on the car lot — it’ll save you money on insurance, too. You may also save on vehicle registration and maintenance costs over the years.
Compare quotes from several insurance companies
Ideally, you want to compare quotes from at least three different companies to see which one can offer you the best coverage for the right price. When shopping for a new car insurance policy, read online reviews from real policyholders and consider customer service scores to get an idea of what it’s like to work with the company.
Pay close attention to reviews that describe issues with filing claims or dealing with uninsured motorists. Remember, the goal isn’t necessarily to find “cheap” insurance but an affordable policy that offers the coverage you need.
Look for discounts
Many auto insurance companies offer a variety of discounts. It’s always a good idea to compare discount options before choosing a car insurance company. For example, if you have young drivers in your household, you may save money if they qualify for a good student discount. Similarly, a mileage-based discount might save you some money if you work from home and don’t commute.
Bundle policies
If you work with an insurer that offers a variety of insurance products, you can often save money by bundling your policies. For example, you may qualify for a discount if you have a renters or homeowners policy with the same company as your car insurance policy.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance in Nevada
Where you live — down to the ZIP code — can affect your insurance rates.[3] That means if you live in the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas, you may pay a different premium than someone who lives in less-populated Lake Tahoe.
Local weather, crime, and traffic patterns can affect the risks drivers face, and insurers consider those risks when setting premiums. Your driving record, the type of vehicle you drive, and your credit history can also affect the rate an insurer offers.
If you live in Nevada, your auto insurance policy will be a significant part of your monthly budget; Nevada has the fourth-highest auto insurance rates in the country.[4] The average rate for a full-coverage car insurance policy in Nevada is $292 per month, while the national average is much lower, at $199 per month. Liability-only coverage in Nevada costs $178 per month.
Best car insurance in Nevada FAQs
This additional information may help as you research car insurance options in Nevada.
How much is car insurance in Nevada?
Drivers in Nevada pay an average of $235 per month. A full-coverage policy in Nevada costs $292 per month, and a liability-only policy costs an average of $178 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Nevada?
Farmers, Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and Progressive are some of the best auto insurance companies in Nevada.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Nevada?
In Nevada, drivers must meet certain minimum coverage requirements to drive legally. All Nevada drivers must maintain $25,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, $50,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident, and $20,000 in property damage coverage.[5]
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.
Jacqueline has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
