Cheap Car Insurance in Michigan (2022)

Michigan Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Michigan is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Michigan will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Michigan.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Michigan

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Michigan roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

Requested by law enforcement

Renewing vehicle registration

The vehicle is involved in a car accident

Michigan’s unique No Fault insurance program includes multiple levels of protection available depending on residents’ Medicare or Medicaid status and the insurance status of relatives.

The minimum required insurance levels for Michigan[1] are:

$50,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

$1,000,000 per accident for PPI

Property protection insurance, referred to as PPI coverage, is a type of coverage unique to Michigan. It acts similarly to traditional property damage insurance, but only applies to property damaged in accidents that occur within the state of Michigan.

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Michigan are:

$250,000 per person for bodily injury

$500,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

$10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. In Michigan, this coverage only applies to out-of-state accidents.

Michigan DMV Information

The Department of Motor Vehicles—or DMV—is a state-level government agency that provides a variety of services to Michigan drivers, such as vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal. In Michigan, the Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) Office performs the duties of the DMV.

Before you visit the SOS office, it’s important to be prepared and have all of your documents in order. There are many SOS offices in Michigan, and you do not have to visit a specific one—you can simply locate the one closest to you. Most SOS branches are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some offices may be open on Saturdays.

Public Transportation in Michigan

You need a car to move around Michigan as well as around Michigan cities. With the exception of downtown Detroit, public transportation options are very limited. There are some Greyhound buses available, but living in Michigan without your own vehicle will prove to be inconvenient.

If high car insurance costs are preventing you from buying a car, remember that it is still possible to get cheap car insurance in Michigan. Use Insurify to get the cheapest quotes from the best insurance providers in Michigan and compare your coverage options side by side.