Cheap Car Insurance in Michigan (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Michigan
Few things are as exciting as exploring the Great Lake State by car. However, before you start your adventure, you need to make sure that you have proper car insurance coverage. Even though Michigan is the state with the most expensive car insurance in the U.S., you can still find cheap auto insurance if you shop around and get quotes from multiple car insurance providers on Insurify.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Michigan is $389 per month, or $4673 annually.
Safeco is the cheapest provider we found in Michigan, with average premiums of $212 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Michigan
How much is car insurance in Michigan?
The average cost of car insurance in Michigan is $389 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Michigan drivers can expect their car insurance rates to be twice as expensive as the national average, but there are still car insurance providers that offer cheaper rates than others. According to Insurify data, Safeco, Progressive, and State Auto offer some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Michigan. You can find more companies that offer lower rates below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$212
|Progressive
|$214
|State Auto
|$216
|USA Underwriters
|$285
|Liberty Mutual
|$368
|Bristol West
|$376
|Everest National
|$456
|Arrowhead
|$459
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$512
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Michigan
To drive legally in the state of Michigan, you must carry the state minimum required liability coverage. Michigan laws require all drivers to carry at least $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $10,000 in property damage liability insurance. You can compare average rates for liability insurance in Michigan below.
To satisfy the minimum coverage requirements in Michigan, you also need to carry property protection insurance and personal injury protection coverage (PIP).
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|State Auto
|$153
|Safeco
|$159
|Progressive
|$188
|USA Underwriters
|$191
|Arrowhead
|$256
|Everest National
|$276
|Bristol West
|$304
|Liberty Mutual
|$312
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$375
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Michigan
Michigan is a no-fault insurance state, and the minimum required auto insurance in Michigan provides some coverage, but it’s likely not to be enough to cover auto accident costs. Consider investing in comprehensive, collision, and underinsured/uninsured motorist policies to get enough property and medical coverage in the event of an accident or theft.
You can find average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance from the best car insurance companies in Michigan below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$244
|Progressive
|$246
|State Auto
|$247
|USA Underwriters
|$402
|Liberty Mutual
|$414
|Bristol West
|$465
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$583
|Everest National
|$689
|Arrowhead
|$719
Best Car Insurance in Michigan
Insurify analyzes multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score (ICS). With an average monthly quote of $212—the cheapest on Insurify’s list—and a high ICS of 86, Safeco leads the list of the best car insurance providers in Michigan.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|86
|$212
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$368
|State Auto
|76
|$216
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Michigan Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When car insurance companies calculate your unique auto insurance rates, they look at various factors. Your driving and accident history is one of the most important factors that can either keep your insurance premiums down or drive them up. You can find Insurify’s breakdown of expected car insurance costs for different driving records and accident histories below.
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Michigan
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Michigan
Generally speaking, your insurer will qualify you as a “good driver” if you have a clean driving record free of car accidents. The exact details of what a “good driver” means depend on the auto insurance company you’re getting your quote from. Good drivers can normally expect cheaper car insurance rates than drivers with at-fault accidents on their record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$198
|Progressive
|$210
|State Auto
|$216
|USA Underwriters
|$279
|Bristol West
|$357
|Liberty Mutual
|$358
|Everest National
|$414
|Arrowhead
|$449
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$486
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Michigan
Having a DUI on your driving record may increase your insurance premiums—especially at certain car insurance companies. For example, the average monthly quote for drivers with DUI from Everest National is $853, a $439 increase from what you’d get if you had a clean driving record. However, rates providers like Bristol West and Safeco remain similar.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$173
|Safeco
|$213
|USA Underwriters
|$250
|Liberty Mutual
|$254
|Bristol West
|$360
|Arrowhead
|$385
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$610
|Everest National
|$853
See More: SR-22 Insurance Michigan
SR-22 Insurance in Michigan
If you have a DUI or a reckless driving conviction, you may be required to get a special form called an SR-22 to prove that you are carrying the minimum required car insurance and are financially responsible before you can get back on the road. The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Michigan:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Michigan
An at-fault accident on your driving record is another factor that will drive up your car insurance costs. For example, an average monthly quote for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record with Everest National is $798, an over 50 percent increase from a monthly quote a safe driver receives on average. You can find more quotes in the table below.
To find cheap car insurance with an at-fault accident on your driving record, use Insurify.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$231
|Safeco
|$257
|USA Underwriters
|$332
|Liberty Mutual
|$366
|Bristol West
|$402
|Arrowhead
|$519
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$635
|Everest National
|$798
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Michigan
Having a speeding ticket on your driving record also disqualifies you from good driver status and is likely to increase your car insurance costs. On average, if you have a speeding ticket, a monthly quote with Safeco will go up from $198 to $247, and your rates with Midvale Home & Auto increase from $486 to $619. You can find more data in the table below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$247
|Progressive
|$252
|USA Underwriters
|$306
|Liberty Mutual
|$410
|Bristol West
|$452
|Arrowhead
|$485
|Everest National
|$585
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$619
Michigan Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Michigan now restricts how insurance providers can use credit scores to determine your insurance costs for both auto and home insurance, and insurance companies in Michigan cannot use your credit score or a credit based insurance score to determine your car insurance rates.
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Michigan
Michigan Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is one of the most important factors that determine how high or low your insurance premiums will be. More mature drivers—those in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s—can expect the cheapest car insurance rates, while teen drivers and those under 30 will see higher rates. Car insurance rates for teen drivers in Michigan are $663 on average.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$663
|Under 25
|$566
|20s
|$471
|30s
|$385
|40s
|$417
|50s
|$409
|60s
|$378
|70s
|$401
|80+
|$338
Car Insurance Rates in Michigan Cities
Your insurance rates depend on where in Michigan you live and can vary significantly from city to city. According to Insurify data, Detroit drivers can expect the highest monthly costs—$663 on average—while Lansing residents can expect average monthly premiums of just $273. You can find more information in the table below.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Detroit
|$663
|Warren
|$535
|Sterling Heights
|$497
|Ann Arbor
|$307
|Grand Rapids
|$304
|Lansing
|$273
Michigan Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Michigan is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Michigan will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Michigan.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Michigan
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Michigan roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Michigan’s unique No Fault insurance program includes multiple levels of protection available depending on residents’ Medicare or Medicaid status and the insurance status of relatives.
The minimum required insurance levels for Michigan[1] are:
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$1,000,000 per accident for PPI
Property protection insurance, referred to as PPI coverage, is a type of coverage unique to Michigan. It acts similarly to traditional property damage insurance, but only applies to property damaged in accidents that occur within the state of Michigan.
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Michigan are:
$250,000 per person for bodily injury
$500,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. In Michigan, this coverage only applies to out-of-state accidents.
Michigan DMV Information
The Department of Motor Vehicles—or DMV—is a state-level government agency that provides a variety of services to Michigan drivers, such as vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal. In Michigan, the Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) Office performs the duties of the DMV.
Before you visit the SOS office, it’s important to be prepared and have all of your documents in order. There are many SOS offices in Michigan, and you do not have to visit a specific one—you can simply locate the one closest to you. Most SOS branches are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some offices may be open on Saturdays.
Public Transportation in Michigan
You need a car to move around Michigan as well as around Michigan cities. With the exception of downtown Detroit, public transportation options are very limited. There are some Greyhound buses available, but living in Michigan without your own vehicle will prove to be inconvenient.
If high car insurance costs are preventing you from buying a car, remember that it is still possible to get cheap car insurance in Michigan. Use Insurify to get the cheapest quotes from the best insurance providers in Michigan and compare your coverage options side by side.
Cheapest Michigan Car Insurance for Young Drivers
Finding affordable premiums anywhere in the country can feel tough, but Michigan ranks as the second most expensive state for purchasing car insurance. Already dealing with expensive rates, young Michigan drivers have the additional burdens of age and lack of driving experience, leading to even higher premiums. Discounts and savings on car insurance do exist for young drivers, if they know where to look.
Steep Car Insurance Quotes for Young Drivers in Michigan
Unlike coverage limits and setting deductibles, factors like age and years of driving experience are completely out of control of policyholders. Young drivers have higher premiums due to inexperience, typically lower seat belt use, distracted driving, speeding, underage drinking and driving, and more. Unfortunately, young drivers are a few times more likely than older drivers to have a fatal car crash.
Coverage for Young Drivers in Michigan
As of 2020, Michigan drivers can choose their desired personal injury protection coverage level. Options now include $500,000, $250,000, $50,000 for those with Medicaid or other insurance, and opting out in certain conditions. Additional Michigan state minimum coverages are also required, and collision, comprehensive, and underinsured and uninsured coverage are recommended.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Michigan for young drivers?
Though rates vary by provider and each individual’s personal and driving history, Insurify identified the insurance providers offering the cheapest rates in Michigan for drivers under the age of 25. These provider options include Progressive, Safeco, USA Underwriters, Liberty Mutual, Arrowhead, Midvale, and Everest National—all with savings available for young drivers.
How can young drivers slash their car insurance premiums?
Young drivers facing high premiums can look to student, safe driving, driver training, military, and multi-policy discounts to find savings. Before choosing a provider, utilize Insurify’s quote-comparison tool to conveniently compare insurance quotes from the top providers. Try it yourself today to find an insurance provider that meets your specific insurance needs at a low rate.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Michigan
Michigan has the most expensive car insurance in the U.S., but it is still possible to find a cheap auto insurance deal if you shop around. Insurify recommends getting at least four quotes from different insurance companies in your area to find the best deal.
To make the shopping around process less time-consuming and stressful, use Insurify. Instead of spending hours on the phone with insurance agents answering the same questions over and over, get instant access to 10+ real and personalized quotes and buy the cheapest car insurance policy online. On average, Insurify users save up to $996 a year!
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Michigan
Yes, you must carry the minimum required car insurance to drive in Michigan. Michigan insurance laws require you to carry 50/100/10 in liability coverage, PIP coverage, and property protection insurance. Michigan is a no-fault state.
Getting at least four quotes from different providers is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Michigan. You can also qualify for various discounts. For example, some companies give their policyholders a discount if they bundle their car insurance policy with another policy, such as homeowners or renters insurance.
Michigan has the most expensive car insurance in the U.S., and your insurance premiums can be as high as $853 in some circumstances. However, comparing car insurance quotes can help you find the cheapest auto insurance policy. Use Insurify to get access to cheap car insurance quotes today!
Various factors—such as being a teen driver or having speeding tickets on your record—can increase your insurance costs in Michigan. Mature drivers with clean driving records will have access to the cheapest car insurance rates, but if you use Insurify, you can still find a good deal on car insurance even if you have negative factors driving your costs up.
Yes, Michigan requires all drivers to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. You are also required to carry liability insurance and property protection coverage. Use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance policy for you, whether you are shopping for the minimum required coverage or full coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Michigan Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Michigan below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Michigan drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Michigan
#40
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#50
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#36
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#36
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Michigan is the #50 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #50
- Percent of drivers in Michigan with an accident: 4.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Michigan is the #36 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #36
- Percent of drivers in Michigan with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Michigan is the #17 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #17
- Percent of drivers in Michigan with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Michigan is the #20 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #20
- Percent of drivers in Michigan with a rude driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Michigan is the #40 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #40
- Percent of drivers in Michigan with a speeding ticket: 6.8%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Michigan is the #47 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #47
- Percent of drivers in Michigan with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Serices. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022