From the Michigan History Center to the Abrams Planetarium and the Impression 5 Science Center, there’s plenty to love about living in Lansing. The car insurance rates aren’t bad, either.
Lansing drivers pay an overall average car insurance premium of $234 per month. While Michigan has some of the highest insurance rates in the country, drivers in Lansing actually pay quite a bit less than the rest of the state. The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Michigan is $298.
Despite the area’s average rate, you could pay more or less based on factors like your driving record, age, and more. Before signing up for a policy, make sure to shop around with multiple companies to find the best rate.
Quick Facts
The cheapest car insurance companies in Lansing include Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb.
Michigan’s no-fault insurance law affects Lansing’s insurance rates and the type of policy its drivers must have.
On average, Lansing drivers pay $2,809 per year for car insurance, but comparison shopping could help you save.
Best car insurance companies in Lansing
Lansing drivers have plenty of affordable and highly rated car insurance companies to choose from. As you review the companies operating in the area, remember that the best company for you will depend on your unique situation and needs.
As you start your search, keep the following three companies in mind.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
2.8
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$91/mo
Chubb may be a good option if you’re looking for an insurer with the cheapest rates for Lansing drivers. The company offers premium coverage options but at an affordable rate. It also boasts a below-average number of customer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Customer Complaint Index.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo
Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest policies for Lansing drivers and has the added bonus of excellent customer service. The company has highly rated customer satisfaction scores and relatively few customer complaints compared to competitors. The company also offers many discounts, so you have plenty of ways to save even more.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores
Many available discounts
Few customer complaints, based on NAIC data
Cons
Quotes only available through an agent
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction ratings
Mediocre digital tools
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo
USAA offers affordable auto insurance to military service members and veterans, along with their families. The company also has some of the lowest rates and best customer satisfaction in the market. It’s also a full-service financial institution, which allows customers to manage their accounts and insurance policies in one place.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores
Affordable monthly premiums
Savings for good drivers via SafePilot program
Cons
Only available to current and former military members and families
No 24-7 customer support
Must become a member to join
The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.
Tawana - January 17, 2023
Verified
I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.
You can generally get the lowest rates on car insurance by purchasing a liability-only policy. Liability insurance, which is required in nearly every state, protects other drivers on the road. If you cause an accident, your liability insurance will pay for other people’s injuries as well as damage to their property. Liability insurance also protects you, as it prevents you from having to pay for those damages out of your own pocket.
However, liability insurance doesn’t pay for any damage to your vehicle or for any injuries you or your passengers may have suffered.
The overall average cost of liability-only coverage in Lansing is $147 per month. Here, you can see the average rates for liability-only coverage in Lansing.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lansing
Full-coverage insurance includes liability insurance, but it can also include collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, uninsured motorist coverage, and more.
While you may prefer to avoid the higher price tag that comes with full coverage, it’s probably a good idea for drivers who can’t easily afford to replace their vehicle themselves. Many lenders also require you to purchase a full-coverage policy before approving you for a loan.
In Lansing, drivers carrying full coverage pay a monthly average of $321. The following table illustrates full-coverage quotes from top insurers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
Car insurance is required for all vehicle owners in Michigan.[1] The state’s basic auto insurance policy has three main components:
Personal injury protection (PIP)
This coverage pays for your own medical expenses after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault. It also pays for lost wages and other costs associated with your injuries. You can choose from these personal injury protection coverage options:
Unlimited coverage
$500,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident with exclusions (only available when drivers and family members have qualified health coverage)
$50,000 per person per accident (only available when drivers and family members are enrolled in Medicaid)
No coverage (only available to drivers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B)
Property protection (PPI)
This coverage pays for damage to other property (other than non-parked vehicles) resulting from an accident you cause. You must have up to $1 million in coverage.
Residual liability insurance (bodily injury and property damage)
This coverage pays for injuries and damages to other people and their property if certain conditions are met. The default coverage is:
$250,000 per person of bodily injury
$500,000 per accident of bodily injury
$10,000 of property damage in another state
In addition to the coverages Michigan requires, some additional coverages can be helpful to have. These coverages can help further protect you from financial losses after an accident or incident. Optional coverages include:
Michigan has a no-fault insurance law, which means that, after an accident, each driver’s insurance policy pays for its own client, regardless of who caused the accident.
In most cases, the law prevents drivers from suing each other after accidents. However, in some situations an injured party can sue the at-fault driver in an accident:
Someone was killed, seriously injured, or permanently disfigured as a result of the accident
One of the drivers is a non-resident in a vehicle not registered in Michigan
The accident took place in another state
One driver is more than 50% at fault in the accident where the other driver’s car sustains damages not covered by insurance
In the situations described above, your residual liability insurance coverages would kick in, up to your coverage limits.
Important Information
Michigan’s current no-fault law and coverage requirements date back to 2019, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed sweeping insurance reform in an effort to lower insurance premiums for Michigan drivers. The new law went into effect on July 1, 2020, and applies to all policies issued or renewed after that date.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
The amount your rate will increase depends on a few key factors, including the severity of the incident and what else is on your driving record. A more serious violation or a violation for someone who already has a spotty driving record could mean a bigger rate hike.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incidents can affect your rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Your insurance premiums will probably increase after a speeding ticket. Generally speaking, the faster you were driving, the more your rate will increase.
Your rate increase will also depend on your insurance company. For example, Progressive says its customers pay about 15% more after their first ticket in three years, while Liberty Mutual states premiums go up an average of 25% after a ticket.[2][3]
In Lansing, drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average monthly rate of $174 for liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
You can almost certainly expect your insurance premiums to go up if you’re involved in an at-fault accident. Not only did the accident possibly cost your insurance company money, but it also indicates to your insurer that you’re potentially a higher-risk driver.
Of course, it’s not only when you’re at fault for an accident that your rates can increase. You could even see your premiums go up if you didn’t cause the accident. This may be especially true in Michigan, given the state’s no-fault insurance law.
On average, Lansing drivers with an at-fault accident on their motor vehicle records pay $381 per month for full coverage. The following table illustrates quotes from top insurers for Lansing drivers after an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence is one of the most serious moving violations. If you get a DUI in Michigan, you can have your license suspended for up to 180 days.[4] Once you’re able to drive again, you’ll see your insurance premiums increase and some insurers may even deny you coverage altogether.
While the rate increase after a DUI will vary depending on the driver, many people see their rates roughly double. Lansing drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $236.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
While insurance rates tend to decrease with age, that trend often reverses once a driver reaches their 70s. Though older drivers tend to drive fewer miles and in fewer high-risk situations (such as night driving), their risk of an accident and their likelihood of filing a claim still increases. As a result, their insurance premiums may increase as well.
Senior drivers in Lansing pay $270 for full coverage and $124 for liability-only policies, on average. The following table provides examples of top insurers’ rates for seniors in Lansing.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Statistically, teens are the highest-risk drivers on the road. They have less experience and are more likely to be killed in an accident than any other age demographic. They’re also more likely than other drivers to engage in risky behaviors like night driving, distracted driving, speeding, and more. As a result, teens tend to pay the highest insurance premiums.
Lansing teen drivers pay an average of $198 per month for liability-only insurance and $433 for full coverage.
If you’re the teen or the parent of a teen, you can do some things to save some money on insurance. Consider taking advantage of one of the many teen and student discounts offered by insurance companies. You can also save by maintaining a clean driving record, driving a safe vehicle, and keeping the teen on their parents’ insurance as long as possible.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lansing
Though Michigan generally has high insurance premiums, Lansing drivers are lucky enough to have some of the cheapest rates in the state. Even so, you can do some things to save even more.
The best way to save money on car insurance is by shopping around before signing up for a policy. Don’t just sign up for a policy with the first company you get a quote from. Get quotes from multiple insurers to see which will offer you the cheapest rates.
Other ways to save money include:
Drive safely
Your driving record is one of the most impactful factors when it comes to your car insurance rates. The cleaner your driving record, the lower your premiums.
Save with discounts
Many car insurance companies offer discounts for things like having certain vehicle safety features, paying your premium up front, and more.
Bundle your policies
If you have homeowners insurance or renters insurance, you can save by bundling your insurance products with the same company.
Update your policy
You can reduce your premiums by either raising your deductible or lowering your policy coverage limits.
However, the insurance reform Michigan passed in 2019 prohibits insurance companies from using a driver’s credit score to determine their insurance premiums.[5]
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Lansing?
Michigan drivers have historically paid some of the highest insurance premiums in the country due to the state’s no-fault insurance law. For example, 2020 data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) shows Michigan as having the third-highest average premiums in the country and rates well above the national average.[6]
When it comes to Lansing in particular, the city’s average liability-only rate is a bit lower than the national average, while the average full-coverage rate is a bit higher.
More cities in Michigan
Lansing has more affordable insurance premiums than other major cities in the state. Flint, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Southfield, and Warren all have more expensive insurance than Lansing. And in some cases, premiums elsewhere are significantly more expensive, too.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Lansing car insurance FAQs
Before signing up for car insurance in Lansing, make sure you understand the local laws, average premiums, and which companies have the best rates. Here’s some more information to help you with your search.
How much is car insurance in Lansing?
The average cost of car insurance for Lansing drivers is $147 per month for liability-only insurance and $321 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lansing?
Auto-Owners offers the lowest rates in Lansing. The insurer’s rates average $54 per month for liability-only coverage and $84 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lansing?
Lansing drivers have plenty of great insurers to choose from, but some of the best car insurance companies include Chubb, Auto-Owners Insurance, and USAA, thanks to their affordable rates and highly-rated customer service.
Why is Michigan car insurance high?
Michigan car insurance premiums tend to be higher than the national average because of the state’s no-fault insurance law. The insurance reform the state passed in 2019 was an effort to lower insurance rates for Michigan drivers.
What are the Michigan minimum car insurance requirements?
Michigan drivers must have three types of insurance coverage. They must have personal injury protection with coverage limits ranging from none to unlimited. Next, they must have property protection coverage of up to $1 million. Finally, they must have residual liability insurance of $250,000 per person and $500,000 per accident of bodily injury liability and $10,000 for property damage liability.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.