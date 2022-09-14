Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have any incidents on your driving record, you could pay more for car insurance. Incidents that could increase your insurance rates include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and other moving violations.

The amount your rate will increase depends on a few key factors, including the severity of the incident and what else is on your driving record. A more serious violation or a violation for someone who already has a spotty driving record could mean a bigger rate hike.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incidents can affect your rates.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lansing, MI Rates start as low as $64 with a traffic incident Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Your insurance premiums will probably increase after a speeding ticket. Generally speaking, the faster you were driving, the more your rate will increase.

Your rate increase will also depend on your insurance company. For example, Progressive says its customers pay about 15% more after their first ticket in three years, while Liberty Mutual states premiums go up an average of 25% after a ticket.[2] [3]

In Lansing, drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average monthly rate of $174 for liability-only coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 99 64 USAA 99 64 Chubb 108 69 Safeco 146 85 GEICO 152 96 Progressive 172 122 State Farm 205 130 Travelers 238 152 Liberty Mutual 256 161 Bristol West 270 156 Midvale Home & Auto 382 231 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

You can almost certainly expect your insurance premiums to go up if you’re involved in an at-fault accident. Not only did the accident possibly cost your insurance company money, but it also indicates to your insurer that you’re potentially a higher-risk driver.

Of course, it’s not only when you’re at fault for an accident that your rates can increase. You could even see your premiums go up if you didn’t cause the accident. This may be especially true in Michigan, given the state’s no-fault insurance law.

On average, Lansing drivers with an at-fault accident on their motor vehicle records pay $381 per month for full coverage. The following table illustrates quotes from top insurers for Lansing drivers after an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 100 64 USAA 100 64 Chubb 108 69 Safeco 146 85 GEICO 152 96 Progressive 172 122 State Farm 205 131 Travelers 239 152 Liberty Mutual 256 161 Bristol West 271 157 Midvale Home & Auto 383 231 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How Long Does an Accident Affect Your Car Insurance Rates?

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is one of the most serious moving violations. If you get a DUI in Michigan, you can have your license suspended for up to 180 days.[4] Once you’re able to drive again, you’ll see your insurance premiums increase and some insurers may even deny you coverage altogether.

While the rate increase after a DUI will vary depending on the driver, many people see their rates roughly double. Lansing drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $236.