Cheapest Auto Insurance in Flint, Michigan (2023)

Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer in Flint for liability insurance, with rates as low as $77 per month.

Christy Rakoczy
Written by Christy Rakoczy
Christy Rakoczy
Christy Rakoczy

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.

Courtney Mikulski
Edited by Courtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Updated November 17, 2023

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

In Flint, Michigan, the average monthly cost of auto insurance is $349, which is more than the $305 overall average monthly auto insurance cost for Michigan, as well as the overall national average of $154 per month.

Flint experienced an increase in auto theft between 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, and Genesee County reported a higher number of auto accidents than many other counties in Michigan.[1] [2] These factors could contribute to Flint’s more expensive auto insurance rates.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Flint is $220 per month for liability and $477 per month for full coverage.

  • The cheapest full-coverage insurance is with Auto-Owners.

  • USAA offers the best coverage for veterans living in Flint, Michigan.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Flint

While some insurers offer more affordable policies, no single insurer offers the cheapest auto insurance for all Michigan drivers.

That’s because insurers evaluate risk levels differently, and motorists with different driver profiles may get better prices from different insurance companies. It’s best to compare multiple insurers side by side to see which one is the best for your situation. Here are some of the best and cheapest insurance companies in Flint.

Insurance Company
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage | Liability Only | Best For
Auto-Owners4.0$106$67Drivers with an at-fault accident
USAA4.3$107$68Military members and families
State Farm4.4$220$139Customer service
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

More than 10,000 auto accidents occurred in Genesee County in 2022. These collisions included 50 fatal crashes, more than 2,100 accidents causing injury, and 8,011 collisions resulting in property damage.[2]

Drivers who have had an accident typically pay higher average rates. However, Auto-Owners offers more affordable coverage than many competitors for the thousands of drivers who cause crashes in the Flint area.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

  • Bundling insurance discounts available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Lower mobile app rating than competitors

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for the military community: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$122/mo

USAA is an ideal insurance option for the more than 3,600 military veterans living in Flint, Michigan, as well as for any active-duty military members and their qualifying family members. USAA coverage is available only to people with military affiliation, but the insurer is a popular and affordable choice for drivers who qualify for a policy.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Cheaper rates than competitors

Cons

  • Restrictive membership eligibility

  • No gap insurance available

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for customer service: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$159/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$252/mo

State Farm provides in-person customer support to drivers who need help choosing an auto insurance policy. The insurer has a half-dozen local agents working within Flint, Michigan, who can offer assistance to drivers who aren’t sure what coverage would best fit their lives.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction ratings

  • Six local agents available in Flint

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Flint

To get the most affordable car insurance possible, you’ll need to shop around, make the right coverage choices, and work on maintaining a clean driving record. Here are some steps to keep premiums down and avoid paying the highest rates that could bust your budget:

  • Practice safe driving habits. Avoiding accidents or speeding tickets and taking a defensive driving course can help reduce premium costs.

  • Ask your insurer about discounts. Many insurers provide opportunities to reduce premiums if you’re a member of certain groups, work for a particular employer, or are a student who earns good grades. If you bundle coverage from the same insurer — such as buying home insurance, auto insurance, and life insurance — it can also help you save money on each of the insurance policies.

  • Improve your credit score. While insurers in Michigan can’t use credit to determine whether to offer you coverage, state law allows them to take credit history into account when setting premiums.[3] Better credit translates to cheaper rates, so raising your score over time could lower your car insurance costs.

  • Compare prices from different insurers. Get several quotes before buying auto insurance, as prices vary between companies and insurers impose different charges on drivers with differing risk profiles.

The 2023 Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

The 2023 Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Flint: Auto-Owners

In Michigan, liability car insurance provides coverage only for your injuries and any damages you cause to other people’s property in an accident where you’re at fault. It doesn’t apply to cars unless they were parked at the time of the accident, so your own car repairs aren’t covered.

Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability-only insurance in Flint, with rates as low as $77 per month, but other cheap insurers are in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners77
USAA78
Chubb84
Safeco103
GEICO117
Progressive149
Nationwide156
State Farm159
Travelers184
Liberty Mutual195
Bristol West200
Midvale Home & Auto287
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Flint: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage auto insurance provides more asset protection. It typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages and pays for more situations. For example, collision coverage pays for your vehicle damage.

On average, full-coverage car insurance costs $477 per month in Flint, and the table below shows affordable full-coverage auto insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners121
USAA122
Chubb133
Safeco176
GEICO185
Progressive209
Nationwide247
State Farm252
Travelers292
Liberty Mutual308
Bristol West336
Midvale Home & Auto466
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Flint car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Michigan

Michigan is a no-fault state, so drivers must buy personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. PIP pays for all of a policyholder’s reasonable and necessary medical expenses resulting from an accident and provides a limited amount of wage loss compensation for up to three years following a collision.

Michigan also requires property protection insurance (PPI), which specifically pays for damage to other people’s property, such as buildings, fences, and parked cars. PPI doesn’t apply to cars that are being driven, so you’ll need to add optional collision coverage. 

Residual bodily injury and property damage liability coverages are also mandatory and apply if you cause a death or a serious injury or if you damage someone’s property in another state, respectively.

Here are Michigan’s minimum car insurance requirements:[4] [5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Residual bodily injury liability$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Residual property damage liability$10,000 per accident outside of Michigan
Personal injury protection (PIP)No limit
Property protection insurance$1 million per accident in Michigan

While Michigan recently changed its minimum car insurance requirements, some drivers may not think it’s enough coverage for them. Here are some optional insurance coverages you can add to your policy for greater protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your vehicle’s damage after an accident in Michigan. Without this coverage, you’ll need to pay for your car repairs out of pocket, as the other driver’s coverage won’t apply even if they’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your vehicle from incidents other than collisions, like theft, vandalism, falling objects, severe weather, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Primarily for people who finance or lease their vehicles, gap insurance pays the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement after a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents become part of your driving history. When you have a record of these incidents, you’ll generally pay higher rates for both liability insurance and full-coverage insurance.

Some insurers increase premiums more than others, but it depends on the severity of the accident or violation. For example, a DUI is one of the more serious violations and typically comes with the highest car insurance spikes.

Here are the cheapest insurance companies in Flint, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2021. Driving faster than the speed limit significantly increases the chance of a collision and serious injuries.[6]

Because of the added risk, virtually all insurers charge more for drivers with a history of speeding. However, the premium penalty is higher with some companies than others.

Drivers in Flint pay an average of $412 per month after a speeding ticket, but the cheapest insurer is Auto-Owners.

The table below also shows other affordable insurance companies for drivers with a ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners7591
USAA7692
Chubb8299
Safeco100122
GEICO114138
Progressive145176
Nationwide152184
State Farm155188
Travelers179217
Liberty Mutual190230
Bristol West194236
Midvale Home & Auto279339
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

At-fault accidents on your record increase your risk for filing future car insurance claims, so auto insurers increase rates to offset that risk. How much your car insurance increases after an accident depends on the auto insurer and the severity of the accident.

In Flint, drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay an average of $416 per month for car insurance, but the table below shows cheap insurers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners7592
USAA7693
Chubb82100
Safeco100123
GEICO114140
Progressive145178
Nationwide152186
State Farm155190
Travelers179219
Liberty Mutual190233
Bristol West194239
Midvale Home & Auto279342
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving while impaired is considered high-risk behavior, so drivers with a DUI on their record pay higher auto insurance premiums. The state may also require drivers to provide special proof of insurance using an SR-22 form after a DUI conviction.

The average cost of car insurance in Flint after a DUI conviction is $486 per month, but you can start your search for affordable coverage with the insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners75107
USAA76109
Chubb82117
Safeco100143
GEICO114163
Progressive145207
Nationwide152217
State Farm155221
Travelers179256
Liberty Mutual190272
Bristol West194279
Midvale Home & Auto279400
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

While auto insurance premiums are expensive for teens, they decline in middle age as people develop more driving experience and are less risky to insure. However, as drivers age, health issues and delayed reaction time cause their accident risk to rise again.[7] This results in a slight uptick in senior drivers’ car insurance premiums once they reach their 70s.

Still, senior drivers tend to have low average rates, especially compared to teens. Senior drivers pay an average of $302 per month for car insurance. You can also check out the table below to see other affordable insurers for seniors.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners67105
USAA68106
Chubb73115
Safeco89152
GEICO101160
Progressive129181
Nationwide135214
State Farm138218
Travelers159253
Liberty Mutual169267
Bristol West173291
Midvale Home & Auto248403
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teen drivers have the highest risk of a motor vehicle accident of any age group. A lack of experience and a high degree of risk-taking behaviors both contribute to their elevated risk which, in turn, results in higher auto insurance premiums.[8]

Not all insurers impose the same premium increases for teens, though. The cheapest average rate for teen drivers in Flint is $101 per month. The table below also shows some other affordable options for young drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners101159
USAA103160
Chubb110175
Safeco135231
GEICO154243
Progressive196275
Nationwide205325
State Farm209331
Travelers242384
Liberty Mutual256405
Bristol West263442
Midvale Home & Auto377613
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Flint?

Car insurance is very expensive in all of Michigan. And average premiums are even higher in Flint. A great number of both accidents and auto thefts helps explain why auto insurance rates are so high in the Flint area.[1] [2]

More cities in Michigan

Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Flint compares to other cities in Michigan.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Ann Arbor$153$340
Dearborn$263$461
Detroit$331$452
Grand Rapids$161$344
Kalamazoo$173$378
Lansing$148$315
Rochester$197$311
Warren$229$485
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Flint car insurance FAQs

Still have questions about car insurance in Flint? Check out these answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Flint?

    The average cost of car insurance in Flint is $220 per month for liability and $477 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Flint?

    Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb have the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Flint, with rates as low as $77, $78, and $84 per month, respectively.

    The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple auto insurers. Use an online quote-comparison tool to quickly get prices from multiple car insurance companies to find the one that offers you the best price.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Flint?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Flint include Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm. These insurers have good Insurify Quality Scores, relatively low car insurance rates, and solid customer satisfaction scores.

  • How much is car insurance in Michigan a month?

    The average cost of car insurance in Michigan is $191 per month for liability and $419 per month for full coverage.

  • Can your credit affect your car insurance rates in Michigan?

    Yes, car insurance companies in Michigan can use your credit history when determining your car insurance premiums. However, companies can’t deny you coverage based solely on your credit history.[3]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Flint Police Department. "Crime Stat - Citywide Profile." Accessed October 20, 2023
  2. Michigan State Police. "2022 Statewide Traffic Crash Data Year End Report." Accessed October 20, 2023
  3. Michigan Legislature. "500.2153 Credit information or insurance score; use.." Accessed October 20, 2023
  4. Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "What auto insurance coverage do I have to purchase?." Accessed October 20, 2023
  5. Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "What are the levels of PIP Medical coverage available?." Accessed October 20, 2023
  6. NHTSA. "Speeding and Aggressive Driving Prevention." Accessed October 20, 2023
  7. National Institute on Aging. "Safe Driving for Older Adults." Accessed October 20, 2023
  8. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts." Accessed October 20, 2023
