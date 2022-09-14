Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents become part of your driving history. When you have a record of these incidents, you’ll generally pay higher rates for both liability insurance and full-coverage insurance.

Some insurers increase premiums more than others, but it depends on the severity of the accident or violation. For example, a DUI is one of the more serious violations and typically comes with the highest car insurance spikes.

Here are the cheapest insurance companies in Flint, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2021. Driving faster than the speed limit significantly increases the chance of a collision and serious injuries.[6]

Because of the added risk, virtually all insurers charge more for drivers with a history of speeding. However, the premium penalty is higher with some companies than others.

Drivers in Flint pay an average of $412 per month after a speeding ticket, but the cheapest insurer is Auto-Owners.

The table below also shows other affordable insurance companies for drivers with a ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 75 91 USAA 76 92 Chubb 82 99 Safeco 100 122 GEICO 114 138 Progressive 145 176 Nationwide 152 184 State Farm 155 188 Travelers 179 217 Liberty Mutual 190 230 Bristol West 194 236 Midvale Home & Auto 279 339 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

At-fault accidents on your record increase your risk for filing future car insurance claims, so auto insurers increase rates to offset that risk. How much your car insurance increases after an accident depends on the auto insurer and the severity of the accident.

In Flint, drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay an average of $416 per month for car insurance, but the table below shows cheap insurers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 75 92 USAA 76 93 Chubb 82 100 Safeco 100 123 GEICO 114 140 Progressive 145 178 Nationwide 152 186 State Farm 155 190 Travelers 179 219 Liberty Mutual 190 233 Bristol West 194 239 Midvale Home & Auto 279 342 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving while impaired is considered high-risk behavior, so drivers with a DUI on their record pay higher auto insurance premiums. The state may also require drivers to provide special proof of insurance using an SR-22 form after a DUI conviction.

The average cost of car insurance in Flint after a DUI conviction is $486 per month, but you can start your search for affordable coverage with the insurers in the table below.