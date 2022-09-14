Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
The average cost of car insurance in Warren, Michigan, is $228 per month for liability coverage and $556 for full-coverage policies. These average rates are much higher than the national average of $103 per month for minimum coverage and $206 for full-coverage insurance.
Unfortunately, high car insurance rates are common in Michigan, where the overall state average is $304 per month. Your exact car insurance rates depend on many different factors, but state residents face high average rates due to severe winter weather, a high percentage of uninsured drivers, and robust state coverage requirements.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about finding the best cheap car insurance in Warren.
Quick Facts
Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb offer the cheapest auto coverage in Warren, on average.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Warren is $392 per month.
Michigan is a no-fault car insurance state, which means each driver involved in an accident must file a claim with their respective insurers to cover medical expenses and other losses.[2]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Warren
The best way for Michigan drivers to save money is to shop around and compare multiple auto insurance quotes. Each insurance company calculates rates in a unique way, so you won’t know which is the cheapest car insurance company for you without comparing quotes.
Below, you can start comparing quotes from three of the best insurers in the city: Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm. The quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance below depict average statewide costs for the insurers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$86/mo
Full Coverage
$137/mo
Auto-Owners offers the lowest rates, on average, in Warren. The company is an especially good choice for Warren families looking for affordable auto insurance because it also offers many other products and discounts. For example, you can earn a discount on a multi-line policy for home insurance and life insurance, and the company has savings options for parents of teens, too.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Above-average customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Cons
Rideshare coverage not available
Quotes only available through insurance agent
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$88/mo
Full Coverage
$138/mo
Warren is home to nearly 7,000 military veterans and the U.S. Army Detroit Arsenal, an active-duty military base. USAA is a signature insurance company for active, reserve, and retired military members — and eligible family members.
USAA is an especially good choice if you’re looking for a single insurance company for all your needs. It offers a wide range of other policies, including homeowners coverage, RV insurance, motorcycle insurance, and — of particular interest for enthusiasts of southeast Michigan’s historic auto industry — classic car coverage.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Highly rated mobile app
Cons
No in-person branch offices in Warren
Only available to military members and their families
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$179/mo
Full Coverage
$284/mo
One of the largest insurance companies in the country, State Farm has solid customer satisfaction. It’s a good all-around choice for most Warren drivers, but it also offers unique coverages for classic cars and sports cars.
Although State Farm isn’t one of the top three cheapest car insurance companies in Warren, you can still find many ways to save money on auto insurance policies. For example, if you use the State Farm telematics app to record your driving, you could save up to 30% off your car insurance costs.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Above-average rankings for service and shopping in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study
Cons
Gap coverage not available
Fewer available discounts than some insurers
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
Each Michigan car insurance company may charge different rates depending on risk factors like your gender, ZIP code, age, and driving history. Though Warren drivers pay high average rates, you can look for ways to lower your costs.
Consider the following tactics to find cheap rates:
Compare quotes. Shop around and compare multiple car insurance quotes from different companies. Finding the company with the cheapest quotes is the best way to zero in on the overall best car insurance company for you.
Set a higher deductible. Choose the highest deductible you can afford from your current savings. The higher your deductible, the lower your average annual rate.
Utilize discounts. Make sure you take advantage of all of the discounts available to you, especially for young drivers.[3]
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Warren: Auto-Owners
Michigan requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of coverage beyond liability insurance in order to drive legally in the state. You’ll need to pay for personal injury protection (PIP) and property protection (PPI) as a part of a minimum-coverage policy, as well as residual liability coverage.[4]
The cheapest liability-only insurance company in Michigan is Auto-Owners, with a rate of $86 per month.
Here are the cheapest car insurance options for minimum-coverage insurance in Warren.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Warren: Auto-Owners
If you lease your car or take out a loan to buy it, your lender will typically require you to buy full-coverage insurance.
Unlike the state’s minimum insurance requirements, full-coverage policies also include collision and comprehensive coverage to fix or replace your vehicle after an accident.5 Full-coverage insurance costs more because of the extra protection it provides.
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Michigan, at $137 per month.
The following Michigan car insurance companies offer the best rates for full-coverage insurance in Warren.
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
The state of Michigan has some of the most advantageous laws in place for car accident victims. Michigan requires insurers to reimburse people for accident-related medical bills for the rest of their life under a PIP coverage policy. This excellent benefit increases insurance costs in the state.
In addition to lifetime PIP coverage, you also need to purchase the property damage equivalent of PIP, as well as the traditional bodily injury and property damage liabilities required in other states. These insurance requirements are higher because Michigan is a no-fault state.
Here are the state’s specific minimum-coverage requirements.[5]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)
Lifetime coverage on medical bills and three-year wage replacement after accidents
Property protection (PPI)
$1 million per accident
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 for property damage in other states
The minimum car insurance in Warren is already expensive, but you might want to consider additional coverage options for more protection.
Common optional coverages include the following:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance kicks in to cover vehicle replacement or repair costs following a collision with another vehicle or object.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle, comprehensive insurance can cover your needed repair or replacement costs. These incidents include severe weather, theft, and more.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
More than 25% of Michigan drivers don’t carry car insurance at all. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage coverage can help you pay for costs following an accident caused by a driver without enough insurance.
Roadside assistance coverage
Michigan has icy and snowy weather during the winter months, and roadside assistance coverage can help if you get stuck in a ditch on the side of the road, lock yourself out of your car, or need other roadside help.
Gap coverage
Especially helpful for new cars, gap insurance pays back the remainder of your auto loan in the event you total your car and your remaining loan balance exceeds your insurance payout.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Average cost of car insurance by age
Your age affects how much you pay for car insurance. Because teens lack the driving experience of older drivers, they typically face the highest car insurance rates. Rates generally decrease with age and experience for drivers between the ages of 35 and 69, but senior drivers older than 70 usually start to face increased rates due to aging-related risk factors.
Here are the average car insurance rates by age in Warren.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$782
20s
$644
30s
$557
40s
$543
50s
$530
60s
$489
70s
$520
Warren car insurance FAQs
Before you begin shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying auto insurance in Warren.
How much is car insurance in Warren?
The overall average cost of coverage in Warren is $392 per month. Warren drivers pay an average of $228 per month for liability coverage and $556 for full-coverage insurance. How much you pay for coverage will depend on your driving record, age, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Warren?
With a liability quote of $86 per month, Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Warren. USAA has the second-cheapest liability coverage option, at $88 per month. Chubb is the city’s third-cheapest insurer, with a liability rate of $94 per month.
The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies at once.
What are the best car insurance companies in Warren?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Warren, thanks to an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and solid customer satisfaction. On average, Michigan drivers pay $139 per month for liability coverage from State Farm. Other top auto insurers include Auto-Owners and USAA.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.