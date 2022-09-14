Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Rochester, Michigan (2023)

Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Rochester.

Janet Berry-Johnson
Written byJanet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Danny Smith
Edited byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Updated September 20, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Rochester, Michigan, is known for its vibrant downtown area and public parks, but not for affordable car insurance. While rates are lower in Rochester than those in nearby Detroit, the city’s overall average monthly cost of car insurance is $276 — higher than Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, or Lansing.

This may be partly due to its proximity to Detroit, which has high crime rates and expensive car insurance.[1] But you can still find affordable coverage in Rochester if you compare car insurance quotes online from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Quick Facts

  • Rochester, Michigan, has higher-than-average car insurance rates, partially due to the state’s no-fault insurance laws.

  • Michigan insurers can’t use your credit history when determining your car insurance rates.

  • Rochester teenagers pay an average of $370 for car insurance.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Rochester, Michigan

Rates start as low as $193 for liability coverage

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Best car insurance companies in Rochester

The cheapest car insurance company won’t always be your best option. Auto insurance companies consider many factors when setting rates, such as your age, ZIP code, driving record, vehicle type, and even your credit score.

Your rate will differ from every other driver, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies to find the best fit. The table below outlines the top companies’ pros and cons and average monthly rates.

Best insurer for classic cars: Chubb

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.8
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo

Based in New Jersey, Chubb’s personal insurance products include auto, classic car, aircraft, homeowners, renters, and condo insurance, as well as coverage for natural disasters, including earthquakes and floods. Auto insurance is only available in nine states. Chubb caters to high-net-worth individuals, drivers looking for high-limit coverage, and people looking for a range of insurance products.

Chubb has an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best for financial stability and credit strength and no complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index.

Pros

  • Outstanding reputation for customer service

  • Numerous types of insurance products available

Cons

  • Not available in every state

  • Tailored to serve luxury vehicles

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Auto-Owners is one of the nation’s largest insurers, serving nearly 3 million policyholders in 26 states. The company launched in 1916 and today sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies. AM Best gives Auto-Owners a financial strength and credit rating of A++ (Superior), and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average, according to the NAIC.

J.D. Power gave the company high marks for claims satisfaction. Auto-Owners offers several discounts, including those for having multiple policies with the insurer and paying in full.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction scores

  • Multiple discounts

Cons

  • Available in only 26 states

  • Can only get quotes through an agent

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more.

AM Best gave USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s U.S. Customer Service Index. However, customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction scores

  • Savings of up to 30% possible via SafePilot

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review
Top 10 Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for October 2023

Top 10 Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for October 2023

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rochester

Liability-only car insurance is a type of car insurance policy that covers the cost of damages to other vehicles, pedestrians, or property caused by the insured driver. However, it doesn’t cover damage to your own vehicle.

Liability-only car insurance is cheaper than full coverage, so you may be interested if you have an older model car that isn’t worth a lot. However, if you financed the purchase of your car and are still making payments, your lender will require you to carry full coverage.

Rochester drivers pay an average monthly rate of $193 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best rates for liability coverage in Rochester.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners62
USAA62
Chubb67
Safeco83
GEICO94
Progressive118
State Farm128
Travelers148
Bristol West155
Liberty Mutual156
Midvale Home & Auto222
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rochester

Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability insurance along with comprehensive and collision coverage. Comprehensive coverage reimburses you for loss due to theft or damage caused by something other than a collision, such as a fire, falling object, or vandalism. Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle resulting from a collision with another vehicle or object.

You’ll benefit from full-coverage insurance if you can’t afford to repair or replace it without help from your insurance company. On average, full coverage costs Rochester drivers $4,313 per year. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in Rochester.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners97
USAA97
Chubb106
Safeco141
GEICO148
Progressive168
State Farm200
Travelers232
Liberty Mutual249
Bristol West264
Midvale Home & Auto373
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Rochester car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Michigan

Michigan is a no-fault state for car insurance. This means drivers receive compensation from their insurance company after an accident, regardless of who caused the accident.

All drivers must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury liability coverage. Most drivers must also purchase a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP) medical coverage, which pays for medical expenses, recovery, and rehabilitation after an auto accident. Only Medicaid recipients meeting specific criteria can opt out of PIP medical coverage.[2]

The table below shows the minimum-coverage liability insurance in Michigan:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$50,000 per person / $100,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000
Personal injury protection(Limits vary)
Property protection$1 million

To protect yourself more thoroughly, you should consider carrying more than the minimum-coverage limits. Some other coverage options to consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This reimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as vandalism, fire, hail, etc.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    This reimburses you for damage to your vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or an object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    This coverage pays to repair or replace your car windshield, windows, and sunroof with no deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between the fair market value of your car and what you owe on your car loan if it’s totaled in an accident or stolen.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help pay your costs if you’re in an accident with a driver who has no insurance or too little insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents can include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Having such incidents on your driving record can increase your car insurance rates compared to what drivers with a clean record pay. This is because insurance companies see you as a higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.

Find Car Insurance in Rochester, MI

Rates start at $74 for drivers with incidents on their records

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Having a speeding ticket on your record often means facing a rate increase when you renew your policy, although the extent of the increase depends on the severity of the incident and whether it was your first offense.

Rochester drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $230 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners11674
USAA11674
Chubb12780
Safeco16999
GEICO177112
Progressive201141
State Farm239153
Travelers277177
Liberty Mutual298187
Bristol West316185
Midvale Home & Auto446265
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, insurance companies tend to view you as a risky driver and will increase your rates to account for that extra risk. This can make finding affordable car insurance more challenging.

An at-fault accident can bump your Rochester monthly premiums to $427 for full coverage and $230 for liability-only insurance, on average. Below are some of the lowest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners11574
USAA11574
Chubb12680
Safeco16899
GEICO176112
Progressive200140
State Farm238152
Travelers276176
Liberty Mutual296186
Bristol West314184
Midvale Home & Auto444264
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that involves operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Finding cheap car insurance will be difficult if you’ve been convicted of a DUI, and your choices may be limited.

A DUI on your driving record in Rochester could mean you face premiums of $268 or more for liability-only coverage and $499 or higher for full coverage. Here are some of the lowest car insurance rates for drivers with a DUI in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners13586
USAA13586
Chubb14793
Safeco196115
GEICO206131
Progressive234164
State Farm278178
Travelers322206
Liberty Mutual346217
Bristol West367215
Midvale Home & Auto518309
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Experienced drivers tend to be safer behind the wheel. But drivers age 70 and older have higher rates of fatal crashes per mile driven than middle-aged drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[3] As a result, insurance companies tend to decrease rates for drivers around age 35 but increase them again around age 75.

Senior drivers in Rochester can find liability rates as low as $53 per month. Below are the average monthly car insurance rates for seniors in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners7648
USAA7648
Chubb8352
Safeco11065
GEICO11673
Progressive13192
State Farm156100
Travelers181116
Liberty Mutual194122
Bristol West206121
Midvale Home & Auto291173
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Car insurance companies tend to charge higher rates for teen drivers because they don’t have many years of experience behind the wheel and are prone to taking risks that more mature drivers might avoid.[4]

The best way for teens and their families to keep rates affordable is to stay on their parents’ insurance policy. They should also take advantage of discounts most insurance companies offer, such as those for good students and completing an approved driver training course.

On average, teen drivers in Rochester pay $259 per month for liability-only coverage, and the average cost of full coverage for Rochester teens is $482 per month. Below are the average insurance rates for teens in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners13083
USAA13083
Chubb14290
Safeco189111
GEICO199126
Progressive225158
State Farm268172
Travelers311199
Liberty Mutual334209
Bristol West354208
Midvale Home & Auto501298
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rochester, MI

Insurance companies consider several factors when determining car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, vehicle type, and even the ZIP code where you park your car at night.

Here are a few things to help you find car insurance to fit your budget in Rochester:

  • Bundle your auto and home insurance policies. If you have multiple types of insurance, including home insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, business insurance, or multiple vehicles, you may qualify for discounts by bundling your policies or insuring multiple vehicles on one policy.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Your driving history has a big effect on your insurance rates. Car owners with accidents or moving violations on their records typically pay higher rates than drivers with a clean record, so practicing safe driving habits can help you keep a clean record and qualify for more affordable rates.

  • Take advantage of usage-based insurance. Some car insurance companies now offer usage-based insurance, which determines your premiums based on how often you drive and your driving behaviors. You may have to install a telematics device on your car or install a smartphone app to track your mileage and driving activity. Ask your insurance agent or auto insurance company about available telematics device discounts.

  • Shop around. Different companies offer different rates — even for seemingly identical drivers and coverages. Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies can help ensure you find the cheapest car insurance.

Shop for Car Insurance in Rochester

Comparing rates can save you up to $717 annually

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Is car insurance more expensive in Rochester?

Yes. The cost of car insurance in Rochester, Michigan, is higher than the national average of $139.

Average monthly premiums in Rochester are $359 for full coverage and $193 for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data. Nationwide, the average monthly premiums are $172 for full coverage and $106 for liability-only coverage.

One of the reasons for this discrepancy has historically been Michigan’s unique form of no-fault insurance. Until July 1, 2020, insurance companies in the state had to offer unlimited PIP coverage, meaning there was no cap on potential medical damages if one of their customers was involved in an accident.[5]

In 2020, that system was replaced by a tiered one, allowing Michigan drivers to purchase lower PIP limits. The legislation also requires insurance companies to reduce statewide average premiums for eight years.

Despite this positive change, rates in Rochester will likely remain higher than in some areas, partially due to Michigan’s harsh winters. Inclement weather increases the likelihood of accidents, increasing insurance claims.

For example, snow and ice can make the road slippery in Rochester and nearby Rochester Hills, leading to an increased frequency of accidents. Harsh storms can lead to damage from falling tree branches, leading to more severe losses.

More cities in Michigan 

The cost of car insurance in Rochester is higher than in many other Michigan cities, partially because of its proximity to Detroit, which has high crime and vehicle theft rates.[1] The table below shows how rates in other Michigan cities compare to Rochester’s average monthly rates if you’re considering a move to save money.

CityAverage Quote: Liability CoverageAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Flint$217$501
Grand Rapids$159$360
Kalamazoo$171$408
Lansing$148$326
Warren$224$557
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Rochester car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Rochester.

  • How much is car insurance in Rochester, Michigan?

    Car insurance in Rochester costs $276 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $359 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $193 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Rochester?

    Drivers looking for the lowest insurance rates should consider Auto-Owners. The insurer offers liability coverage for as low as $62 per month. USAA and Chubb are also affordable options for Rochester drivers, with liability-only rates of $62 and $67 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Rochester?

    Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Rochester, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Rochester choices include Chubb and USAA.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Michigan?

    Car insurance costs $303 per month in Michigan. Drivers pay $188 for liability coverage and $419 for full coverage.

  • Why are Michigan car insurance rates so high?

    Michigan car insurance rates are so high primarily because it’s a no-fault state, meaning drivers must carry personal injury protection coverage, which pays for each driver’s damages regardless of who was at fault. Insurers charge more in premiums to make up for this extra coverage. Most states don’t require this coverage, so Michigan drivers bear an extra burden.

  • What is the bare minimum for car insurance in Michigan?

    Michigan drivers must carry $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $250,000 in property damage liability insurance. Drivers also must carry personal injury protection coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in Michigan

Popular cities

Sources

  1. City-Data.com. "Crime in Detroit, Michigan (MI)." Accessed September 12, 2023
  2. Michigan's New Auto Insurance Law. "Law Changes." Accessed September 12, 2023
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older Drivers." Accessed September 12, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance for teen drivers." Accessed September 12, 2023
  5. Poverty Solutions - University of Michigan. "Auto Insurance and Economic Mobility in Michigan." Accessed September 12, 2023
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.

Learn More
linkedin
Danny Smith
Edited byDanny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Novo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Novo’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Acuity car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Acuity’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Companies offering cheap car insurance with no down payment usually count the new policyholder’s first premium payment as a deposit.

8 min. read|October 6, 2023
HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out HiRoad’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See HiRoad’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Some of the best credit cards for car rental insurance include the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Ink Business Preferred, and the Capital One Venture X.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring a Toyota RAV4, with rates starting at $96 per month.

4 min. read|October 5, 2023