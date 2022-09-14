Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents can include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Having such incidents on your driving record can increase your car insurance rates compared to what drivers with a clean record pay. This is because insurance companies see you as a higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.

Find Car Insurance in Rochester, MI Rates start at $74 for drivers with incidents on their records Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Having a speeding ticket on your record often means facing a rate increase when you renew your policy, although the extent of the increase depends on the severity of the incident and whether it was your first offense.

Rochester drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $230 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 116 74 USAA 116 74 Chubb 127 80 Safeco 169 99 GEICO 177 112 Progressive 201 141 State Farm 239 153 Travelers 277 177 Liberty Mutual 298 187 Bristol West 316 185 Midvale Home & Auto 446 265 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, insurance companies tend to view you as a risky driver and will increase your rates to account for that extra risk. This can make finding affordable car insurance more challenging.

An at-fault accident can bump your Rochester monthly premiums to $427 for full coverage and $230 for liability-only insurance, on average. Below are some of the lowest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 115 74 USAA 115 74 Chubb 126 80 Safeco 168 99 GEICO 176 112 Progressive 200 140 State Farm 238 152 Travelers 276 176 Liberty Mutual 296 186 Bristol West 314 184 Midvale Home & Auto 444 264 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that involves operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Finding cheap car insurance will be difficult if you’ve been convicted of a DUI, and your choices may be limited.

A DUI on your driving record in Rochester could mean you face premiums of $268 or more for liability-only coverage and $499 or higher for full coverage. Here are some of the lowest car insurance rates for drivers with a DUI in the city.