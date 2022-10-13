What Is Uninsured Motorist Coverage? (2022)

Uninsured Motorist Coverage: The Basics

Do I need uninsured motorist coverage? Depending on the state you live in, you may need to have uninsured motorist coverage on your car insurance policy. Other states do no require the coverage.

Getting into an accident is never great. Getting into one where the at-fault driver has little to no insurance is even worse. Thankfully, uninsured motorist coverage can help pay for expenses for you—and your passengers—if the car accident is caused by a driver without any liability car insurance at all, without enough liability insurance, or if their insurer denies coverage.

If you get into an incident with an at-fault driver who doesn’t have auto insurance to help pay for the damage or medical bills they caused, having uninsured motorist insurance (UM) on your policy can help make sure you’re protected. Some states might require motorists to have liability coverage in their automobile insurance plans. UM comes in two optional add-ons for your policy.

There are two different types of uninsured motorist coverage: uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD) and uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI) insurance. Each serves its own function and has its own set of coverage limits. They cannot be used interchangeably, but having both can make sure you have enough coverage if you get hit by an uninsured driver.

Uninsured Motorist Property Damage Coverage

Otherwise known as UMPD, this is a useful coverage option for drivers who want to protect their property—which includes their car, land, and other possessions—in case they are hit by a driver who does not have car insurance. If you don’t have collision coverage on your policy, it can be especially helpful because it helps pay for car repairs past the other driver’s policy limits.

Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury Coverage

Usually, if a driver’s motor vehicle causes an accident, they would need bodily injury liability insurance to help with the victim’s medical payments. If the at-fault driver is uninsured, adding UMBI to your policy can help cover associated costs, like hospital bills and lost wages. It can also cover you if you are a pedestrian hit in a crosswalk or potentially even a hit-and-run.

Some states require drivers to have personal injury protection (PIP) in their auto insurance policies. This mandate makes it so that your medical bills and any other related expenses are covered if you get into an accident, even if an uninsured driver is at fault. However, the policy limits are usually quite low, so you should consider UMBI or even just health insurance.

