Cheap Car Insurance in California (2022)

California Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Whether you’re shopping for the minimum liability insurance or full coverage, all insurance companies look at various factors to determine your car insurance premiums. Your driving and accident history is one of the most important factors that they take into consideration when calculating your insurance pricing. You can find more information below.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in California

Different car insurance companies have different definitions of what a “good driver” is, but typically, it’s a driver with a clean driving record and no accidents going back 3-7 years. Good drivers have access to the best rates and can often qualify for various insurance discounts. Average monthly quotes for good drivers can go as low as $105.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $137 Progressive $152 Bristol West $217 Metromile $105 Clearcover $130 Mercury $146 SafeAuto $180 Workmen’s $192 Safeco $192 Pronto $491

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in California

Having a DUI on your record can make your car insurance company label you as a “high-risk driver” and increase your auto insurance rates. For example, average rates with Progressive are $152 for good drivers and $222 for drivers who have a DUI, which amounts to an $840 annual difference. You can find more average rates for drivers with DUI in the table below.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $156 Progressive $222 Bristol West $235 Bluefire $144 SafeAuto $166 Clearcover $212 Workmen’s $235 Mercury $250 Safeco $266 Pronto $583

SR-22 Insurance in California

If you have a DUI conviction, California insurance laws may require you to get a special form called an SR-22 from your insurance provider in order to prove that you are financially responsible.

These are the insurance companies that offer SR-22 in California:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in California

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will also likely increase your California auto insurance costs. Insurify data shows that the lowest average monthly quote for a driver with an at-fault accident on their record is $124, $19 higher than a quote for a good driver with the same car insurance provider.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $156 Progressive $176 Bristol West $264 Metromile $124 SafeAuto $187 Safeco $211 Clearcover $217 Workmen’s $225 Mercury $239 Pronto $546

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in California

A speeding ticket on your driving history can make your auto insurance policy more expensive. For example, an average monthly quote with Travelers goes up from $137 for good drivers to $196 for those with speeding tickets, amounting to a $708 annual difference. Similarly, a quote with Workmen’s increases from $192 to $254, resulting in a $744 yearly difference.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $196 Bristol West $269 Metromile $156 Clearcover $209 Mercury $246 Workmen’s $254 Safeco $235 Pronto $607

