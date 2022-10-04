Compare Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in California: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Filing a total loss claim doesn’t have to ruin a good night’s sleep or break the bank.

After you buy a new car, the value of the vehicle goes down 20 percent within the first year. If you’re financing it, this depreciation can create a significant gap between your car’s actual cash value (ACV) and what you owe on it. Gap insurance is a handy add-on that covers the difference between the vehicle’s ACV and your car loan amount in case of a total loss. You don’t want to have to keep making loan payments on a car you no longer have, right?

