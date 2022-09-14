>Car Insurance>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Glendale, California (2023)

Glendale drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates with Clearcover.

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure, Free, Easy-to-use
4.8/5
Nick Dauk
Nick Dauk
Updated September 28, 2023
Nick Dauk
Nick Dauk

  • 6+ years writing about insurance, travel, and personal finances

  • Contributor to brands like Credible

In addition to insurance, Nick specializes in writing about business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. He’s been featured in myriad web publications, including Fox Business.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Why you can trust Insurify
Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

+ MORE

The average monthly cost of auto insurance in Glendale is $169, which is higher than the California state average of $115 per month. Rates may be higher in Glendale than in other California cities because it’s in Los Angeles County, the California county with the highest population and a higher percentage of certain vehicular fatalities.

With attractions like the Los Angeles Zoo, Warner Bros Studios, and Griffith Park nearby, Glendale residents are also at risk of accidents caused by tourists unfamiliar with Los Angeles area roadways.

While rates in Glendale may be higher, you can take steps to lower your car insurance expenses — starting with comparing rates from multiple insurers. Here’s how.

Quick Facts

  • Clearcover and Mile Auto are the cheapest insurers in Glendale.

  • California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program may help low-income drivers afford coverage.

  • California doesn’t allow insurers to review your credit score before assigning rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Glendale

The best car insurance companies are the ones that provide the best level of coverage for your budgetary needs. The right auto insurer for you will align with your specific needs, including customer service, discounts, roadside assistance, and other help your family needs. That’s why it’s always a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurers before deciding.

Best insurer for cheap liability rates: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$94/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$190/mo

With Glendale’s average annual rates being more expensive than the state average, you may look for the lowest rates possible via a liability-only policy. Clearcover can help by continually delivering some of the lowest rates in the area. The company also offers full-coverage policies, roadside assistance, and claims help all from its easy-to-use app.

Pros

  • Completely app-based, from quotes to claims service

  • Claims payouts can arrive as quickly as seven minutes after filing

Cons

  • It’s a non-traditional insurer that’s fully tech-based

  • Doesn’t provide insurance products beyond personal auto

The pricing is good, but the renewal process is a nightmare; calling, chatting, and filling up forms for extended renewal is too much work. Just get Progressive.

BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 14, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 12, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$96/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$173/mo

Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile insurance is great for remote workers, college students, and retirees who don’t drive often. It’s also an ideal option if you own a car but frequently take advantage of LA County transport services, like Metrolink, Rally, Metro Micro, and Rail 2 Rail. Mile Auto offers both minimum liability-only coverage and full-coverage policies, so you can get the coverage you’re comfortable with for a rate that reflects your needs.

Pros

  • Doesn’t require a physical tracking device in your vehicle

  • Designed for drivers with fewer than 10,000 annual miles

Cons

  • Its website doesn’t list extensive optional coverages

  • Base rates are still influenced by driver profiles, including age, gender, driving history, and location

Best insurer for coverage options: Sun Coast

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
Not rated
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$103/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$209/mo

Sun Coast is an independent agency representing Travelers Insurance for customers in California. This means your options for policy coverage are greater than some other smaller insurance agencies in Glendale. Although Sun Coast doesn’t offer homeowners insurance, it has both liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance policies, as well as policies for watercraft, commercial auto, and business-related coverages. It also provides unique coverages, like Mexico auto, yacht, and professional liability coverage.

Pros

  • Accepts drivers with suspended or foreign licenses

  • Backed by Travelers Insurance

Cons

  • Must work with independent insurance agent

  • Only five discounts listed on its website

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Glendale

Whether you shop with a national insurance brand or choose to work with a local Glendale independent insurance agent, you naturally want the lowest rates available. Many insurers offer a range of discounts to pair with their coverage options. However, you can also save by:

  • Bundling insurance policies with the same insurer

  • Taking advantage of programs for drivers with clean driving records, such as deductibles that periodically decrease the longer you drive without a claim

  • Finding an insurer that offers pay-per-mile insurance if you rarely use your vehicle yet live in a ZIP code with traditionally higher insurance rates

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Glendale, California

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare with Insurify

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Glendale

Liability car insurance pays for the injuries and damages you cause another person or structure in an accident that was your fault. In general, this coverage meets minimum state requirements and usually includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and in some cases, medical payments or personal injury protection.[1]

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Glendale is Clearcover, with an average cost of $94 per month. The table below shows how average monthly quotes for liability-only insurance in Glendale vary between different insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover94
Mile Auto96
Sun Coast103
Infinity113
Mercury118
Anchor123
USAA128
Safeco145
Kemper147
National General157
Dairyland166
GEICO170
Allstate176
Farmers181
State Farm195
Bristol West198
Travelers206
21st Century225
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Glendale

While liability-only coverage pays for the damages and injuries you cause to others, full-coverage policies go beyond this coverage level to protect your vehicle in the event of collisions (your car colliding with another vehicle or an object like a telephone pole or pothole) and non-collision events, like vandalism, extreme weather, and animal damage.[2]

A full-coverage policy typically contains both collision and comprehensive coverages and may be ideal if you drive frequently and want to be protected from the unexpected.

Glendale drivers pay an average of $218 per month for full coverage. The table below illustrates the average monthly quotes available from insurance companies serving Glendale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto173
Clearcover190
Mercury209
Sun Coast209
Infinity220
Anchor250
Safeco250
USAA256
Kemper284
Travelers303
National General319
GEICO341
Allstate353
Farmers363
Dairyland384
State Farm392
Bristol West410
21st Century450
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Glendale car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in California

California is an at-fault state, which means the driver at fault for the incident is liable for the injuries and property damage they cause. To legally drive in California, your coverage must meet or exceed the minimum requirements listed below.[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident

Rates in Glendale, CA, are typically lowest with liability-only insurance, but you may want to consider additional coverage options for better protection, including the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for property damage and injuries if you’re in an accident with an at-fault driver who is uninsured or underinsured.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    A collision deductible waiver pays for your collision deductible if you’re in an accident with an uninsured driver who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for the cost of medical expenses for you and your passengers.

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program

Find Car Insurance in Glendale, CA

Quotes start as low as $94 for full coverage

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a clean record pay lower insurance rates, but if yours is marred by an incident, including at-fault car accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and other moving violations, you could see your rates rise dramatically.

The severity and frequency of your incidents will affect your rate increases, primarily because your insurance company will use this information to determine what it believes is your likelihood of being in another incident.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how unique incident types affect your rates in different ways.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Speeding and aggressive driving accounts for 28% of statewide fatalities, and the Los Angeles region ties with the San Diego region for the highest percentage of deaths from these causes.[4]

In Glendale and the surrounding Los Angeles area, unsafe speed is a major factor in most collisions, including collisions with bicycles, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles, as well as distracted driving. Because speed plays such a big role in accident rates, insurance companies may raise your rate based on your driving history and the severity of the speeding ticket.

The average monthly rate for car insurance with a speeding ticket in Glendale is $248. The table below shows how insurance policies with a speeding ticket compare to policies offered to people with clean driving records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Clearcover86139
Mile Auto87142
Sun Coast94152
Infinity103167
Mercury107174
Anchor112181
USAA117189
Safeco132214
Kemper134217
National General143232
Dairyland151245
GEICO155251
Allstate160260
Farmers165267
State Farm178288
Bristol West180292
Travelers188304
21st Century205332
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

Due to the high population, 49% of statewide driving fatalities occur in accidents around the Greater Los Angeles Area, which includes Glendale.[4]

Not surprisingly, insurers take at-fault accidents very seriously. An at-fault accident requires your insurance company to pay for the property damage, injuries, and other expenses you cause. To compensate for this expense, your auto insurance policy may increase if you have a history of at-fault accidents or even when you’re in your first accident. However, your rates may decrease again after the accident leaves your record.

The average monthly rate for car insurance in Glendale with an accident on your record is $236, and the table below shows quotes for Glendale drivers after an at-fault car accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Clearcover86132
Mile Auto87135
Sun Coast94145
Infinity103159
Mercury107166
Anchor112173
USAA117180
Safeco132204
Kemper134207
National General143221
Dairyland151233
GEICO155239
Allstate160247
Farmers165254
State Farm178274
Bristol West180278
Travelers188290
21st Century205316
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

California falls slightly below the national average for alcohol-impaired driving deaths in all age groups.[5] However, LA County does have a higher percentage of alcohol-related fatalities than regions like Sacramento, San Diego, and San Francisco.[4]

Drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol may have impaired driving skills, increasing their likelihood of being in an accident. This increase in injury, property damage, and death potential is one reason DUI-convicted drivers receive some of the highest quotes.

The overall average monthly rate for insurance coverage with a DUI in Glendale is $254, and the table below shows liability quotes for Glendale drivers with DUI convictions.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Clearcover86141
Mile Auto87144
Sun Coast94155
Infinity103170
Mercury107178
Anchor112185
USAA117193
Safeco132218
Kemper134221
National General143236
Dairyland151250
GEICO155256
Allstate160265
Farmers165272
State Farm178293
Bristol West180298
Travelers188310
21st Century205339
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover

While drivers around age 35 enjoy lower insurance rates due to their years of experience and good driving history, car insurance rates for seniors tend to increase again around age 75. Physical and cognitive issues associated with aging make older drivers more likely to be in an accident, and being a senior increases the chances that any accident will require additional medical attention.

Seniors in Glendale pay an overall average of $122 for monthly coverage, and you can see how quotes break down in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover67136
Mile Auto69124
Sun Coast74150
Infinity81158
Mercury85150
Anchor88179
USAA92184
Safeco104179
Kemper106204
National General113229
Dairyland119276
GEICO122245
Allstate126253
Farmers130261
State Farm140281
Bristol West142294
Travelers148217
21st Century162323
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for teenagers across the nation.[6] Not surprisingly then, teens pay higher car insurance rates than adults.

Fortunately, though, Glendale teens can save on car insurance by staying on their parents’ insurance plan, driving a safe vehicle, or asking their insurance agent if they’re eligible for discounts for good grades.

The average monthly rate for car insurance for teens in Glendale is $291. The table below shows quotes for both liability and full-coverage policies for young drivers in Glendale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover163330
Mile Auto167301
Sun Coast179363
Infinity196382
Mercury205363
Anchor214434
USAA222445
Safeco252434
Kemper255493
National General273554
Dairyland288667
GEICO295593
Allstate306613
Farmers315631
State Farm339681
Bristol West344712
Travelers358526
21st Century391782
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Car Insurance in Glendale

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Is car insurance more expensive in Glendale?

The nationwide overall average cost of car insurance is $154 per month, which is slightly cheaper than Glendale’s monthly average of $169. Glendale car insurance rates may be higher than in other cities, such as Modesto, because it’s in the California county with the highest population: Los Angeles County.

More drivers on the road can increase car insurance rates in a specific area, though other area factors can also affect rates, like frequency of accidents, crime rate, and the age of Glendale drivers.

More cities in California

Here, you can see how the average full-coverage quote in Glendale compares to those offered in other California cities.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Anaheim$130
Chula Vista$121
Modesto$144
Temecula$136
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Glendale car insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for more information to help you secure the best rates in Glendale, the answers presented below can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Glendale?

    The average rate for car insurance in Glendale is $169 per month. If you’re looking for liability coverage, you can expect to pay about $121 per month, and for full coverage, you could see rates around $218 per month.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Glendale?

    Clearcover is the cheapest insurer in Glendale, offering a monthly rate of $94 for liability coverage. Glendale drivers can also find cheap rates with Mile Auto and Sun Coast, which have monthly liability rates as low $96 and $103, respectively. However, to find the best insurance company for you, you should compare quotes from three to five insurers to find the policy that best matches your needs and budget.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Glendale?

    Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast rank as three of the top insurers in Glendale. Clearcover offers some of the best rates in the state, while Mile Auto allows you to customize your coverage pricing based on the amount you drive. Finally, Sun Coast offers several coverage options you won’t find with other insurers and insures drivers with suspended or foreign licenses.

  • How much does car insurance cost per month in California?

    The average cost of car insurance in California is $115 per month. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $84, and the average for full coverage is $145.

  • What is recommended for car insurance coverage in CA?

    To drive legally in California, you must have coverage that meets or exceeds the state’s minimum requirements of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $5,000 in property damage liability coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What is auto insurance?." Accessed September 18, 2023
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?." Accessed September 18, 2023
  3. California DMV. "Insurance Requirements." Accessed September 18, 2023
  4. California Safe Roads. "California Statewide Collision Overview." Accessed September 18, 2023
  5. CDC. "Sobering Facts: Alcohol-Impaired Driving CALIFORNIA." Accessed September 18, 2023
  6. City of Glendale. "Glendale Police Department Reminds Parents Are Key to Keeping Teens Safe Behind the Wheel." Accessed September 18, 2023
Nick Dauk
Nick Dauk

Nick Dauk is a freelance writer specializing in business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. His work has been featured in Fox Business, BBC, The Edge, Business Insider, and Bisnow. Nick is a first-generation college graduate, having majored in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Central Florida. His eclectic coursework, combined with previous managerial roles in the retail and broadcast television industries, have helped him develop an interdisciplinary approach to writing.

For nearly a decade, Nick has created content for mom-and-pop businesses and global corporations. As a travel writer, his global adventures have also been featured on Inside Hook, Houston Chronicle, Culture Trip, and Matador. When he's not traveling, Nick can be found in Orlando spending time with his wife and toddler.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Novo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Novo’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Acuity car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Acuity’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Companies offering cheap car insurance with no down payment usually count the new policyholder’s first premium payment as a deposit.

8 min. read|October 6, 2023
HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out HiRoad’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See HiRoad’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Some of the best credit cards for car rental insurance include the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Ink Business Preferred, and the Capital One Venture X.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring a Toyota RAV4, with rates starting at $96 per month.

4 min. read|October 5, 2023