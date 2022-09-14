Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a clean record pay lower insurance rates, but if yours is marred by an incident, including at-fault car accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and other moving violations, you could see your rates rise dramatically.

The severity and frequency of your incidents will affect your rate increases, primarily because your insurance company will use this information to determine what it believes is your likelihood of being in another incident.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how unique incident types affect your rates in different ways.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Speeding and aggressive driving accounts for 28% of statewide fatalities, and the Los Angeles region ties with the San Diego region for the highest percentage of deaths from these causes.[4]

In Glendale and the surrounding Los Angeles area, unsafe speed is a major factor in most collisions, including collisions with bicycles, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles, as well as distracted driving. Because speed plays such a big role in accident rates, insurance companies may raise your rate based on your driving history and the severity of the speeding ticket.

The average monthly rate for car insurance with a speeding ticket in Glendale is $248. The table below shows how insurance policies with a speeding ticket compare to policies offered to people with clean driving records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Clearcover 86 139 Mile Auto 87 142 Sun Coast 94 152 Infinity 103 167 Mercury 107 174 Anchor 112 181 USAA 117 189 Safeco 132 214 Kemper 134 217 National General 143 232 Dairyland 151 245 GEICO 155 251 Allstate 160 260 Farmers 165 267 State Farm 178 288 Bristol West 180 292 Travelers 188 304 21st Century 205 332 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

Due to the high population, 49% of statewide driving fatalities occur in accidents around the Greater Los Angeles Area, which includes Glendale.[4]

Not surprisingly, insurers take at-fault accidents very seriously. An at-fault accident requires your insurance company to pay for the property damage, injuries, and other expenses you cause. To compensate for this expense, your auto insurance policy may increase if you have a history of at-fault accidents or even when you’re in your first accident. However, your rates may decrease again after the accident leaves your record.

The average monthly rate for car insurance in Glendale with an accident on your record is $236, and the table below shows quotes for Glendale drivers after an at-fault car accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Clearcover 86 132 Mile Auto 87 135 Sun Coast 94 145 Infinity 103 159 Mercury 107 166 Anchor 112 173 USAA 117 180 Safeco 132 204 Kemper 134 207 National General 143 221 Dairyland 151 233 GEICO 155 239 Allstate 160 247 Farmers 165 254 State Farm 178 274 Bristol West 180 278 Travelers 188 290 21st Century 205 316 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

California falls slightly below the national average for alcohol-impaired driving deaths in all age groups.[5] However, LA County does have a higher percentage of alcohol-related fatalities than regions like Sacramento, San Diego, and San Francisco.[4]

Drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol may have impaired driving skills, increasing their likelihood of being in an accident. This increase in injury, property damage, and death potential is one reason DUI-convicted drivers receive some of the highest quotes.

The overall average monthly rate for insurance coverage with a DUI in Glendale is $254, and the table below shows liability quotes for Glendale drivers with DUI convictions.