Clearcover Car Insurance Coverage Options

With its Coverage Wizard, Clearcover helps you design your own insurance policy around your needs. With Clearcover, you’ll find a standard slate of coverage options, starting with bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. You can also purchase comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical payments coverage.

Similar to its approach to discounts, Clearcover doesn’t list a bunch of frilly add-ons. It prefers to work with you directly to design a policy based on your needs. That’s an interesting approach, but you’ll want to be sure you’re getting better coverage than your previous policy. If you’re a rideshare service worker, Clearcover has a rideshare endorsement that might be perfect.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance is available to Clearcover customers through the Clearcover app or at 1 (855) 444-1875. This is a standard perk for policyholders, but it’s a sign that an insurance company is available for you when you need help the most, which is what insurance is supposed to be about.

Streamlined Glass Claims

Also in the Clearcover app, the company’s claims process has a special, even faster way to file glass claims through Safelite. An annoying hiccup like windshield damage is exactly when speed counts the most, so this is a great chance to test out Clearcover’s claims process, which it likes to say is faster than the rest.

Rideshare Coverage

In keeping with its self-styled “modern” reputation, Clearcover wouldn’t be a digital-first insurance company without a special endorsement for the most digital drivers on the road: rideshare service drivers, who are on the road with passengers from Uber, Lyft, and other services.

Alternate Transportation Coverage

Also on the theme of rideshare coverage, while most insurance companies will reimburse your bills for a rental car if a covered loss puts your car in the shop, Clearcover offers a $30 per day budget for alternate transportation, like a rideshare or public transportation. Depending on your area, this could be more convenient than a rental car.

See More: Compare Car Insurance