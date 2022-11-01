4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Clearcover offers what it calls “smarter” car insurance for $172 per month on average in 20 states and counting. Putting tech first, Clearcover wants to pose a direct challenge to the big insurance providers, saying it can offer lower prices by cutting down on huge advertising budgets and other outdated strategies.
This Chicago-based insurance provider is an exciting newcomer, but the field of auto insurance is full of solid options. You’ll want to put Clearcover on your list, but also make sure you’re getting quotes from as many insurance companies as you can. And Insurify is here to help. In minutes, it provides a free list of bona fide quotes from the best insurers in your area.
Clearcover in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Clearcover is $172 per month.
Clearcover is good for drivers who love a great mobile app and online services.
Clearcover isn't the best option for customers who want all their insurance policies in one place.
Clearcover Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Clearcover is young—it launched in 2016—but the company has quickly gained credibility. It’s been Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited since 2017 and earns an A+ rating for financial stability. These and other promising metrics factor into Clearcover’s impressive ICS score of 97. The company is not yet rated by J.D. Power or other industry rating entities.
Even though Clearcover hasn’t been scored yet, their parent company, Fortegra, has earned high financial stability ratings.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Clearcover Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|97 out of 100
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|A.M. Best
|Excellent
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Average number of complaints
Clearcover Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
As with every insurance company, your driving record will influence your rates. You can see in this chart that Clearcover is no different. Drivers with the cleanest driving records get the lowest rates. Violations will linger on your record for three to five years, but after that, it’s a clean slate!
|Driver Profile
|Clearcover Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$155
|$77
|DUI
|$160
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$223
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$191
|$104
Clearcover Car Insurance Quotes by State
From California to Chicago to the Chesapeake, Clearcover has expanded its coverage rapidly in its young tenure. It operates in 20 states and says if it’s not yet in your area, it will be soon, as the company is expanding quickly. And your location may well play a role in whether or not you choose Clearcover for auto insurance. Different states pay vastly different rates on average:
|State
|Clearcover Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$172
|Arizona
|$131
|California
|$149
|Georgia
|$268
|Illinois
|$126
|Indiana
|$91
|Kentucky
|$351
|Louisiana
|$292
|Maryland
|$233
|Missouri
|$133
|Mississippi
|$390
|Nebraska
|$132
|Ohio
|$102
|Oklahoma
|$138
|Pennsylvania
|$141
|Texas
|$153
|Utah
|$114
|Virginia
|$148
|West Virginia
|$206
|Wisconsin
|$110
Clearcover Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Clearcover is a nontraditional car insurance company with characteristics that some will regard as advantages—while others will miss the comforts of a legacy insurance company. Take a look at our pros and cons list to see if you’re the kind of policyholder that makes you a match for Clearcover:
Pros
Excellent online experience and mobile app
Decent insurance rates
Fast quoting ability
Cons
No insurance agents to talk to about coverage options
No bundling
Clearcover Car Insurance Discounts
Clearcover positions itself as an outsider. When it comes to auto insurance discounts, this could not be more clear. Clearcover doesn’t advertise a slate of insurance discounts the way most auto insurance companies do. This is part of its commitment to making insurance simple, fast, and easy. But no worries: it claims to reward drivers for safe driving, paperless billing, etc.
Driver-Based Discounts
Customers can snatch up discounts for having a safe vehicle, driving safely, and keeping a great driving record. They’re just not advertised in specifics, and Clearcover wants to show you one rate that helps you save money compared to other insurance companies. But there’s one discount Clearcover offers: active military personnel save 15 percent.
Policy-Based Discounts
Though it doesn’t list discounts for customers to select or miss out on, Clearcover mentions handling your documents electronically and paying ahead of time as “built-in” ways to save money on its auto insurance policies. In addition, Clearcover’s policies are on six-month terms. It says this is so you can be rewarded for safe driving by keeping your driving record updated.
Bundling Discounts
Unlike plenty of insurance companies, Clearcover only offers homeowners insurance through a partner called Hippo, and as a result, bundling with renters, homeowners, life, or other insurance policies is not an option. But for drivers who only need an auto insurance policy, this is no real loss.
Clearcover Car Insurance Coverage Options
With its Coverage Wizard, Clearcover helps you design your own insurance policy around your needs. With Clearcover, you’ll find a standard slate of coverage options, starting with bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. You can also purchase comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical payments coverage.
Similar to its approach to discounts, Clearcover doesn’t list a bunch of frilly add-ons. It prefers to work with you directly to design a policy based on your needs. That’s an interesting approach, but you’ll want to be sure you’re getting better coverage than your previous policy. If you’re a rideshare service worker, Clearcover has a rideshare endorsement that might be perfect.
Roadside Assistance
Roadside assistance is available to Clearcover customers through the Clearcover app or at 1 (855) 444-1875. This is a standard perk for policyholders, but it’s a sign that an insurance company is available for you when you need help the most, which is what insurance is supposed to be about.
Streamlined Glass Claims
Also in the Clearcover app, the company’s claims process has a special, even faster way to file glass claims through Safelite. An annoying hiccup like windshield damage is exactly when speed counts the most, so this is a great chance to test out Clearcover’s claims process, which it likes to say is faster than the rest.
Rideshare Coverage
In keeping with its self-styled “modern” reputation, Clearcover wouldn’t be a digital-first insurance company without a special endorsement for the most digital drivers on the road: rideshare service drivers, who are on the road with passengers from Uber, Lyft, and other services.
Alternate Transportation Coverage
Also on the theme of rideshare coverage, while most insurance companies will reimburse your bills for a rental car if a covered loss puts your car in the shop, Clearcover offers a $30 per day budget for alternate transportation, like a rideshare or public transportation. Depending on your area, this could be more convenient than a rental car.
Clearcover Car Insurance Reputation
Is Clearcover car insurance good?
Clearcover car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Clearcover is $172.
Clearcover presents itself in a fresh and exciting way, claiming to herald a new future for car insurance. Even though the company’s customer reviews and insurance rates don’t stand out significantly from the rest, its mobile app does, and in a short time, Clearcover has expanded while maintaining a stable financial profile and providing solid insurance coverage.
Clearcover Customer Service
You can reach Clearcover customer service by email. The company also staffs customer advocates from morning till night on weekdays and till late afternoon on the weekends. Customer advocates receive decent reviews for resolving customer complaints and supporting the claims process.
Clearcover Claims Filing Process
Clearcover policyholders can file claims in the Clearcover mobile app. The claims process is hailed as Clearcover’s main innovation: the company says that thanks to its technology, the process is hassle-free, and Clearcover validates claims faster than the rest. It sounds good, but customer reviews don’t quite back it up. Still, Clearcover says most claims are paid in a week.
Clearcover: Is it right for you?
Clearcover appeals to digital-focused drivers with a killer mobile app, sleek online branding, and doing things fast, from the claims process to your bill payments to delivering quotes. That’s a nice pitch, but you’ll want to use Insurify’s award-winning quote-comparison tool to check out all your options. In just a few minutes, you can have access to a list of free quotes tailored to you.
Frequently Asked Questions
Clearcover has a celebrated mobile app and is a reputable, financially stable company. It’s also new and in 20 states, with plans to expand to all 50. While Clearcover doesn’t offer the best premiums on average or the highest-rated customer service, it’s a solid insurance company that might fit your auto insurance needs—especially if you drive for a rideshare service.
According to Insurify, Clearcover charges annual premiums of $172 per month. That’s not very low, but Clearcover isn’t a bargain-insurance company looking to sell minimum policies—it wants to draw customers from the biggest car insurance companies on the market and advertises that drivers can save when they switch from Progressive, GEICO, and others.
Clearcover offers you an insurance quote with all its discounts built-in. This is part of its attempt to appear different from other auto insurance companies: what you see is what you get. The company does say that you’ll save money when you pay up front, have a clean driving record, go paperless, and the like: it just avoids the typical song and dance about discounts.
You deserve great car insurance, and you shouldn’t have to pay through the nose to get it. Here’s a surefire way to find that Goldilocks auto insurance policy: Insurify. Spend just a few minutes telling Insurify about your auto insurance needs, and you’ll have access to a free list of insurance quotes from the important companies in your area. And yes: it’s free!
