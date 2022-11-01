4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
West Bend Mutual Insurance company has provided auto, home, and property insurance plans for over 125 years in the Midwest. It offers reliable auto insurance coverage with reasonable rates, averaging $43 per month.
It is easy to shop for the best rates on car insurance by comparing the nation’s top insurance companies with Insurify. Save hours of research by letting Insurify provide multiple quotes that you can compare side by side.
West Bend in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with West Bend is $43 per month.
West Bend is good for Midwestern families with multi-generation drivers who do not make frequent claims.
West Bend isn't the best option for drivers who only want minimum coverage or live outside the Midwest.
West Bend Industry Rankings and Scorecard
West Bend provides a wide range of personal insurance products. Its Home and Highway policies include auto, home, renters insurance, personal umbrella insurance, identity theft insurance, and business insurance. However, as a small company, it hasn’t collected many ratings from third parties. It does score “excellent” for financial strength from A.M. Best, though.
|Industry Ranking
|West Bend Rating
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A
See More: Best Car Insurance
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
West Bend Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
West Bend car insurance rates depend on several factors, such as the age and driving history of the driver and the vehicle make, model, and year. Drivers who have a clean driving record can enjoy the lowest possible rates and typically pay less than the national average. However, drivers with a history of DUIs, accidents, or speeding tickets will spend 50 to 60 percent more.
|Driver Profile
|West Bend Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$56
|$77
|DUI
|$84
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$68
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$76
|$104
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance
West Bend Car Insurance Quotes by State
Typically, drivers in different states see different rates because each state regulates insurance and premium prices differently. Specific locations may also have higher claims rates that translate to higher prices.
|State
|West Bend Average Monthly Premium
|Illinois
|$52
|Indiana
|$32
|Iowa
|$26
|Kansas
|$33
|Kentucky
|$85
|Michigan
|$37
|Minnesota
|$51
|Missouri
|$58
|Nebraska
|$37
|North Carolina
|$51
|Ohio
|$35
|Tennessee
|$37
|Virginia
|$35
|Wisconsin
|$37
West Bend Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Drivers looking for bare minimum coverage may miss out on the benefits West Bend offers. West Bend Insurance Company wants to be with your family for all your life changes and generations. Policies are designed to offer the most significant benefits to multi-generational families as their lives change and grow.
Pros
Great policy bundling options
Discounts and cashback opportunities
Competitive quotes
Cons
Drivers with accident history miss out on discounts and cashback
Only available in Midwestern states
See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes
West Bend Car Insurance Discounts
West Bend car insurance provides several discounts for policyholders. However, they are mostly limited to driver-based factors, such as driver status as a student, driving history, and the number of vehicles you drive.
Driver-Based Discounts
The company doesn’t offer as many discounts compared to the top national auto insurance companies. Drivers can save money on premiums through discounts for being a good student, graduate student, or resident student. You also get a lower cost when you insure multiple vehicles with your West Bend insurance policy.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
West Bend Car Insurance Coverage Options
West Bend car insurance provides the state-required liability coverage and the option to increase protection as appropriate. It also provides property damage, comprehensive, and collision insurance that protects your car. You can also tap into rental coverage and roadside assistance for more robust protection.
Rental Car Coverage
Suppose the repair shop will take two weeks to fix your car after an accident. Rental car coverage helps cover rental car expenses so you can go about your day until your vehicle is ready. Keep in mind that you may have to pay up front for the rental, and the insurer will reimburse you.
Roadside Assistance
Roadside assistance is an excellent resource if you find yourself stranded with a flat tire, dead battery, or empty tank of gas. Through TravelNet, West Bend’s roadside assistance gives you towing and other coverage around the clock anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.
See More: Compare Car Insurance
West Bend Car Insurance Reputation
Is West Bend car insurance good?
West Bend car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with West Bend is $38.
After being in business for over 125 years, West Bend auto insurance has a long reputation for good customer service and claims processing. Policyholders can also enjoy peace of mind from adding roadside assistance and rental car coverage to their policies.
West Bend Customer Service
Customers give West Bend mixed reviews online. Many express stellar satisfaction for claims resolution and interaction with representatives, which is the norm. However, some criticisms can be due to policyholders not submitting necessary documentation so the insurer can pay a claim.
West Bend Claims Filing Process
West Bend Car Insurance offers a 24/7 phone number for claims to connect with an adjuster. West Bend allows its customers to file claims over the phone at any time. Customers can also submit claims via fax, email, and physical mail. Unfortunately, its website does not offer online claims processing.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
West Bend: Is it right for you?
West Bend Car Insurance offers the most value for customers who want to buy car and homeowners insurance from the same company. Get a quote on West Bed car insurance and its competitors through Insurify, and see how much you can save.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, West Bend car insurance is an excellent insurance agency with very competitive prices. If you live in one of the Midwest states it serves, it is worth consideration.
The average cost for West Bend car insurance is $43 per month. However, your rates may vary depending on your insurance needs, driving history, vehicle type, auto policy options, and deductible.
West Bend Car Insurance offers discounts for good students, graduate students, and resident students. You can also get a discount when you insure more than one vehicle with the company.
Insurify makes it fast and easy to find the cheapest car insurance. Get started by entering some information about yourself. Then, Insurify will scour dozens of highly-rated insurers to find you the lowest possible price. Try it now and find out how much you can save.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.