West Bend Car Insurance Coverage Options

West Bend car insurance provides the state-required liability coverage and the option to increase protection as appropriate. It also provides property damage, comprehensive, and collision insurance that protects your car. You can also tap into rental coverage and roadside assistance for more robust protection.

Rental Car Coverage

Suppose the repair shop will take two weeks to fix your car after an accident. Rental car coverage helps cover rental car expenses so you can go about your day until your vehicle is ready. Keep in mind that you may have to pay up front for the rental, and the insurer will reimburse you.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance is an excellent resource if you find yourself stranded with a flat tire, dead battery, or empty tank of gas. Through TravelNet, West Bend’s roadside assistance gives you towing and other coverage around the clock anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.

