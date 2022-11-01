Cheap Car Insurance in Minnesota (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Minnesota
If you want a place with balance, look no further than Minnesota. This Midwestern state offers a peaceful nature escape and is known for its lakes and forests, but if commerce is more your thing, then get your shopping fix at the Mall of America, the largest mall in the country. If you decide to make your way to the Twin Cities, be sure to get the insurance coverage you need.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Minnesota is $169 per month, or $2,028 annually.
Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in Minnesota, with average premiums of $136 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Minnesota
How much is car insurance in Minnesota?
The average cost of car insurance in Minnesota is $169 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Getting a good deal on auto insurance coverage matters to most Minnesota drivers. At Insurify, we want to help people find the cheapest rates on quality insurance policies. Our data pulled together the best rates from hundreds of auto insurance companies. Average rates range from $136 to $230 per month for a policy, making it relatively affordable car insurance in the country.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$136
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$141
|Kemper Preferred
|$142
|Travelers
|$149
|Safeco
|$149
|Liberty Mutual
|$152
|Acuity
|$159
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Minnesota
If you’re more prone to accidents or causing damage, you may want to consider just buying liability coverage. Liability insurance exists specifically to cover property damage liability or bodily injury liability, paying for damages like medical expenses or other harm. This is an affordable option for drivers and auto-owners who are more prone to accidents.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$56
|Kemper Preferred
|$73
|Safeco
|$96
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$104
|Liberty Mutual
|$113
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Minnesota
More full-coverage policies exist to go beyond what’s required by the state minimum. While this usually means paying a higher annual premium, these policies help provide extra collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and more. Full-coverage car insurance might be a good option for the average American family with multiple drivers with differing years of experience.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$154
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$155
|Progressive
|$155
|Travelers
|$158
|Acuity
|$162
Best Car Insurance in Minnesota
With more than 600 providers in the market, how do you know what the best car insurance companies are? We put together a list of the best car insurance providers in Minnesota using the Insurify Composite Score. While it may cost more than the cheapest auto insurance options listed above, know that they are ranked as the highest quality.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$183
|Safeco
|86
|$149
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$152
|Travelers
|80
|$149
|State Auto
|76
|$197
Minnesota Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
While there are many factors that determine how much someone pays for their auto insurance, like the type of car they drive or their ZIP code, perhaps one of the most impactful is their unique driving history. The more car accidents, claims, and collisions you have in your driving history, the more likely you are to see auto insurance rates spike.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Minnesota
An easy way to keep your insurance premium low is by exhibiting good driving, which means keeping claims, collisions, and car accidents to an absolute minimum, as well as paying all tickets and fines on time. Having a clean driving record has big rewards—not only does it result in cheaper auto insurance rates, but insurers also provide discounts to drivers who stay safe.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$123
|Progressive
|$132
|Kemper Preferred
|$132
|Safeco
|$133
|Acuity
|$134
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Minnesota
It’s never worth it to drive under the influence (DUI) at the risk of harming others or yourself. If you get caught for a DUI, it can cause significant damage to your driving history and how much you pay for policies and deductibles. While court fines and reinstatement fees will add up, drivers with a DUI should consider taking driving courses to reduce their payments.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$138
|Liberty Mutual
|$143
|Safeco
|$157
|Travelers
|$178
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$184
SR-22 Insurance in Minnesota
So what happens if you have a DUI on your record? You may need an SR-22. This form proves that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage required by the state or by a court order. Even though it is not a type of insurance, it is a legal requirement that helps prove financial responsibility. This is typically needed if your license has been suspended or revoked.
Note that Minnesota does not require SR-22s. The insurance companies that do offer SR-22 in Minnesota are listed here:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Minnesota
Whether it’s a minor fender bender or a massive collision, being responsible for an at-fault accident can hurt your car insurance rates. It’s always recommended to have minimum coverage to make sure that the driver, passengers, and other parties are protected. Below are the best insurance companies for drivers with at-fault accidents.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$137
|Kemper Preferred
|$150
|Travelers
|$161
|Liberty Mutual
|$183
|Safeco
|$192
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Minnesota
Speed demons, be careful! Speeding tickets can cause a lot of harm to your driving history if they’re not a one-time thing. The more you speed and the higher your miles per hour on each ticket, the more points you rack up on your driver’s license. Higher points means higher prices on your insurance policy. Keep an eye on the speed limit, and stick to the legal requirements.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$148
|Travelers
|$177
|Kemper Preferred
|$180
|Liberty Mutual
|$181
|Safeco
|$189
Minnesota Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Financial history is another one of the many factors that contribute to determining how much you pay for your auto insurance policy. Companies associate good credit with responsible people who are more likely to follow the rules. Alternatively, poor credit might signal disregard for authority or irresponsible behavior. Do your best to build your credit to keep your costs low.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$146
|Good
|$156
|Average
|$181
|Poor
|$226
Minnesota Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance companies take driver age into account when determining costs because how old you are is often linked to how many years of experience you have behind the wheel. Young drivers, especially in their teens, pay much more than 20-year-olds because they’re seen as so high-risk. This typically dips once drivers enter their 20s and may rise again for seniors.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$325
|Under 25
|$263
|20s
|$207
|30s
|$165
|40s
|$168
|50s
|$152
|60s
|$132
|70s
|$118
|80+
|$124
Car Insurance Rates in Minnesota Cities
Minnesota auto insurance rates vary from city to city, as your ZIP code can play a part in determining how much you pay for your policy. More populated, metropolitan areas like the capital, Saint Paul, or its “Twin City,” Minneapolis, typically see higher rates than their suburban counterparts. No matter where you are, make sure your policy has the state minimum coverage.
|Minnesota City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Minneapolis
|$197
|Saint Paul
|$195
|Rochester
|$154
|Saint Cloud
|$165
|Duluth
|$143
|Burnsville
|$193
|Mankato
|$152
|Hopkins
|$162
|South Saint Paul
|$182
|Elk River
|$166
|Brainerd
|$129
|Eden Prairie
|$157
|Andover
|$197
|Osseo
|$171
|Farmington
|$176
|Prior Lake
|$147
|Forest Lake
|$173
|Cloquet
|$161
|Buffalo
|$157
|Big Lake
|$183
Minnesota Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Minnesota is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Minnesota will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Minnesota.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Minnesota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Minnesota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Minnesota[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Minnesota is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$40,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Minnesota DMV Information
The state’s DMV services are run by the Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services. With branches and offices throughout the state, it offers access to residents who need to register or renew their driver’s license or identification card, register a vehicle, pick up a license, ask questions about insurance information, and more.
Outposts typically operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some special morning and evening hours. Minnesota residents might be able to skip a trip to the DMV altogether by accessing services via the online portal. Visitors can also use the services provided by the Minnesota Department of Insurance while visiting their local Driver Services location.
Public Transportation in Minnesota
If you rely on public transit, you can breathe easy because Minnesota’s public transit system is ranked as one of the best in the United States, despite being one of the smallest transit systems for a large urban area. Metro Transit, run by the Metropolitan Council, is the main and largest public transportation operator in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area, connecting the Twin Cities.
Having access to public transportation can be incredibly helpful for those who do not have access to a car, do not have a license, or are unable to operate a vehicle. If you discover that your county doesn’t offer options for public transportation, you can also look into walking routes, getting a bike, rideshare opportunities, or transit options that can be reimbursed by employers.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Minnesota
The best way to get a cheap rate before committing to a policy is by shopping around first! This is where Insurify can help. With hundreds of insurance companies in the market, we do all the legwork to give you comparisons of actual rates from different companies that meet minimum requirements. In a few clicks and for free, look up coverage and rates you can afford.
No matter your credit score, driving history, age, or location, there are always ways to find car insurance rates that you can afford. You don’t need a big brand name like State Farm, GEICO, USAA, or Allstate to get a quality policy. Be sure to shop around and do research to find the best rates. Insurance companies also offer a variety of discounts that fit different needs.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Minnesota
Auto insurance is required by state law, meaning that all motor vehicles that are operated—or even parked—on Minnesota roads need to be covered by a policy. If you have a car loan, your lender might also ask for a policy. Be sure to check that your auto insurance policy follows the minimum requirements to keep you, your loved ones, and others on the road safe.
It’s easy to find a rate you can afford! Insurify does all the work to sift through millions of quotes from hundreds of auto insurance companies in the market, making it effortless for you to compare rates side by side. Getting a quality policy shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. In just a matter of minutes, you can get your free quote today. Cheaper insurance is a few clicks away!
On average, Minnesota drivers can expect to pay around $169 per month for their car insurance policy. A number of factors impact how much you pay, and it can be more or less than the average. Your unique driving history, age, location, credit score, and more all play a part in determining costs.
Some of the factors that raise prices are out of our control, like your age or where you live. We can, however, control keeping accidents and collisions to a minimum to reduce the number of claims filed on a policy. Having a clean driving record is one of the easiest ways to keep costs low. However, we know that accidents happen, and this is why having insurance is so important.
State law requires all drivers to carry PIP coverage in their policies, unless explicitly declined or exempted by a waiver. If you are injured in a car accident, PIP is there to help cover medical bills and other injury-related expenses. Aside from injuries and hospital bills, this can also include lost wages due to missed time at work and services to help with domestic work.
How Minnesota Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Minnesota below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Minnesota drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Minnesota
#18
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#22
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#7
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#13
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Minnesota is the #37 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #37
- Percent of drivers in Minnesota with an accident: 7.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Minnesota is the #7 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #7
- Percent of drivers in Minnesota with a DUI: 2.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Minnesota is the #34 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #34
- Percent of drivers in Minnesota with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Minnesota is the #33 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #33
- Percent of drivers in Minnesota with a rude driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Minnesota is the #18 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #18
- Percent of drivers in Minnesota with a speeding ticket: 9.6%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Minnesota is the #22 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #22
- Percent of drivers in Minnesota with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Minnesota Department of Commerce. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022