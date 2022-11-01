Cheap Car Insurance in Minnesota (2022)

Minnesota Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

While there are many factors that determine how much someone pays for their auto insurance, like the type of car they drive or their ZIP code, perhaps one of the most impactful is their unique driving history. The more car accidents, claims, and collisions you have in your driving history, the more likely you are to see auto insurance rates spike.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Minnesota

An easy way to keep your insurance premium low is by exhibiting good driving, which means keeping claims, collisions, and car accidents to an absolute minimum, as well as paying all tickets and fines on time. Having a clean driving record has big rewards—not only does it result in cheaper auto insurance rates, but insurers also provide discounts to drivers who stay safe.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Midvale Home & Auto $123 Progressive $132 Kemper Preferred $132 Safeco $133 Acuity $134

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Minnesota

It’s never worth it to drive under the influence (DUI) at the risk of harming others or yourself. If you get caught for a DUI, it can cause significant damage to your driving history and how much you pay for policies and deductibles. While court fines and reinstatement fees will add up, drivers with a DUI should consider taking driving courses to reduce their payments.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $138 Liberty Mutual $143 Safeco $157 Travelers $178 Midvale Home & Auto $184

SR-22 Insurance in Minnesota

So what happens if you have a DUI on your record? You may need an SR-22. This form proves that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage required by the state or by a court order. Even though it is not a type of insurance, it is a legal requirement that helps prove financial responsibility. This is typically needed if your license has been suspended or revoked.

Note that Minnesota does not require SR-22s. The insurance companies that do offer SR-22 in Minnesota are listed here:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Minnesota

Whether it’s a minor fender bender or a massive collision, being responsible for an at-fault accident can hurt your car insurance rates. It’s always recommended to have minimum coverage to make sure that the driver, passengers, and other parties are protected. Below are the best insurance companies for drivers with at-fault accidents.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $137 Kemper Preferred $150 Travelers $161 Liberty Mutual $183 Safeco $192

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Minnesota

Speed demons, be careful! Speeding tickets can cause a lot of harm to your driving history if they’re not a one-time thing. The more you speed and the higher your miles per hour on each ticket, the more points you rack up on your driver’s license. Higher points means higher prices on your insurance policy. Keep an eye on the speed limit, and stick to the legal requirements.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $148 Travelers $177 Kemper Preferred $180 Liberty Mutual $181 Safeco $189

