Best Car Insurance in Minnesota (2025)

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes.
Shopping for car insurance can be tricky because each driver has unique needs and priorities. To help Minnesota drivers find the best coverage, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies, evaluating factors such as affordability, customer satisfaction, coverage options, and financial strength to determine the top insurance companies in the state.
The best way to find quality coverage that works for you is to compare quotes from multiple auto insurance companies. Start your search below with some of the best car insurance companies in the North Star State.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$110/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder��’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$236/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 1,927 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Farmers
Customers appreciate the helpful agents and good initial quotes but dislike the consistent rate increases and lack of senior discounts. Some also reported issues with claim handling and communication.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
Reviews (1,038)
Deanna
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Average
I just compared rates and found some that are one-fifth of what I'm currently paying.
Juan
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Very Good Insurance
I found that their representatives are very knowledgeable and friendly.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
828
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.13
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Farmers is a well-known insurance company that provides Minnesota drivers with cost-effective coverage. The insurer offers bundling options and several savings opportunities, including loyalty, responsible payer, and student discounts.
For even more savings, you can sign up for the insurer’s telematics program. Your smartphone app will track driving habits, which can potentially lower your premiums if you’re a safe driver.
Pros
Savings possible via telematics-based safe driving program
Many discounts available
Can bundle policies for extra savings
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power satisfaction rating in the North Central region[1]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,688 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (5,880)
Brandon
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Theft Coverage
What's the point of having theft coverage if you still have to pay for all the damages caused and any towing fees or impound charges?
Mary
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Not Bad
Declaring a car as totalled does not remove it from charges on the policy.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
847
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO provides one of the most extensive selections of car insurance discounts — more than 30 — making it a great option for cost-conscious drivers. The company offers savings for maintaining a clean driving record, completing defensive driving courses, and equipping vehicles with security features. GEICO also allows customers to save by bundling multiple policies.
Pros
Wide range of discounts available
24/7 customer support available through the website or app
Offers additional coverage for motorcycles, ATVs, and RVs
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Gap insurance not available
Limited access to customer support representatives
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,545 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (5,256)
Mikla
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Mikla & Sam's Quote
I really liked them. The customer service was great, and the price started off well, but it has now increased exponentially.
Shirley
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Don't Like the Price
I haven't used it thankfully, but the fees have increased, which I don't agree with.
Michael
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Would like to find insurance for less … But
Good insurance. I thought it was pricey, but I haven't found anything cheaper unless I reduce coverage.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Founded more than 100 years ago, State Farm is the largest U.S. car insurance company. The company offers multiple digital tools, such as a mobile app that tracks driving behavior and helps users earn savings. In addition to auto policies, State Farm provides a wide range of insurance products, making bundling an easy way to save.
Pros
24/7 phone-based customer support
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$132/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 5,902 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (3,219)
Howard
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Being an Allstate Client
We have been Allstate clients for 42 years. I think that says it all.
Elaine
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
I feel that the rates for drivers who only drive 7k miles are too high for full coverage with no accidents.
I feel that the rates for drivers who only drive 7k miles are too high for full coverage with no accidents.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
816
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Rideshare drivers need specialized coverage to protect themselves while working, but not all insurers offer this type of policy. Allstate’s Ride for Hire plan provides insurance for drivers while they pick up passengers, transport them, or wait for ride requests. The policy also offers up to $2,500 in gap coverage if you experience vehicle damage or loss while working.
Pros
Rideshare insurance available
Bundling opportunities available
Includes coverage for trips to Mexico
Cons
Many negative reviews on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Below-average claims satisfaction rating from J.D. Power[2]
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
820
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$150/mo
Reviews (6,050)
Gil
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Seeking Better Rates for My Two Vehicles
I don't have anything negative to say as I haven't filed a claim or been in an accident to see how the process works. I've been with them for 6 years and prior to that, I was with State Farm, again with no claims. That's why I'm shopping around for better prices. My rates haven't dropped even though I continue to drive safely with no accidents, claims, or DUIs.
Cynthia
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Bad
Bad. I wasn't informed about how the snapshot worked. I hadn't been driving because I had just started taking insulin while pregnant and was experiencing dizzy spells. I was traveling with a friend (not in my car). Apparently, if you aren't driving, you need to inform Progressive. They mentioned it would be on the app, but there wasn't even an option to state that I wasn't driving. This led to an increase in my insurance by approximately $300 a month.
Bienvenido
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Need Better Rates
They don't lower the rates even if you don't have tickets or accidents. Rates keep going up every year without reason.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
820
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive stands out with innovative tools that help drivers personalize their insurance coverage. Its AutoQuote Explorer compares rates from various companies, and the Snapshot program incentivizes safe driving. Additionally, the Name Your Price Tool helps policyholders find coverage that fits their budget.
Pros
24/7 customer support
Mobile app has strong user reviews
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Cons
Below-average customer and claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
Mixed reviews from customers on Trustpilot and the BBB
Premiums may increase for Snapshot drivers demonstrating risky behavior
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national car insurance companies that sell policies in Minnesota to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Minnesota
If you’re looking for the best car insurance in Minnesota, you should do some research to find the best option for you. You don’t want to choose the first insurer to offer you a decent premium. Take some time to find the right cheap car insurance policy that meets your needs with these tips.
Don’t overspend on your car
Buying a luxury car isn’t a one-time expense. Even if you buy your car in cash, you’ll still have to pay an expensive premium for car insurance. The more expensive your car, the more it costs to insure. That’s an ongoing cost you’ll pay for as long as you have the car, so think about what type of car makes the most sense for your lifestyle and budget.[3]
Compare quotes
Comparing quotes from three or more car insurance companies for the same type and amount of coverage is a great way to see which one has the best policy for your budget. But don’t let savings get in the way of finding the right insurer.
Finding cheap car insurance shouldn’t be your only goal. You also want to pay for a quality insurance product. Consider customer reviews as well to get an idea of the customer experience.
Find discounts
Some car insurance companies offer more discounts than others, but many commonly offer good student, low-mileage, defensive driving, and multi-car discounts. Ask an insurance agent which discounts might be right for your policy.
Bundle to save
If you also need another insurance policy, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance, look for an insurer that will allow you to bundle that policy with your auto insurance policy. Doing so can earn you a discount. Some insurance companies only offer one type of policy, like auto insurance, so you’ll need to work with a well-rounded insurance company to bundle.[4]
Average cost of car insurance in Minnesota
Minnesota drivers pay an average rate of $104 per month for minimum-coverage insurance and $194 for full-coverage insurance. For comparison, the national average insurance rate is $105 per month for minimum coverage and $199 for full coverage.
Your location — even down to your ZIP code — can influence your insurance costs. Factors like local crime rates, weather conditions, and traffic patterns contribute to the risks insurers assess when determining premiums. Your personal driving history, the car you own, and your credit history can also affect the price you pay for coverage.
For example, someone who works from home won’t experience the same traffic hazards as a person who commutes from the suburbs into Minneapolis.
Best car insurance in Minnesota FAQs
The following information can help you better understand how to find the best car insurance in Minnesota.
How much is car insurance in Minnesota?
The overall average rate for car insurance in Minnesota is $149 per month. On average, Minnesota drivers pay $104 per month for liability coverage and $194 for full coverage.
Ultimately, how much you pay for car insurance will depend on factors like your age, driving record, ZIP code, and more. You’ll pay more for a full-coverage policy — which includes collision and comprehensive coverage — than a minimum-coverage liability policy.
What are the best car insurance companies in Minnesota?
State Farm, Farmers, GEICO, Allstate, and Progressive are the best car insurance options in Minnesota. The best insurer for you depends on the type of coverage you want to buy, your budget, and what other insurance products you want to bundle with your car insurance policy.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, drivers must carry minimum coverage of 30/60/10, which includes $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $60,000 per accident, and $10,000 in property damage liability. The state also requires $40,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
