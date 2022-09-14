Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Rochester is home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic and some pretty nice car insurance rates as well. The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Rochester is $115 a month, according to Insurify’s latest data. The national average auto insurance policy costs $139 a month.
Multiple factors likely contribute to the city’s comparatively low car insurance rates. Rochester’s relatively small population of 121,000 means fewer accidents are likely to occur. It’s a city amid rolling hills, but it isn’t mountainous, which would mean a lot of wear and tear when braking. It’s also a city that has a lower crime rate than the national average.[1]
Here’s how to secure the lowest car insurance rates in Rochester — because the best place for healthcare can also be the best place for car insurance.
Quick Facts
If you live in Rochester, you’ll pay $1,379 a year for car insurance, on average.
Rochester teens pay an average of $209 per month for car insurance, while the monthly average for seniors is $72.
Minnesota is a no-fault state, which results in drivers having to buy more insurance coverage than in at-fault states.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Rochester, Minnesota
Quotes start as low as $43 for liability coverage
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Rochester
Rochester has a lot of excellent insurance companies, but the best car insurance policy will be the one that meets your individual situation and needs. The premiums you pay for that policy depend on multiple factors, such as your driving record, age, gender, and even credit score.
As you begin your search for car insurance in Rochester, keep the following three insurers in mind.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$53/mo
State Farm was founded in 1922. Today it offers around 100 different insurance products, including car, renters, and pet insurance. State Farm is available in all 50 states and is the largest insurance company in the country. It continually offers some of the lowest rates in Rochester.
Pros
Strong AM Best financial strength rating
Offers rideshare insurance
Cons
Low customer reviews according to the Better Business Bureau
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo
Auto-Owners isn’t a nationally known insurer, but it’s well known in Minnesota. The company started in 1916 and started writing insurance policies in Minnesota in 1945. Auto-Owners has won numerous awards for its customer service and also offers other insurance products, such as homeowners and life insurance.
Pros
Long history of selling car insurance in Minnesota
A++ financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
Doesn’t offer online quotes
Available in only 26 states
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo
American Family opened for business in 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin. Today, it offers more than a dozen different insurance types in 19 states throughout the midwestern and western United States. American Family also offers numerous discounts, including multi-product, multi-vehicle, good driving, and more.
Pros
Reputation for good customer service
Lots of discount and coverage options
Cons
Available in only 19 states
Digital experience not as robust
They are nice people to do business with, just kind of expensive
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rochester
Liability car insurance pays for damages suffered by the other driver and their passengers in an accident you cause. However, liability-only coverage won’t cover any costs you incur from the accident. Because of this, liability-only coverage is often the cheapest insurance available.
Liability-only coverage costs an average of $76 per month in Rochester. You can see a collection of average monthly quotes for liability coverage in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rochester
Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as liability, but it also includes collision and comprehensive to cover your vehicle and occupants as well. As such, full-coverage policies are generally more expensive but can be a good idea if you have a vehicle that would be financially difficult for you to replace.
Many lenders will also require you to carry a full-coverage policy before they grant you a loan for a new vehicle. In Rochester, the average monthly cost for full coverage is $153.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Minnesota
All vehicles in Minnesota, both operated and parked, must be insured. If you’re caught driving without insurance, you could be fined or, in worst-case scenarios, imprisoned or lose your driving privileges.[2]
Minnesota is also a no-fault state. That means both parties’ insurance companies will pay for their own clients’ damages after an accident.
To take advantage of this, drivers need to provide proof of insurance in a variety of contexts, including:
When the vehicle is involved in a car accident
When requested by law enforcement
When renewing vehicle registration
This table explains the minimum amount of car insurance you need to have if you want to drive in Minnesota.
If you want more coverage options, you certainly have them. The minimum requirements will prevent you from getting in trouble with the state, but minimum coverage won’t protect you in several scenarios, such as your car getting stolen or a tree falling on your parked vehicle during a storm. To meet these needs, you may want to also look into buying:
Comprehensive insurance
This type of car insurance covers you if your vehicle is damaged due to something other than a car accident. For instance, if your car is stolen or you hit a deer crossing the road, your comprehensive insurance would pay for repairs or for it to be replaced.
Collision insurance
Collision coverage pays to fix your vehicle when it’s damaged by another vehicle or an object. For instance, if you back into a telephone pole or a car hits your parked car, this type of insurance would pay for that.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents like speeding tickets,at-fault accidents, and DUIs can affect your insurance rates, sometimes dramatically. As a general rule, insurers believe a driving incident could mean there will be more incidents to follow, so they raise premiums to protect the company financially in case it needs to make a payout.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your premiums.
Find Car Insurance in Rochester, MN
Compare quotes to find the cheapest insurance after a traffic incident
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
In Minnesota, if you’re caught going 20 or more miles over the speed limit, the fine for speeding doubles.[3] If you’re pulled over driving 100 mph or more, you could potentially lose your driver’s license for six months.
All of this is to say that if you want to keep your premiums as low as possible, you’ll try to stick to a speed close to what’s on the speed limit signs. In Rochester, a driver with a clean record could pay as little as $153 per month for car insurance, while a driver with a speeding ticket could see monthly premiums of $215 or more.
Here, you can see how a speeding ticket affects your premium quotes in Rochester.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
As a general rule, insurers make drivers pay more after a car accident than motorists who manage to avoid such incidents. However, if you live in Minnesota, since it’s a no-fault state and everybody’s insurance pays if there’s medical bills, it’s pretty likely your rates will go up after an accident, no matter whose fault it is.
In Rochester, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance after an accident is $220 per month. Here’s a look at how an at-fault accident could affect your quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Insurers see a DUI as being among the most serious incidents. In fact, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety website estimates that a Minnesota resident who is pulled over for a DUI will spend around $20,000 in court costs, legal fees, and increased insurance premiums.[4]
The table below shows just how much you can expect to pay for insurance if you have a DUI on your record. Rochester drivers with a DUI face an average rate of $179 per month for full coverage. Some insurers will drop drivers who have a DUI. However, others specialize in working with people with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Insurers calculate premiums by looking at a lot of factors, but the age of the driver is an especially important one. If you’re 75 or older, your premiums are probably drifting upwards. You may have an excellent driving record, but the insurance industry has concluded that the odds of a driving incident go up when you’re a senior citizen. As does the likelihood you’ll require costly medical expenses if you’re in an accident.
This table shows what you may pay, on average, for your insurance as a senior. State Farm has the cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Rochester, with liability-only rates starting at $27.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teens pay some of the highest car insurance premiums on the market due to their lack of driving experience and tendency to engage in riskier driving behaviors, like speeding, distracted driving, and driving at night. Fortunately, if you’re a teen driver or the parent of one, you can reduce these high insurance premiums.
For instance, if you can, don’t get a separate insurance policy; insurers charge less when a teenage driver stays on their parents’ policy. Using a car tat your insurer considers safe may also lower premiums. Finally, your insurer may also give a discount for good grades.
On average, Rochester teens pay $138 per month for full coverage. The following table shows what you can expect to pay, on average, for your teen’s car insurance in Rochester.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rochester
Some insurance pricing will hinge on factors out of your control, like your age, while others will be in your control, such as your driving history. If you haven’t had many incidents and have a history of safe driving, you’ll probably have lower rates than someone with a lot of speeding tickets or a teenager just starting out.
To find the right policy for you, remember:
Getting a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements will always be cheaper than comprehensive coverage. But don’t rule out paying more for more coverage. If you get the cheapest coverage and aren’t covered for, say, a stolen car, you could be left with nothing.
You may be tempted to pay a very high deductible to get a lower rate, but keep in mind that if you cause an accident, you’ll have to pay the deductible before your insurer pays for damages. If paying a high deductible would be a challenge, you may opt for higher monthly premiums to keep your deductible low.
Ask your insurance agent if they can steer you to any discounts that will bring your rates down. You can also ask your employer, or any other organization you’re a member of, whether it has a discount with a particular insurer.
Find Car Insurance in Rochester
Compare rates from 70+ top auto insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Rochester car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states, including Minnesota, allow insurers to look at credit histories when coming up with a price for your insurance. Data shows that a person’s credit score is an indicator of their likelihood to file a claim.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Rochester?
The car insurance premiums in Rochester are cheaper than the national average. If you live in Rochester, you’ll pay $115 a month, on average. The national average car insurance policy costs $139 a month.
Why is it cheaper in Rochester? The area has a lot going for it, including a relatively low population of 121,000, a low crime rate, and terrain that isn’t rough on a car. All those factors can help drive prices down.
More cities in Minnesota
How does car insurance in Rochester compare to other cities across the state? The table below explains. On average, Rochester drivers pay $153 a month for full-coverage car insurance.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Rochester car insurance FAQs
Interested in learning more about how you can secure the cheapest car insurance in Rochester? The answers below can help.
How much is car insurance in Rochester, MN?
The average rate for full coverage in Rochester is $115 per month. This is cheaper than the national average and cheaper than some other cities in Minnesota, including Burnsville, Saint Paul, and Minneapolis.
What are the best car insurance companies in Rochester?
State Farm, Auto-Owners, and American Family rank as the top insurers in Rochester. The companies have commendable Insurify Quality Scores of 4.4, 4.0, and 4.1, respectively. In addition, each company has earned high marks for its coverage offerings, financial stability, and low rates.
How much is car insurance per month in MN?
The state average for liability-only car insurance in Minnesota is $137 per month. This is just slightly less than the national average of $139. Minnesota’s harsh winters and status as a no-fault state affect rates, driving them higher.
What is the state minimum for car insurance in Minnesota?
To drive legally in Minnesota, you must have insurance coverage that meets the minimum requirements of bodily injury liability ($30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident), property damage liability ($10,000 per accident), personal injury protection ($40,000 per accident), uninsured motorist bodily injury ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident), and underinsured motorist bodily injury ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident).
Is it illegal to not have car insurance in Minnesota?
Yes. To drive legally in Minnesota, you must have coverage that meets the minimum state requirements outlined above.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Geoff Williams is a freelance journalist who has written personal finance articles for most of his career and for numerous publications, including U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Bankrate, CNNMoney.com and Forbes.com. He is also the author of several books, including “C.C. Pyle’s Amazing Foot Race” and “Washed Away,” and writes a classic TV blog called “The TV Professor.”