Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can affect your insurance rates, sometimes dramatically. As a general rule, insurers believe a driving incident could mean there will be more incidents to follow, so they raise premiums to protect the company financially in case it needs to make a payout.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

In Minnesota, if you’re caught going 20 or more miles over the speed limit, the fine for speeding doubles.[3] If you’re pulled over driving 100 mph or more, you could potentially lose your driver’s license for six months.

All of this is to say that if you want to keep your premiums as low as possible, you’ll try to stick to a speed close to what’s on the speed limit signs. In Rochester, a driver with a clean record could pay as little as $153 per month for car insurance, while a driver with a speeding ticket could see monthly premiums of $215 or more.

Here, you can see how a speeding ticket affects your premium quotes in Rochester.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

As a general rule, insurers make drivers pay more after a car accident than motorists who manage to avoid such incidents. However, if you live in Minnesota, since it’s a no-fault state and everybody’s insurance pays if there’s medical bills, it’s pretty likely your rates will go up after an accident, no matter whose fault it is.

In Rochester, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance after an accident is $220 per month. Here’s a look at how an at-fault accident could affect your quotes.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurers see a DUI as being among the most serious incidents. In fact, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety website estimates that a Minnesota resident who is pulled over for a DUI will spend around $20,000 in court costs, legal fees, and increased insurance premiums.[4]

The table below shows just how much you can expect to pay for insurance if you have a DUI on your record. Rochester drivers with a DUI face an average rate of $179 per month for full coverage. Some insurers will drop drivers who have a DUI. However, others specialize in working with people with a DUI.