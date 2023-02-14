What Does Collision Insurance Cover and What’s Not Covered?

What does collision insurance cover?

Car insurance essentially refers to two categories of coverage: liability and property damage. While most states mandate minimum liability coverage, they don’t require collision insurance. Collision insurance is a type of property damage insurance designed to protect your vehicle and finances when your car is damaged.[2]

However, collision insurance only includes certain forms of property damage. Most of these are a result of your vehicle colliding with an object. Comprehensive coverage, however, is a separate optional coverage that pays for damages from theft, flooding, weather, fire, vandalism, and other non-collision sources.[3]

Collision insurance coverage limits and examples may vary, depending on the insurer, but many policies tend to cover:

Driving over a pothole

Running into a telephone pole, tree, or sign

Colliding with another car

The vehicle flipping or rolling over, even if no other cars are involved

What’s not covered?

Collision insurance doesn’t cover all types of damages, even though many incidents may cause similar damage to your vehicle. For example, collision insurance doesn’t cover cracked, pitted, or damaged windshields. That type of damage is covered under most comprehensive insurance policies.

Other situations where collision insurance typically won’t cover damages include: