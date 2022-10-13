Does Car Insurance Cover Windshield Replacement?

Coverage Options for Windshield Replacement

Two types of car insurance coverage options offer you windshield damage protection. The first is collision coverage. This covers your car in the event of an at-fault accident. If your windshield is damaged in an accident that’s determined to be your fault, your policy will cover it minus your auto glass deductible.

The second type of insurance that covers a damaged windshield is comprehensive coverage. If you purchase auto glass coverage with comprehensive insurance, you’ll be covered if your windshield is damaged in a non-collision event. For example, if your windshield is broken during a storm, you’d need to have comprehensive coverage on your policy to get it covered.

When you add comprehensive and collision insurance to a car insurance policy, the policy is often called a full-coverage policy. Full-coverage policies are great for people who want complete asset protection. But policies vary from company to company, so be sure to review your policy documents to understand how your windshield is covered.

Other Options

If you don’t have collision or comprehensive coverage, you may still be able to get coverage for your windshield. Some auto insurance companies offer full glass coverage as an add-on benefit. Add-ons are typically called “riders.” An auto glass rider is a clause added to your insurance policy that stipulates when and how your windshield is covered.

If you’d like to add an auto glass rider, check with your insurance provider to see if your provider offers the rider independent of comprehensive or collision coverage. The rider is usually inexpensive. Be sure to set up the rider with an insurance deductible that’s favorable. If you can’t add it to your current policy, compare car insurance quotes from providers that do.

Auto Glass Deductibles

If you purchase auto glass coverage, whether dependent or independent of other coverage types, you may have to pay a deductible to use it. Some insurance companies offer a $0 glass deductible. That means that you pay nothing out of pocket to repair or replace your windshield when it’s damaged by a covered event.

If your glass coverage does not come with a separate deductible, it will be subject to whatever deductible is applicable to the damage event. If your windshield is damaged in a collision, you’ll have to pay your collision deductible before you receive a payout for your windshield. If it’s damaged in a non-collision event, you’ll pay your comprehensive deductible.

Is auto glass coverage worth it?

For many drivers, auto glass coverage isn’t worth the extra expense. On the one hand, repairing or replacing your windshield usually costs less than the deductible for comprehensive or collision coverage. On the other hand, making any insurance claim runs the risk of increasing your car insurance costs in the long run.

But full glass coverage can be worth it under the right circumstances. First, you should be insuring a car with special glass needs. For example, a windshield that has rain sensors. Second, your rider should cover all your auto glass, not just the windshield. Finally, you want to have a $0 glass deductible. If all three are applicable, your rider may be worth the cost.

