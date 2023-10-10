Do You Need Group Travel Insurance?

Benefits of group travel insurance
Group travel insurance policies offer various benefits to travelers, including:
Financial protection
Group travel insurance offers financial protection from a range of potential risks. For example, if you have to cut your trip short due to a covered injury or illness, group travel insurance may reimburse nonrefundable expenses, such as prepaid hotel stays.[2]
Emergency medical care coverage
Doctor’s visits and emergency evacuation are usually covered under group travel insurance. Additionally, some insurers started providing epidemic coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trip interruption and cancellation coverage
Trip cancellation coverage offers reimbursement if someone in the group has to back out due to sickness, a death in the family, or other situations covered by the policy.
Similarly, if you or another person in the group has to leave a trip early due to a covered reason, trip interruption travel coverage reimburses you for certain nonrefundable expenses, such as the unused portion of your hotel stay.
Baggage loss coverage
Baggage loss coverage will reimburse you for your missing luggage and personal items, usually up to a specific dollar limit — such as $200 or $500, but the exact limit varies by insurer.[3]
Peace of mind during travel
You’ve put time, effort, and money into planning the perfect adventure. Group travel insurance can provide peace of mind, knowing you’ve done everything you can to ensure your trip’s success.