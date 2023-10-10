Do You Need Group Travel Insurance?

How group travel insurance works

If you’re thinking about purchasing group travel insurance, it’s helpful to understand how it works and what you can expect to pay for coverage. Here’s what you need to know to make an informed decision.

Coverage options

The type and amount of group travel coverage you need depends on the needs of your specific group. Coverage options may include but aren’t limited to trip cancellation, travel delay, emergency medical care, trip interruption, and medical evacuation. Generally, travelers must be going to the same destination and have similar travel dates to qualify for group coverage.

Cost of group travel insurance

In general, you can find plans for as low as $600 and up to $1,600 or more depending on the coverage offerings.[1]

The cost of group travel insurance depends on your trip details, including your destination, group size, ages of travelers, and trip duration. International travel may cost more than travel within the U.S.

Group travel insurance policies usually have different tiers. For example, Allianz offers basic, prime, and premier group travel insurance plans. As the name suggests, the basic plan offers the least coverage and benefits but has the cheapest rate.