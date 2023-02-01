Best Pet Insurance Companies and Plans for (2023)

The best pet insurance companies

If you’re in the market for pet insurance, consider Insurify’s top 10 picks for best pet insurance companies.

AKC

The American Kennel Club (AKC) is the exclusive pet insurance partner of the AKC, the world’s top dog registry. The company offers dog and cat insurance and has good customer reviews. AKC offers a base accident and illness coverage plan with add-on options to cover wellness, exams, breeding, hereditary conditions, and final respects.

Plans are customizable to your needs and budget and can be adjusted mid-policy if needed. You can choose your own coverage limits and decide whether you want to pay monthly or annually. Discounts are available for insuring multiple pets, you can see any vet, and there’s no age limit for insuring senior pets with the company’s AccidentCare plan.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $28.63 for dogs and $20.71 for cats.

Pros Pre-existing condition coverage after 365 days of continuous coverage

Customizable coverage

Accident-only coverage for senior pets Cons Low caps on alternative, holistic, and behavior coverage

Closed on Sundays

ASPCA

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) offers customizable pet insurance options — including coverage for accidents, illnesses, hereditary conditions, and behavioral issues. Plans may also cover alternative therapies, prescription food and supplements, and certain congenital conditions. You can also opt to add on wellness coverage to your plan.

ASPCA is one of the oldest pet insurance providers and has excellent customer reviews. With ASPCA, you can choose a deductible that fits your budget — $100, $250, or $500. And you can also choose from different reimbursement rates — 70%, 80%, and 90%. In addition to policies for dogs and cats, the ASPCA also offers plans for horses.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $49.45 for dogs and $24.96 for cats.

Pros Ability to choose your deductible amount

Flexible coverage options

Multi-pet discount Cons Doesn’t offer 100% reimbursement

Yearly caps on coverage

Lower-cost plans may not offer adequate coverage

Embrace

Embrace has great customer reviews and offers one simple policy that covers accidents and illnesses — including chronic conditions, cancer, and breed-specific conditions. The company also has a separate wellness option that helps cover routine care.

With Embrace, you can visit any vet or access its 24/7 Paw Support telehealth line. You also get a 10% multi-pet discount. There’s a 14-day waiting period for illness and a two-day waiting period for accidents. While Embrace doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, it only reviews medical records going back 12 months before your policy start date.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $63.63 for dogs and $42.36 for cats.

Pros One simple accident and illness policy

Customizable plans to fit your budget

Diminishing deductible Cons Only offers one plan option

Annual coverage limits

Age limits may apply

Figo

Figo provides pet insurance for cats and dogs, and you can visit any veterinarian. The company offers three flexible plans that cover accidents and illnesses, along with chronic conditions, hereditary and congenital disorders, and cancer. You can also add optional wellness coverage for routine care.

Claims are typically processed in less than three days, and there are no incident coverage caps. Members also have access to a 24/7 vet hotline as well as Pet Cloud, which provides a personalized pet tag to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $24.82 for dogs and $12.60 for cats.

Pros Customizable plans

May cover some pre-existing conditions

Quick claim processing Cons May charge a fee to enroll

Senior pets may need testing before they can be insured

Waiting periods may vary

Lemonade

Lemonade offers top-rated pet insurance along with renters, homeowners, car, and life insurance policies. Lemonade offers plans for dogs and cats, as well as a preventative care plan especially for puppies and kittens.

With Lemonade, you can go to any licensed vet. Its plans cover accidents and illnesses, along with routine care like wellness exams, vaccines, and tests. You can also upgrade or downgrade your plan if your needs change.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $18.61 for dogs and $16.22 for cats.

Pros Quick claim reimbursement

Discounts for policy bundling and multiple pets

Short waiting periods for most types of coverage Cons Rates may be affected by your credit history

Not available in all states

Requires your pet’s medical records upon sign-up

MetLife

MetLife pet insurance is available for dogs and cats and can be used with any vet. Plans are customizable and include coverage for accidents and illnesses, along with holistic care, chronic conditions, alternative therapies, and more.

You can choose coverage levels ranging from $500 to unlimited, deductibles from $0 to $2,500, and reimbursement packages of up to 100%. Prices vary depending on the age and breed of your pet, along with your location. But you may be eligible for a decreasing deductible or other types of discounts, including savings for first responders, veterans, and healthcare workers.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $38.03 for dogs and $26.62 for cats.

Pros Family plans for multiple pets

May be available through your employer

No age restrictions Cons Pre-existing conditions may not be covered

14-day waiting period for illness coverage

Claims typically take up to 10 days to process

Nationwide

Nationwide Pet Insurance has been providing coverage for pets for nearly 40 years, is one of the only pet insurance companies backed by a nationally known insurance company, and has excellent customer ratings. Nationwide offers plans for dogs and cats, along with birds and a long list of exotic animals — including amphibians, ferrets, and potbellied pigs.

You can use Nationwide at any licensed vet, and it offers plans that cover accidents and injuries, illnesses, and hereditary conditions. Coverage is also available for holistic and alternative care and some routine care. Plans start at $35 per month, but premiums vary depending on your location, the type of pet you have, and your pet’s age. If you have more than one pet, you may also be able to get a discount.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $31.08 for dogs and $14.45 for cats.

Pros Offers exotic pet coverage

May be available through your employer

Free vet helpline for members Cons 14-day waiting period

Wellness plans not available in all states

Potential limits on coverage

Pets Best

Pets Best insurance is available for cats and dogs and has great customer reviews. It offers coverage options for accidents, illnesses, and wellness care, along with a 24/7 expert vet hotline. You can see any vet, and plans start at less than $10 a month for accident-only coverage.

Plans are customizable, based on your pet’s needs and budget — Pets Best says it has more than 100 possible plan combinations. Plus, you can make changes to your plan at any time.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $29.96 for dogs and $15.05 for cats.

Pros Budget-friendly accident-only plan

No loss of coverage for senior pets

Option for insurer to pay vet directly Cons Some holistic therapies may not be covered

Pre-existing conditions not covered

Exam fees may not be covered

Spot

Spot Pet Insurance offers coverage for dogs and cats. You can choose from accident and illness plans or accident only. Wellness coverage is also available as an add-on. The company also offers an accident-only option for kittens and puppies.

Spot has great customer reviews, and you can use your plan with any vet. Plans can be customized to best suit your needs. You can select your reimbursement percentage, annual limit, and annual deductible. You can also get a 10% discount for enrolling multiple pets.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $49.35 for dogs and $24.96 for cats.

Pros Offers accident-only coverage for puppies and kittens

Exam fees are typically covered

Covers alternative therapies Cons Pre-existing conditions aren’t covered

14-day waiting per

No ability to pay vets directly

Trupanion

Trupanion is a top customer-rated insurance company that offers pet insurance policies for cats and dogs from birth up to age 14. Unlike other pet insurance companies, there’s no deductible. The company does have a 12-day waiting period, but Trupanion offers immediate coverage when you sign up with its Exam Day Offer.

While you only have one plan option, there are no coverage limits, even if your vet bill is $100,000 or more. With Trupanion, accidents and illness are covered, along with things like diagnostic tests, surgeries, medications, and mobility devices. But the company doesn’t offer preventive care or wellness coverage.

The average monthly cost of an accident and illness plan is $58.44 for dogs and $22.57 for cats.

Pros No deductibles

No coverage limits

Covers hip dysplasia Cons No multi-pet discounts

No coverage options for routine care

Only one plan option