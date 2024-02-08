>Pet Insurance

Best Pet Wellness Plans for Routine Care (2024)

Spot, Embrace, and MetLife are some of the best pet wellness plans you need on your radar.

Jacqueline DeMarco
Written byJacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

  • 13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Insurance, lending, and retirement expert

Jacqueline has contributed content, and her personal finance passion, to dozens of noteworthy financial brands, including Credit Karma, Bankrate, and MagnifyMoney.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated February 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

A pet wellness plan, also sometimes referred to as a preventative care plan, covers preventative care for your beloved pets to help them live healthy and happy lives. Unlike a standard pet insurance plan, wellness plans don’t deal with accidents and injuries. Instead, these plans are usually something you add to a pet insurance policy to assist with preventative care costs, like vaccinations and annual exams.

Here’s a closer look at how pet wellness insurance works, as well as some of the best pet wellness plans on the market.

Quick Facts

  • Most pet wellness plans include dental cleanings.

  • Some pet wellness plans can only be purchased as add-ons to base pet insurance policies.

  • Some plans offer 24/7 telehealth services, which can expand their utility.

Best pet wellness plans

The following table highlights the top pet wellness insurance plans on the market. In the sections that follow, you’ll learn more about the strengths of each of these plans.

Insurance

Company

Wellness PlanMonthly CostAnnual Limit
SpotPlatinum Preventive Care$24.95$450
EmbraceWellness Rewards Plan$25$250, $450, or $650
CarePlus by ChewyWellness Coverage$20+None
MetLifePreventative CareVariesFlexible
Pets BestEssentialWellness or BestWellness$14–$32.58Up to $535
FigoWellness PowerupN/AN/A
LemonadePreventative Care, Preventative+ Care, Puppy/Kitten Preventative CareN/AN/A
Actual quotes may vary based on customer profile.

Spot: Best for no waiting period

  • Annual cost for dogs and cats: $299.40

  • Annual limit: $450

Spot’s Platinum Preventive Care is a good fit for pet owners who want to avoid future health issues. Not only are annual wellness exams included in coverage, but your pet can also get the regular dental care it needs to keep its teeth healthy and strong. The wellness plan has no waiting period, so you can get your furry friend on a path to wellness right away.

Pros

  • No waiting period for wellness plan

  • Teeth cleanings included

  • Multi-pet discount

Cons

  • Pet must be at least 8 weeks old to enroll

  • Spaying and neutering reimbursement limited to $150

  • Only available for dogs and cats

Embrace: Best for personalized plans

  • Annual cost for dogs and cats: $300

  • Annual limit: $250, $450, or $650

Embrace offers a flexible pet wellness plan called the Wellness Rewards Plan, which can provide 100% reimbursement for eligible routine care expenses, up to the annual limit you choose. This limit can be $250, $450, or $650. Your chosen annual limit affects how much you spend on the plan. This comprehensive preventive care plan doesn’t come with any deductibles, so you won’t pay anything past the plan price as long as you stay within that annual limit.

Pros

  • No deductibles

  • Training is covered

  • Personalized policies

Cons

  • Only available for cats and dogs

  • Wellness spending past limit doesn’t count toward deductible

  • No early cancellations

CarePlus by Chewy: Best for stand-alone coverage

  • Annual cost for dogs and cats: $240+

  • Annual limit: None

If you want to avoid running into an annual limit, then CarePlus by Chewy may suit your pet wellness care needs. While many pet insurance companies require you to purchase their wellness plans as an add-on to a base policy, CarePlus Wellness Coverage is available as a stand-alone policy. With this plan, you’ll also gain access to Chewy’s Connect with a Vet telehealth service, available for free and without limitations. Another convenient feature is not having to wait for reimbursement; this insurer will pay your vet directly within minutes if you don’t want to submit a claim.

Pros

  • Direct vet payments

  • Live vet access

  • Can buy stand-alone wellness policy

Cons

  • Not available in all states

  • Only available for cats and dogs

  • Additional payment may apply after cancellation

MetLife: Best for no breed or age restrictions

  • Annual cost for dogs and cats: Varies

  • Annual limit: Flexible

When you purchase the Preventative Care add-on from MetLife, you can gain access to some valuable treatments and services, like genetic testing (when purchased through a vet) and radiograph screenings. Because MetLife doesn’t have any upper age limits or breed restrictions, you can get your pet the care it needs.

Pros

  • Genetic testing included

  • Gastropexy is covered

  • No breed restrictions or upper age limits

Cons

  • No unlimited annual coverage

  • Only available for cats and dogs

  • Must have vet referral for behavioral training

Pets Best: Best for availability

  • Annual cost for dogs and cats: $168 to $390.96

  • Annual limit: Up to $535

The Pets Best BestWellness plan is available in all 50 states, so you can find coverage for your cat or dog no matter where you live. Enrolling your pet in this plan will give you access to a range of benefits, including wellness exams, spaying/neutering, teeth cleaning, microchipping, diagnostic panels, preventative medications, and vaccinations.

Pros

  • Microchipping included

  • Available in every state

  • Covers a wide range of treatments

Cons

  • $2 transaction fee when you make semi-annual, quarterly, or monthly payments

  • Pet must be 7 weeks old to qualify

  • Only available for cats and dogs

Figo: Best for virtual vet access

  • Annual cost for dogs and cats: N/A

  • Annual limit: N/A

You can enroll your pet in Figo’s Wellness Powerup only if you purchase a base pet insurance plan; however, this means you’ll have very comprehensive coverage for your pet. All customers also gain access to a live vet at any time of day. Being able to have veterinary care 24/7 can help worried pet owners gain some peace of mind or determine if their pet needs medical care immediately.

Pros

  • 24/7 access to Live Vet service

  • Multiple discounts available

  • No age minimum for puppies and kittens to enroll

Cons

  • Wellness plan only available as an add-on

  • Limited plan information on website

  • Only covers four types of preventative care

Lemonade: Best for plan options

  • Annual cost for dogs and cats: N/A

  • Annual limit: N/A

By adding the Preventative Care package to your pet’s base policy with Lemonade, you can receive coverage for up to 90% of vet bills — excluding the annual deductible. This includes vital vaccinations, an annual blood test for health issues, screening tests for parasites and heartworm, and an annual physical for your pet. The Preventative+ Care plan also extends coverage to heartworm or flea/tick medication and routine dental cleaning.

Pros

  • Variety of discounts available

  • Three wellness plans to choose from

  • Coverage for three vital vaccinations and an annual blood exam

Cons

  • Not available in all states

  • Individual price limits for each type of covered preventative care

  • No behavioral training

What is pet wellness insurance?

Pet wellness insurance is a type of coverage that focuses on preventative care for pets and is usually something you add to a standard pet insurance plan.[1] Wellness plans typically cover routine veterinary expenses, such as vaccinations, annual checkups, dental cleanings, and other preventive measures.

Unlike accident-only or accident and illness pet insurance, which mainly addresses unexpected medical expenses resulting from accidents or illnesses, pet wellness insurance is designed to proactively support the overall health and well-being of your pet by covering routine and preventive healthcare costs.

How Much Is a Vet Visit for a Cat? (2024)

How Much Is a Vet Visit for a Cat? (2024)

What does a pet insurance wellness plan cover?

The point of a pet insurance wellness plan is to help your pet stay healthy so it can avoid future illnesses. While all pet wellness plans vary when it comes to what services and treatments they cover, you can generally expect these plans to include reimbursements for things like:

  • Physical exams

  • Vaccinations

  • Flea and heartworm prevention

What does a pet insurance wellness plan not cover?

A pet insurance wellness plan typically doesn’t cover:

  • Pre-existing conditions: These are health issues that existed before the policy’s effective date.

  • Emergency or illness-related expenses: These are usually covered by accident and illness insurance.

  • Non-preventive treatments: Wellness plans won’t cover procedures or medications that aren’t considered preventive, such as surgeries for existing conditions.

  • Cosmetic procedures: These include services like grooming or elective surgeries for cosmetic reasons.

  • Breeding-related costs: These are expenses related to breeding, pregnancy, or birth.

  • Non-essential services: Wellness plans won’t cover treatments or services deemed unnecessary for the pet’s overall well-being.

Pet wellness insurance FAQs

The additional information below can help make shopping for pet wellness plans easier.

  • Does pet insurance cover neutering?

    A pet wellness plan can cover a variety of preventative care treatments, and this often includes neutering.[2] Basic policies don’t cover neutering procedures, so you’ll need a wellness add-on for this type of coverage.

  • Does a wellness plan cover vet office visits for accidents?

    Wellness plans cover preventative care, not accidents, but your basic pet insurance plan should cover accidents. You can typically choose between an accident-only and an accident and illness plan.

  • Do pet insurance wellness plans have waiting periods?

    Pet insurance companies have different rules for whether their plans have waiting periods. You should confirm before buying a wellness plan if it has a waiting period and how long it is.

  • Do all pet insurance companies offer wellness plans?

    No, not all pet insurance companies offer wellness plans. However, wellness plans are a pretty popular add-on to standard pet insurance policies and aren’t too hard to find.

