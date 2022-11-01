The Best Car Insurance Advice from Reddit Posters (2022)

State Minimum Insurance Is Almost Never Enough

State minimum liability insurance is tempting because it’s cheap. But most people don’t know that state minimum liability coverage leaves you exposed to major costs that you can potentially be sued for if you get in a terrible at-fault accident. Most minimum limits for bodily injury liability don’t break $50,000, and a bad accident can cost as much as $1 million.

The poster in the above comment thread recommends liability coverage limits over $100,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for property damage. This is good advice because even if your insurance premium for minimum liability coverage is cheap, it’s a waste of money if it’s not enough to even begin to pay the costs of an accident.

Some states require you to cover your own medical bills regardless of fault with personal injury protection (PIP). Uninsured motorist coverage is often required, and if it’s not, you’ll still want it. Unless your car is very old, comprehensive coverage and collision coverage are two more necessary add-ons, even though they raise your insurance cost.

