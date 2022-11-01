Proof of Insurance: What It Is and Why You Need It (2022)

Examples of When Your Policy Comes in Handy

Whether you’re a vehicle owner or just getting behind the wheel, having car insurance is always a good idea. Coverage is there to protect you and make sure you’re not stuck paying huge bills if you cause property damage or injure someone else. Essentially, you don’t want to be found liable. Make sure to have your bases covered in case you’re found at fault for an accident.

Here are some scenarios where you would need to show proof of your policy:

If you get into an accident: While you probably won’t have to show proof on the spot, it’s reassuring to let police officers and any parties involved know that you’re covered. At the scene, it’s likely that anyone you’ve hurt or hit will ask for your contact information so they can organize payments for repairs, medical bills, or any other damage you caused.

If you get pulled over: Law enforcement can ask you to show proof of insurance at any time. When getting pulled over, the standard ask is for your driver’s license and car registration, but police officers can also ask you to prove you’re covered under a policy. If you can’t show it, you’ll likely get a ticket for being insured, which you can pay or appeal.

If you buy or lease a car: If you buy a car, you need to have car insurance even if you want to drive it from the dealership to your driveway. Auto dealers require proof before you can complete your purchase and can offer to sell you a policy on the spot. If you know you’re about to buy a car, you can add it to your existing policy before you buy it.

When you register your vehicle: Car ownership is exciting but comes with its own set of requirements. Whether you buy a used or new car, you need to register it under your name. In order to do so, you need to show proof of your current insurance policy at the DMV. The same rules apply even when you renew registration online or in person.

If you rent a car: The nice thing about renting is that it doesn’t require you to have your own auto insurance policy already. Rental car companies offer multiple different types of coverage that you can choose to buy at the counter, but having your own policy can come in handy. You’d need to present proof of your existing policy when checking out.

If you reinstate your license: If you’ve had your license revoked or suspended, you will need to show proof of a policy if you choose to reinstate it. On top of that, your state might even require an SR-22 form to prove that you are financially responsible. Each state’s laws differ, and you can ask your insurance company to help provide an SR-22.

