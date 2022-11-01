All About Your Car Insurance Policy Number (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
November 1, 2022
While you don’t need to know everything about car insurance, having a firm understanding of the basics is worth your time. Knowing what your insurance policy number is, why it’s important, and where to find it are fundamental to understanding how car insurance works. This article will cover all that and more, plus some extra tips to help you save money on your policy.
Quick Facts
Your car insurance policy number is what you and your insurance provider use to identify your account.
There are several important situations where you’ll need to provide your policy number and other insurance information.
You can find your car insurance policy number on your insurance card and in a number of policy documents.
What is a car insurance policy number?
How do I find my policy number?
You can find your policy number listed on most of your car insurance paperwork, including your insurance card, declarations page, and billing statement. You can also find it by logging into your online account or contacting your insurance agent.
Every policyholder receives a unique number that’s used to identify their car insurance account. This is your car insurance policy number. It’s between 8 and 13 characters long—either numbers only or a mix of numbers and letters. Your policy account number remains with your policy and can be renewed as long as you work with the same car insurance company.
Your policy number will apply to all the cars that are listed on the policy. For people insuring more than one vehicle with the same company, that means that all your vehicles will likely share the same policy number. Rules and methods vary by car insurance company, so always be sure to verify what your provider’s protocols are.
What does a car insurance policy number do?
The main purpose of a policy number is to identify your account with an auto insurance company. It’s an easy way for an insurance company to organize and retrieve information about your insurance policy. It’s also one piece of information you need to provide when you need to show proof of car insurance.
Is my car insurance policy number important?
Your policy number is extremely important. It’s how you provide your proof of insurance. Don’t forget that you’re legally required to carry adequate car insurance when you own and operate a vehicle. There are many situations where you may need to provide your number and where, should you fail to do so, you could find yourself in hot water.
Knowing your number, or at least where to find it, will make your life much easier.
When do I need my car insurance policy number?
It’s convenient to have your policy number ready any time you speak with your insurance company. But there are many situations where you need to provide it. Here are the most common:
When you register your car at the department of motor vehicles (DMV), you’ll need to provide proof of insurance, including your policy number.
When you’re involved in a car accident, you’ll need to share your policy number with the other driver.
When you buy your car from a dealership, you need to be properly insured before the dealer will let you take the car from the lot.
When you’re pulled over, a police officer will ask for proof of insurance and record your policy number.
When you use your vehicle for work, your employer may ask for proof of insurance and record your policy number.
Where can I find my car insurance policy number?
There are two main places where you can find your policy number. The most common is on your insurance card. That’s a small card, about the size of an index card, that you keep in your glovebox. But your insurance card is not the only place where your policy number is listed. You can also find it:
On your monthly billing statement
On your insurance declarations page
By logging into your insurance renewal paperwork
By logging into your mobile app or online account
By talking to your insurance agent
In recent years, more and more people have switched from hard copies to digital copies of their insurance cards on their smartphone. This is legal in most states, but it’s still a good idea to keep a hard copy in your car, just in case you don’t have access to your phone. Why? Because when you’re pulled over, your proof of insurance needs to include not just the policy number but also:
Policy effective dates
Covered vehicle
Company
Names of insured drivers
What if I can’t find my car insurance card?
If you’re at the scene of an accident and can’t find your insurance card—or discover the one in your car is out of date—don’t panic. If you have online access, you can log in and find proof of insurance online. You can also contact your insurance agent or customer service and get the information you need. You may receive a citation for driving without proof of insurance.
If you’re not involved in an accident and can’t find your card, see if you can print one from your online account. You can also contact your insurance provider and ask them to send you a new card in the mail.
Frequently Asked Questions
Many car insurance companies provide online portals and mobile apps to their customers. With an online account, policyholders can access their policy documents digitally. That includes your insurance card, declarations page, and insurance agreement. All of these will have your policy number printed on them—if your number is different on any page, verify it with your insurer.
Your policy number identifies your car insurance policy and is permanently attached to it. It is a number you can share at the scene of an accident without having to share personal information, like your home address, with a stranger. It’s printed on your insurance card and used to identify your account on policy and billing paperwork.
If you’re involved in a car accident or other incident in your car, you should give out your policy number. In some states, you’re legally required to do so if you’re physically able. You should also contact your insurance company and file a police report before leaving the scene. You don’t have to give your driver’s license number, phone number, or home address to the other driver.
No. Your auto insurance policy number and your VIN are unrelated. Your VIN is your “vehicle identification number.” It’s 17 digits long and is used to identify your car. You can find it on your title and in a few spots on the vehicle. Your policy number is an 8- to 13-digit number used to identify your account. It can be found on your insurance ID card and other policy paperwork.
