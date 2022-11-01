4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona (2022)

Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Arizona are Progressive, Nationwide, and Travelers.

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Insurance Writer
Janet Hunt received her B.S. in Business Administration with the University of Phoenix. She has worked in the insurance industry for over 20 years. Janet likes to spend her spare time coming up with gourmet recipes and trying them out on her guests. So far, all have survived.
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Arizona

No two drivers are the same, and drivers in Arizona should always shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurance providers to find cheap car insurance for their unique driving profile and circumstances. Use Insurify to find the cheapest auto insurance rates, and keep reading for more on cheap car insurance in Arizona.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Arizona is $235/mo.

  • Metromile is the cheapest provider we found in Arizona, with average rates of $91/mo.

  • The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Arizona

How much is car insurance in Arizona?

The average cost of car insurance in Arizona is $235 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The following table shows the cheapest auto insurance quotes on average from numerous insurers in Arizona. Keep in mind that your auto insurance rates will vary based on unique factors in your driving profile, so you should always compare quotes to find the best rates for you!

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$144
Nationwide$199
Liberty Mutual$207
Travelers$142
Metromile$91
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Arizona

Looking to cut down on your insurance costs? Try buying liability-only coverage to save money on car insurance. Liability automobile insurance covers property damage and bodily injury if you are found to be at-fault in an accident, and generally drivers with liability-only coverage see the lowest rates. The following are the cheapest liability-only insurance rates in Arizona.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote
Progressive$105
Travelers$97
Sun Coast$100
Kemper Preferred$103
Metromile$62
MetLife$86
Mile Auto$86
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Arizona

If you are willing to pay a bit more to be fully protected on the road, a full coverage policy is a good choice. Comprehensive, collision, and liability coverage are all included in a full-coverage policy. Most vehicle lenders require full-coverage car insurance. It’s also wise to insure a newer model, paid-in-full vehicle with comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.

Use the chart below to find the cheapest full-coverage insurance policy in Arizona.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$156
Progressive$167
MetLife$173
Metromile$104
Mile Auto$126
Clearcover$145
Foremost GroupSelect$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Arizona

Finding cheap auto insurance is important, but you should also consider the quality of an insurance company before committing to a policy. The following Arizona auto insurers received the highest ratings in a variety of categories according to the Insurify Composite Score. Car insurance rates from these top-rated insurance companies are listed in the table below.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$133
Liberty Mutual82$207
MetLife72$172
Nationwide89$199
Safeco86$182
State Auto76$203
Travelers80$142
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Arizona Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Auto insurance companies use your driving history as a way to know a fair premium to charge for your auto insurance rates. High-risk drivers with the most accidents, tickets, and fines will pay a higher premium than those with a clean driving record. If you live in the state of Arizona, you can use the charts below to find cheap car insurance rates for all types of driving records.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Arizona

Good drivers receive the cheapest quotes for auto insurance. Insurance companies consider you a good driver if you haven’t had any minor traffic tickets in the last three years and no major violations in the last five to seven years. The chart below shows typical Arizona insurance rates for good drivers.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$135
Progressive$136
Metromile$87
Clearcover$123
Foremost GroupSelect$132
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Arizona

A DUI will raise your vehicle insurance rates for at least three years in Arizona. Until you qualify for better rates, the car insurance providers listed in the table below have the best monthly car insurance quotes for Arizona drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$163
Mile Auto$122
Novo$134
Clearcover$135
Sun Coast$167
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SR-22 Insurance in Arizona

An SR-22, or a certificate of financial responsibility, may be ordered by the court if you have major traffic violations. It certifies that you have the state’s minimum liability insurance. These companies can help you get SR-22 insurance in Arizona.

Mercury
Mercury
Bristol West
Bristol West
GAINSCO
GAINSCO
Commonwealth Casualty
Commonwealth Casualty
Dairyland
Dairyland

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Arizona

Your auto insurance rates will likely increase if you are involved in an at-fault accident. How much your rates will increase depends on the circumstances of the accident and whether you have any prior driving violations. Use this chart to compare rates for Arizona drivers who have been involved in at-fault accidents.

Arizona Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Insurers use a methodology involving credit scores to estimate your risk. Generally, drivers with excellent and good credit will see the lowest monthly premiums while drivers with bad credit will pay more. That’s because drivers with poor credit historically account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Below are the rates for Arizona drivers based on credit score rankings.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$192
Good$205
Average$239
Poor$297
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Arizona Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Insurance providers understand that more experienced drivers have fewer accidents on the road than teen drivers. Statistics back this up, showing young drivers are more likely to be involved in a car accident than older drivers, resulting in higher insurance rates. The following is what drivers in every age group can expect to pay for car insurance in Arizona.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$426
Under 25$255
20s$255
30s$190
40s$196
50s$171
60s$157
70s$171
80+$188
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Arizona Cities

The cost of car insurance in Arizona varies by city, and sometimes even from neighborhood to neighborhood. That’s because population, weather, crime rates, and road conditions all affect how risky your car is to insure. Average rates for car insurance in major Arizona cities are shown in the table below.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Phoenix$236
Tucson$180
Mesa$197
Glendale$252
Chandler$203
Tempe$222
Scottsdale$204
Gilbert$218
Peoria$231
Surprise$218
Yuma$143
Buckeye$215
Avondale$237
Goodyear$209
San Tan Valley$230
Apache Junction$167
Casa Grande$164
Kingman$113
Flagstaff$163
Maricopa$203
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Arizona Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Arizona is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Arizona will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Arizona.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona

Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.

If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Arizona DMV Information

Every driver in Arizona will likely need to visit the DMV at some point, and DMVs can be found in most major cities around Arizona. The Arizona DMV gives you quick access to these services:

  • Online services: Schedule in-office DMV appointments, view your driver’s license information, and more than 30 other services

  • Vehicle title and registration: Apply for a vehicle title, electronic title transfer, or contact an authorized motor vehicle department third-party provider

  • Other vehicle services: Renew your vehicle registration, obtain plates and placards, change your address or name, and more

  • Driver services: Mobile ID, Arizona travel ID, listing of authorized third-party driver license locations, FAQs on tests, manuals and driving schools, license reinstatement, driver improvement information

  • Driver license renewal: Online driver’s license renewal or apply for a travel ID (needed for TSA airport security checkpoint for domestic travel and at restricted federal facilities)

Public Transportation in Arizona

For Arizona residents who don’t want to drive, there are plenty of public transportation options available around the state.

Valley Metro is the public transportation agency covering 513 square miles. Members of the Valley Metro regional transit system include Avondale, Buckeye, Chandler, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Maricopa County, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Tolleson, Wickenburg, and Youngstown.

Valley Metro services include:

  • Local, express, and rapid commuter bus service

  • Light rail

  • Streetcar (beginning in 2022)

  • Neighborhood circulators

  • Rural route

  • Paratransit service

  • Vanpool service

  • Commuter programs

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Arizona

How can you find cheap car insurance premiums in Arizona? You can lower your insurance premiums by cleaning up your driving record, lowering your coverage limits, applying for discounts, and raising your insurance deductible. And, of course, you should compare quotes frequently to make sure you’re getting the best rate possible.

Find the cheapest rates for car insurance today. You can compare multiple car insurance quotes from top companies like GEICO, State Farm, and USAA in just a matter of minutes to find the best cheap car insurance out there. All quotes will be customized to you, and we’ll even factor in discounts you might qualify for to help you get the best rate possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • All motor vehicles operated in Arizona are required to have minimum coverage liability insurance provided by an insurer authorized to do business in the state. The state minimum insurance requirements are $25,000/person for bodily injury for one person, $50,000 for two or more persons, and $15,000/property damage liability.

  • The price of car insurance in Arizona is determined by factors such as age, driving history, location, marital status, and credit score. The cost for car insurance in Arizona is around 10 percent lower than the national average cost of car insurance.

  • Location plays a major role in the price of car insurance in Arizona. Residents of cities with high medical care costs will pay more for bodily injury liability insurance and medical payments coverage. The cost of living is higher in larger metropolitan areas; therefore, those residents pay more for car insurance.

  • Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage is not required in Arizona. PIP is normally required in “no-fault” insurance states. Arizona is an “at-fault” car insurance state. Uninsured motorist coverage is also not required in Arizona.

Insurify Insights

How Arizona Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Arizona below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Arizona drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Arizona

#28

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#27

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#14

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#38

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Arizona is the #25 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #25
    • Percent of drivers in Arizona with an accident: 8.5%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Arizona is the #14 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #14
    • Percent of drivers in Arizona with a DUI: 1.8%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Arizona is the #24 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #24
    • Percent of drivers in Arizona with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Arizona is the #24 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #24
    • Percent of drivers in Arizona with a rude driving violation: 1.5%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Arizona is the #28 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #28
    • Percent of drivers in Arizona with a speeding ticket: 8.3%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Arizona is the #35 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #35
    • Percent of drivers in Arizona with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Arizona Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
