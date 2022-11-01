Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Arizona are Progressive, Nationwide, and Travelers.
Car Insurance in Arizona
No two drivers are the same, and drivers in Arizona should always shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurance providers to find cheap car insurance for their unique driving profile and circumstances. Use Insurify to find the cheapest auto insurance rates, and keep reading for more on cheap car insurance in Arizona.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Arizona is $235/mo.
Metromile is the cheapest provider we found in Arizona, with average rates of $91/mo.
The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Arizona
How much is car insurance in Arizona?
The average cost of car insurance in Arizona is $235 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The following table shows the cheapest auto insurance quotes on average from numerous insurers in Arizona. Keep in mind that your auto insurance rates will vary based on unique factors in your driving profile, so you should always compare quotes to find the best rates for you!
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$144
|Nationwide
|$199
|Liberty Mutual
|$207
|Travelers
|$142
|Metromile
|$91
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Arizona
Looking to cut down on your insurance costs? Try buying liability-only coverage to save money on car insurance. Liability automobile insurance covers property damage and bodily injury if you are found to be at-fault in an accident, and generally drivers with liability-only coverage see the lowest rates. The following are the cheapest liability-only insurance rates in Arizona.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$105
|Travelers
|$97
|Sun Coast
|$100
|Kemper Preferred
|$103
|Metromile
|$62
|MetLife
|$86
|Mile Auto
|$86
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Arizona
If you are willing to pay a bit more to be fully protected on the road, a full coverage policy is a good choice. Comprehensive, collision, and liability coverage are all included in a full-coverage policy. Most vehicle lenders require full-coverage car insurance. It’s also wise to insure a newer model, paid-in-full vehicle with comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.
Use the chart below to find the cheapest full-coverage insurance policy in Arizona.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$156
|Progressive
|$167
|MetLife
|$173
|Metromile
|$104
|Mile Auto
|$126
|Clearcover
|$145
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$155
Best Car Insurance in Arizona
Finding cheap auto insurance is important, but you should also consider the quality of an insurance company before committing to a policy. The following Arizona auto insurers received the highest ratings in a variety of categories according to the Insurify Composite Score. Car insurance rates from these top-rated insurance companies are listed in the table below.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$133
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$207
|MetLife
|72
|$172
|Nationwide
|89
|$199
|Safeco
|86
|$182
|State Auto
|76
|$203
|Travelers
|80
|$142
Arizona Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Auto insurance companies use your driving history as a way to know a fair premium to charge for your auto insurance rates. High-risk drivers with the most accidents, tickets, and fines will pay a higher premium than those with a clean driving record. If you live in the state of Arizona, you can use the charts below to find cheap car insurance rates for all types of driving records.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Arizona
Good drivers receive the cheapest quotes for auto insurance. Insurance companies consider you a good driver if you haven’t had any minor traffic tickets in the last three years and no major violations in the last five to seven years. The chart below shows typical Arizona insurance rates for good drivers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$135
|Progressive
|$136
|Metromile
|$87
|Clearcover
|$123
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$132
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Arizona
A DUI will raise your vehicle insurance rates for at least three years in Arizona. Until you qualify for better rates, the car insurance providers listed in the table below have the best monthly car insurance quotes for Arizona drivers with DUIs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$163
|Mile Auto
|$122
|Novo
|$134
|Clearcover
|$135
|Sun Coast
|$167
SR-22 Insurance in Arizona
An SR-22, or a certificate of financial responsibility, may be ordered by the court if you have major traffic violations. It certifies that you have the state’s minimum liability insurance. These companies can help you get SR-22 insurance in Arizona.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Arizona
Your auto insurance rates will likely increase if you are involved in an at-fault accident. How much your rates will increase depends on the circumstances of the accident and whether you have any prior driving violations. Use this chart to compare rates for Arizona drivers who have been involved in at-fault accidents.
Arizona Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurers use a methodology involving credit scores to estimate your risk. Generally, drivers with excellent and good credit will see the lowest monthly premiums while drivers with bad credit will pay more. That’s because drivers with poor credit historically account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Below are the rates for Arizona drivers based on credit score rankings.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$192
|Good
|$205
|Average
|$239
|Poor
|$297
Arizona Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance providers understand that more experienced drivers have fewer accidents on the road than teen drivers. Statistics back this up, showing young drivers are more likely to be involved in a car accident than older drivers, resulting in higher insurance rates. The following is what drivers in every age group can expect to pay for car insurance in Arizona.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$426
|Under 25
|$255
|20s
|$255
|30s
|$190
|40s
|$196
|50s
|$171
|60s
|$157
|70s
|$171
|80+
|$188
Car Insurance Rates in Arizona Cities
The cost of car insurance in Arizona varies by city, and sometimes even from neighborhood to neighborhood. That’s because population, weather, crime rates, and road conditions all affect how risky your car is to insure. Average rates for car insurance in major Arizona cities are shown in the table below.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Phoenix
|$236
|Tucson
|$180
|Mesa
|$197
|Glendale
|$252
|Chandler
|$203
|Tempe
|$222
|Scottsdale
|$204
|Gilbert
|$218
|Peoria
|$231
|Surprise
|$218
|Yuma
|$143
|Buckeye
|$215
|Avondale
|$237
|Goodyear
|$209
|San Tan Valley
|$230
|Apache Junction
|$167
|Casa Grande
|$164
|Kingman
|$113
|Flagstaff
|$163
|Maricopa
|$203
Arizona Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Arizona is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Arizona will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Arizona.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona
Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Arizona DMV Information
Every driver in Arizona will likely need to visit the DMV at some point, and DMVs can be found in most major cities around Arizona. The Arizona DMV gives you quick access to these services:
Online services: Schedule in-office DMV appointments, view your driver’s license information, and more than 30 other services
Vehicle title and registration: Apply for a vehicle title, electronic title transfer, or contact an authorized motor vehicle department third-party provider
Other vehicle services: Renew your vehicle registration, obtain plates and placards, change your address or name, and more
Driver services: Mobile ID, Arizona travel ID, listing of authorized third-party driver license locations, FAQs on tests, manuals and driving schools, license reinstatement, driver improvement information
Driver license renewal: Online driver’s license renewal or apply for a travel ID (needed for TSA airport security checkpoint for domestic travel and at restricted federal facilities)
Public Transportation in Arizona
For Arizona residents who don’t want to drive, there are plenty of public transportation options available around the state.
Valley Metro is the public transportation agency covering 513 square miles. Members of the Valley Metro regional transit system include Avondale, Buckeye, Chandler, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Maricopa County, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Tolleson, Wickenburg, and Youngstown.
Valley Metro services include:
Local, express, and rapid commuter bus service
Light rail
Streetcar (beginning in 2022)
Neighborhood circulators
Rural route
Paratransit service
Vanpool service
Commuter programs
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Arizona
How can you find cheap car insurance premiums in Arizona? You can lower your insurance premiums by cleaning up your driving record, lowering your coverage limits, applying for discounts, and raising your insurance deductible. And, of course, you should compare quotes frequently to make sure you’re getting the best rate possible.
Find the cheapest rates for car insurance today. You can compare multiple car insurance quotes from top companies like GEICO, State Farm, and USAA in just a matter of minutes to find the best cheap car insurance out there. All quotes will be customized to you, and we’ll even factor in discounts you might qualify for to help you get the best rate possible.
Frequently Asked Questions
All motor vehicles operated in Arizona are required to have minimum coverage liability insurance provided by an insurer authorized to do business in the state. The state minimum insurance requirements are $25,000/person for bodily injury for one person, $50,000 for two or more persons, and $15,000/property damage liability.
The price of car insurance in Arizona is determined by factors such as age, driving history, location, marital status, and credit score. The cost for car insurance in Arizona is around 10 percent lower than the national average cost of car insurance.
Location plays a major role in the price of car insurance in Arizona. Residents of cities with high medical care costs will pay more for bodily injury liability insurance and medical payments coverage. The cost of living is higher in larger metropolitan areas; therefore, those residents pay more for car insurance.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage is not required in Arizona. PIP is normally required in “no-fault” insurance states. Arizona is an “at-fault” car insurance state. Uninsured motorist coverage is also not required in Arizona.
Insurify Insights
How Arizona Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Arizona below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Arizona drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Arizona
#28
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#27
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#14
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#38
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Arizona is the #25 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #25
- Percent of drivers in Arizona with an accident: 8.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Arizona is the #14 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #14
- Percent of drivers in Arizona with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Arizona is the #24 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #24
- Percent of drivers in Arizona with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Arizona is the #24 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #24
- Percent of drivers in Arizona with a rude driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Arizona is the #28 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #28
- Percent of drivers in Arizona with a speeding ticket: 8.3%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Arizona is the #35 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #35
- Percent of drivers in Arizona with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
