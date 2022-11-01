Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona (2022)

Cheapest Car Insurance in Arizona

How much is car insurance in Arizona? The average cost of car insurance in Arizona is $235 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The following table shows the cheapest auto insurance quotes on average from numerous insurers in Arizona. Keep in mind that your auto insurance rates will vary based on unique factors in your driving profile, so you should always compare quotes to find the best rates for you!

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $144 Nationwide $199 Liberty Mutual $207 Travelers $142 Metromile $91

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Arizona

Looking to cut down on your insurance costs? Try buying liability-only coverage to save money on car insurance. Liability automobile insurance covers property damage and bodily injury if you are found to be at-fault in an accident, and generally drivers with liability-only coverage see the lowest rates. The following are the cheapest liability-only insurance rates in Arizona.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $105 Travelers $97 Sun Coast $100 Kemper Preferred $103 Metromile $62 MetLife $86 Mile Auto $86

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Arizona

If you are willing to pay a bit more to be fully protected on the road, a full coverage policy is a good choice. Comprehensive, collision, and liability coverage are all included in a full-coverage policy. Most vehicle lenders require full-coverage car insurance. It’s also wise to insure a newer model, paid-in-full vehicle with comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.

Use the chart below to find the cheapest full-coverage insurance policy in Arizona.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $156 Progressive $167 MetLife $173 Metromile $104 Mile Auto $126 Clearcover $145 Foremost GroupSelect $155

