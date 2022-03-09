Arizona SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Arizona (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Arizona, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Arizona. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Arizona.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Novo
|$124
|Sun Coast
|$158
|Freedom National
|$162
|Travelers
|$174
|Bristol West
|$179
|Kemper
|$191
|TSC
|$194
|Gainsco
|$208
|Mercury
|$214
|Foremost Signature
|$221
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Arizona?
Premiums for drivers with an SR-22 in Arizona average out to $235 monthly. The increase is 16 percent more than those with a clean record pay. At $32 more a month, SR-22 insurance policies cost a total of $1,152 more over the three years required in Arizona.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Arizona?
Arizona requires an SR-22 for those who need to show financial responsibility beyond just their insurance card. It's a form filed with the state by the insurance company and demonstrates that the driver has enough insurance on file. Often, this additional requirement is part of a sentence for a DUI or major moving violation. In Arizona, an SR-22 can be required when a driver refuses a drug or alcohol test.
Because states require SR-22 of drivers who have exhibited high-risk behaviors, some insurance providers won't cover them. There are, however, companies that specialize in protecting high-risk drivers and are glad to have them on board.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Arizona?
Both credit scores and high-risk violations impact insurance rates. An SR-22 costs high-risk drivers $46 to $57 more per month than the average driver. Those with poor credit are already in a financial pinch, paying $236 per month on average to insure their ride. Adding an SR-22 on top of their policy increases rates for these drivers by $57.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$194
|$240
|$46
|Good
|$216
|$268
|$52
|Average
|$218
|$270
|$52
|Poor
|$236
|$293
|$57
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Arizona
It isn't too hard to get an SR-22 in Arizona. You'll first want to talk to your current insurance carrier and ask them if they will file one for you. If they refuse, you'll have to start shopping around with other insurance companies. Once the insurance company files the SR-22 with the state, they will provide you a copy, too. This copy must be kept with you and used as proof of insurance. Just having your insurance card on hand won't do.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Arizona
If you don't own a vehicle but need insurance, you can get it whether or not you require an SR-22. This type of insurance is called non-owner insurance and protects you in whatever car you may have permission to borrow. Additionally, if you need an SR-22, you can ask your insurance agent for that on top of the non-owner insurance. Since insurers associate an SR-22 with high-risk drivers, you may have to call around to find an affordable carrier that will sell you a policy and file this form for you.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Arizona
While an SR-22 allows you to get back your driver's license in Arizona, there are other ways of proving financial responsibility in the state. Putting up a $40,000 bond proves you can pay for damages resulting from an accident. If you don't have that kind of money, just wait out the three years of your SR-22, and then make sure to hold minimum liability insurance from there on out.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Arizona
The insurance company files an SR-22 on a driver's behalf. If you can't find companies catering to the high-risk crowd, use Insurify to sort through all of your SR-22 options at once. Insurify runs data from hundreds of companies—including local and nationwide names—through their algorithms to unlock the best rates imaginable.
Frequently Asked Questions
The filing requirement period for an SR-22 can be two or three years. Most violations require the SR-22 to be on file for three years, except in the case of unsatisfied judgments. These cases require the SR-22 to be on file for two years.
If you move states, your SR-22 doesn't simply go away. In all likelihood, you'll have to file a new SR-22 with your new state. Don't forget this means that you'll be getting new insurance, too, as a state-specific policy is required.
Not filing an SR-22 even if you don't have a car can get you in trouble with the DMV. All you have to do is ask your insurance agent for a non-owner policy with minimum liability. They can attach the SR-22 form to that.
