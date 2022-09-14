Cheapest Auto Insurance in Tempe, Arizona (2023)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability car insurance in the state, with a rate of $50 per month.

Sarah Sharkey
Written bySarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Contributor to top media, including USA Today

A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated October 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Tempe drivers pay an overall average of $160 per month for car insurance, which exceeds the Grand Canyon State’s average of $144 per month. The Arizona city borders the east side of Phoenix, which has a population of more than 1.6 million. Tempe’s close proximity to the largest city in the state might have something to do with its above-average car insurance premiums.

However, you can still find ways to earn lower rates than the city’s overall average by deciding how much coverage you need and comparing quotes from multiple insurers at once. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap coverage in Tempe.

Quick Facts

  • Tempe drivers pay $110 per month for liability coverage and $210 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Tempe.

  • Full-coverage car insurance costs Tempe drivers an average of $2,519 per year.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Tempe

Every driver in Tempe has a unique set of factors that affect car insurance premiums. Comparing quotes across multiple auto insurance companies will help you find the best rates for your coverage needs.

Because every insurance company has a different method of determining rates, some companies consistently offer cheaper rates than others. Consider the information below about three of the top insurance companies in Tempe to start your search for cheap car insurance.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$69$45Cheap rates
Mile Auto3.4$70$47Infrequent drivers
State Farm4.4$85$56Families
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo

Auto-Owners offers Tempe drivers some of the cheapest average monthly premiums for both liability-only and full-coverage policies. As a major insurance company, it also provides home insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance policies. However, the company earned a below-average customer satisfaction rating for the Southwest region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Affordable rates

Cons

  • Must work with an agent to finalize the car insurance policy

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for infrequent drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo

If you aren’t a frequent driver, Mile Auto might be a good option for you. The company offers pay-per-mile insurance policies, which include a base rate. You’ll need to send in a picture of your odometer once a month. On average, drivers can find relatively cheap rates through Mile Auto.

But if you drive more than 10,000 miles per year, this type of policy might not be the most cost-effective solution for you. One downside is that you can only purchase a full-coverage policy from Mile Auto.

Pros

  • Relatively cheap option for infrequent drivers

  • No device to track mileage required

Cons

  • No other insurance products

  • Limited auto coverage options

Best insurer for families: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

State Farm is a well-known insurance company that earned the top spot for customer satisfaction for the Southwest region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. The company also offers relatively affordable average rates for liability-only and full-coverage policies.

Families can appreciate that this company offers a long list of discounts to help lower insurance costs. Some helpful discounts reward drivers for bundling multiple policies, insuring multiple vehicles, and driving safely.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • Rideshare coverage available

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Some negative customer reviews online

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tempe

Insurers look at multiple factors when determining your car insurance premiums, including your driving record, age, location, marital status, and credit history.

You can use the strategies below to find the best rates for your insurance needs:

  • Shop around. Every insurer has a slightly different approach to determining premiums. Getting quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best way to discover the lowest rates for your situation.

  • Ask for discounts. Many insurance companies offer a suite of discount opportunities. Don’t hesitate to ask if you qualify for any of them.

  • Increase your deductible. A higher deductible usually comes with a lower premium. If you have the money to cover a higher deductible, consider making this switch.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Tempe, Arizona

Liability rates start at $50 per month

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tempe: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance is usually the most affordable coverage option. This type of policy includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. If you cause an accident, a liability policy can help you pay for the damages or injuries you cause to others. This might include the other party’s vehicle repairs or medical bills.[1]

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only policies to Tempe drivers, with rates of $50 per month. The table below includes average quotes from other insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners50
Mile Auto52
State Farm62
GEICO64
Root68
USAA69
Safeco78
State Auto80
Metromile82
Clearcover86
Sun Coast88
Midvale Home & Auto97
Allstate103
Mercury104
Travelers107
Progressive110
Direct Auto112
Nationwide116
Dairyland119
Hallmark119
COUNTRY Financial121
American Family122
GAINSCO123
Liberty Mutual123
The Hartford124
Farmers126
AssuranceAmerica130
The General139
Infinity153
Bristol West161
Commonwealth Casualty180
Foremost223
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tempe: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance policies offer more financial protection than liability-only policies. In addition to liability coverage, a full-coverage policy includes comprehensive and collision coverages. If you have an incident, a full-coverage policy can help you pay to repair or replace your own vehicle.

Auto lenders typically require drivers to purchase this coverage. But even if you don’t need to carry this coverage, it’s a good idea to buy it if you’d struggle to pay for repairs on your own after a car accident.

Full-coverage car insurance in Tempe costs an average of $210 per month.

In the table below, you can find the cheapest average quotes for full-coverage insurance policies in Tempe.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners77
Mile Auto78
State Farm94
GEICO98
Root103
Clearcover106
USAA106
Metromile126
Safeco147
Travelers152
Midvale Home & Auto153
Allstate158
Mercury163
Sun Coast171
Stillwater177
Direct Auto182
Nationwide182
COUNTRY Financial184
American Family186
The Hartford190
Farmers192
Progressive194
AssuranceAmerica199
Liberty Mutual200
Infinity217
State Auto229
Hallmark251
The General264
GAINSCO267
Bristol West272
Dairyland279
Foremost342
Commonwealth Casualty387
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Tempe car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 33%
Save 5%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

The state of Arizona requires drivers to have proof of financial responsibility to operate a vehicle on public roads. You prove this responsibility by purchasing the state’s minimum required insurance, which must meet the following requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability coverage:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

It’s a good idea to consider purchasing coverage beyond the state’s minimum requirements to provide more vehicle protection. Here are two of the most common optional coverages to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage can help you pay for repairs to your own vehicle after a crash with another vehicle or object, even if you caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    A comprehensive policy kicks in to cover vehicle repairs or replacement following a non-collision incident that causes damage, like vandalism or a storm.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Even the best driver can make mistakes on the road. But having a violation on your driving record can affect your car insurance premiums. Common incidents — like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents — often lead to higher car insurance premiums.

In 2022, 660 traffic fatalities occurred in Maricopa County, which includes Tempe.[3] Compared to the rest of the state, Maricopa County has a relatively high traffic fatality rate.

Below, you can find the cheapest average liability quotes for Tempe drivers by driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners46757888
Mile Auto48788191
State Farm579396109
GEICO599699112
Root63102105119
USAA64104107121
Safeco72118121137
State Auto74121124140
Metromile76124127144
Clearcover79130133151
Sun Coast81133137154
Midvale Home & Auto89146150170
Allstate95155160180
Mercury96157161182
Travelers99161166187
Progressive101166171193
Direct Auto103169174196
Nationwide107175180203
Dairyland110179185208
Hallmark110179185208
American Family112184189214
COUNTRY Financial112182188212
GAINSCO113185191215
Liberty Mutual113185191215
The Hartford114187192217
Farmers116190195221
AssuranceAmerica120196202228
The General128210216243
Infinity141231237268
Bristol West148243250282
Commonwealth Casualty166271279315
Foremost206336346391
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurance companies consider driver age when determining premiums. Due to a lack of driving experience, teen drivers pay the highest car insurance premiums. In general, the trend of relatively high rates continues for young adults until around age 35. Most drivers earn lower rates until the age of 70, when senior drivers start to see increased rates.[4]

The following table illustrates how average car insurance costs change by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$400
20s$262
30s$192
40s$169
50s$146
60s$132
70s$140
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Shop for Car Insurance in Tempe, AZ

Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Tempe car insurance quotes by credit tier

Arizona is one of many states that allow insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining premiums. In general, this means that drivers with excellent or good credit pay the lowest rates for car insurance. In contrast, drivers with poor credit tend to pay more.[5]

The table below shows average full-coverage car insurance quotes by credit tier in Tempe.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Tempe car insurance FAQs

Before you shop around for car insurance, you should determine how much auto coverage you need. The following information should answer your remaining questions about buying car insurance in Tempe.

  • How much is car insurance in Tempe?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Tempe is $160 per month. Tempe drivers pay $110 per month for liability coverage and $210 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Tempe?

    Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Tempe, at $50 per month. Mile Auto is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $52. The third-cheapest insurer, State Farm, has a liability-only rate of $62 per month. Comparing multiple quotes at once is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your insurance needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Tempe?

    With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and high customer satisfaction ratings, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Tempe. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and Mile Auto.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in Arizona

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed October 16, 2023
  2. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Minimum Coverage Required for Arizona Drivers." Accessed October 16, 2023
  3. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts 2022." Accessed October 16, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed October 16, 2023
  5. Consumer Protection Division Arizona Department of Insurance. "Consumer Guide: How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information." Accessed October 16, 2023
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Cost of Honda Civic Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Honda Civic Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring a Honda Civic, with rates starting at $45 per month.

4 min. read|November 1, 2023
Average Cost of Car Insurance | Trends and Statistics 2023

Average Cost of Car Insurance | Trends and Statistics 2023

The cost of car insurance varies depending on several factors, including your driving record, age, gender, and more.

12 min. read|November 1, 2023
Clearsurance Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Clearsurance Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Clearsurance promises to help customers compare car insurance quotes. But is the site to be trusted?

5 min. read|November 1, 2023
Bankrate Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Bankrate Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Considering using Bankrate to compare car insurance? Make sure you check out our review first.

4 min. read|November 1, 2023
SmartFinancial Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

SmartFinancial Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Thinking about using SmartFinancial to compare car insurance? Check out Insurify's review of SmartFinancial first! With Insurify, you can find and compare free car insurance quotes from up to 20 different companies all in one place.

4 min. read|November 1, 2023
Savvy Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Savvy Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Savvy is an insurance comparison site that claims to show quotes from hundreds of insurance providers without requiring any paperwork. But can the site's claims be believed?

5 min. read|November 1, 2023