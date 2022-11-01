4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix offers Arizona drivers scenic roads, but it’s important to have appropriate car insurance coverage to protect yourself and your loved ones in the event of a car accident. Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full-coverage car insurance, finding cheap car insurance in Phoenix is fast and easy with Insurify . You can compare 10+ personalized quotes today!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Phoenix is $224 per month, or $2688 annually.
Car insurance in Phoenix is $69 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arizona.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Phoenix on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Phoenix, AZ
The average cost of car insurance in Phoenix can go as high as $323 and as low as $156 per month, amounting to a whopping $2,004 annual difference in insurance premiums. To get cheap Arizona car insurance, request at least four quotes from different car insurance companies and compare the auto insurance rates they give you. You can start with the companies below.
|Insurance Provider in Phoenix
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|$156 /mo
|Novo
|$170 /mo
|Mercury
|$205 /mo
|Bristol West
|$211 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$246 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Phoenix, AZ
Many auto insurance companies in Phoenix offer affordable car insurance without sacrificing the reliability of your service. Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a metric that Insurify assigns to car insurance companies after extensively analyzing their average rates and quality of service. With an ICS of 97 and an average auto insurance premium of $156, Clearcover leads the list below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$156 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$234 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$209 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$246 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$162 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona
Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Phoenix Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance providers see teen drivers and young drivers as high-risk drivers because they don’t have as much experience behind the wheel. This is why teen drivers can expect average monthly rates as high as $406 and drivers in their 20s as high as $239. As you gain more experience, your insurance policy becomes cheaper, going down to $132 per month in your 60s.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$406
|20s
|$239
|30s
|$169
|40s
|$153
|50s
|$133
|60s
|$132
|70s
|$157
|80+
|$178
Phoenix Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance providers look at your driving history to determine your car insurance quote. Phoenix drivers with a clean record get the lowest rates—$228 per month on average—while those with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, failures to stop, and DUIs on their driving record are likely to pay more. Drivers with at-fault accidents can expect the highest premiums, $303 per month.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$228
|Speeding Ticket
|$293
|At-Fault Accident
|$303
|DUI
|$272
|Failure to Stop
|$306
Phoenix Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score is another factor that can influence your car insurance rates. According to Insurify data, Phoenix drivers with excellent credit history have the cheapest auto insurance rates, while those with poor credit scores can expect higher car insurance premiums. Drivers with excellent credit scores can expect to pay $20 less per month than those with poor credit.
The data below shows that drivers with good credit scores have higher-than-expected average rates, which can be likely explained by the fact that more drivers with good credit scores get full-coverage insurance, which is more expensive than the minimum required insurance coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$219
|Good
|$239
|Average
|$241
|Poor
|$239
Find local Phoenix agents
American Premier Insurance Agency16815 S Desert Foothills Pkwy,
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Worldwide Insurance Specialists, Inc.2424 West Missouri Avenue,
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Pat Dumar-Smith Insurance Group, Inc.2320 E Baseline Rd,
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Talanton Insurance1110 E Missouri Ave Ste 400,
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Southwest Bonding & Insurance Services, Inc.7315 N 16Th St Ste 100,
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Professional Insurance Brokers, Inc.515 E Carefree Hwy,
Phoenix, AZ 85085
R.P. Ryan Insurance, Inc.18501 N 40th St Ste 102,
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Daniels/Nicolson Insurance Agency4411 N 19th Ave,
Phoenix, AZ 85015-4115
Sarbu & Stan Insurance Services2415 E Camelback Rd,
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mike Deehan Insurance Agency3519 E Shea Blvd Ste 120,
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Phoenix DMV Information
The department of motor vehicles—or the DMV—is a government agency that provides various services to drivers. All U.S. states have DMVs, but not all states use this exact name for this agency. In Arizona, the DMV is called the MVD, short for Motor Vehicle Division, and it is a part of the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The MVD offers a variety of services, such as renewing your driver’s license or registering your vehicle. You can go to any MVD closest to you in Phoenix, but walk-ins are not allowed and you need to make an appointment before you go. The Phoenix MVD also offers many of its services online, such as registration renewal, driver’s license replacement, and more.
Public Transportation in Phoenix
Phoenix is a large metropolitan city, and it can be hard to travel around it freely without your own vehicle. There are some public transportation options available, such as Phoenix’s Valley Metro Rail and the Phoenix Transit Bus. There is also a Phoenix Dial-a-Ride service for persons with disabilities available seven days a week and an e-scooter program.
If car insurance costs are preventing you from investing in your own vehicle, remember that you can find a much cheaper car insurance policy if you compare quotes with Insurify . Insurify users save up to $996 on car insurance a year!
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Phoenix
No two drivers are the same, and no two car insurance companies weigh factors such as your age, credit score, and driving history to calculate your rate. This is why the best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Phoenix is to compare quotes from at least four different providers and see which one gives you the best rate with the best deductibles and coverage.
Manually requesting quotes from car insurance companies and comparing them can be time-consuming and stressful. Insurify makes finding cheap car insurance in Phoenix easy. Spend five minutes answering a few basic questions, and get instant access to 10+ personalized cheap quotes from the best car insurance companies in Phoenix.
For more detailed Arizona city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Phoenix, AZ Car Insurance
Comparing at least four quotes from different car insurance providers is one of the best ways to get a cheap car insurance policy. You can also bundle your car insurance policy with another policy, such as renters insurance, to get a discount. Insurify gives you personalized suggestions to maximize your savings and find the cheapest car insurance in Phoenix in minutes!
Your car insurance rate is unique and depends on a variety of factors, such as your age and whether you have a clean driving record. Average car insurance rates in Phoenix can go as high as $406 per month or as low as $132 per month. Get a free quote with Insurify today to get 10+ personalized quotes and find the best coverage at the best rate.
If you are a teen driver or a young driver in your 20s, have a poor credit score, or have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or failures to stop on your record, you can expect to pay more for car insurance. However, you can still find cheap car insurance in Phoenix if you use Insurify to compare real and personalized quotes.
Insurify Insights
How Phoenix Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Phoenix, Arizona below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Phoenix drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arizona in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Phoenix
#21
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arizona
#24
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arizona
#27
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arizona
#7
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arizona
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Phoenix drivers rank 22 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Phoenix with an accident: 8.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Phoenix drivers rank 27 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Phoenix with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arizona, Phoenix drivers rank 17 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Phoenix with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arizona, Phoenix drivers rank 20 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Phoenix with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arizona, Phoenix drivers rank 21 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Phoenix with a speeding ticket: 8.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Phoenix drivers rank 45 in clean driving records across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Phoenix with clean record: 79.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Phoenix drivers rank 19 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Phoenix with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.21%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arizona Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022