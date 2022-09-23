Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Cheapest recent rates in Arizona
Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $31/mo for liability only and $44/mo for full coverage in Arizona.
*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Arizona within the last 10 days. Last updated on June 4, 2024
Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from June 4, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Arizona within the last 10 days. Last updated on June 4, 2024
Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from June 4, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
No matter where you live in the United States, one thing is almost certain: You’ll need car insurance by law. This is true whether you drive a brand-new car or a decades-old one.
But car insurance requirements vary by state, with some states requiring more auto insurance coverage than others. Understanding the requirements in your state can help ensure you adequately protect your vehicle and abide by state insurance law.[1]
If you’re planning a move to Arizona, here’s what to know about car insurance coverage requirements in the Grand Canyon State, and how to comparison shop for a policy that’s right for you.
Arizona car insurance requirements
Arizona minimum car insurance requirements are comparable to those of many other states. To be roadworthy, you’ll need bodily injury liability insurance and property damage liability insurance.
Here’s how each coverage type protects you. Note that the amount of coverage you’ll need, beyond Arizona’s minimum requirements, depends on your situation and preferences.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona
Liability rates start at $47 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Bodily injury liability coverage
Arizona requires you to carry at least $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage and $50,000 per accident. This type of coverage protects you if you’re responsible for a car accident that injures someone in the other vehicle.[2]
It covers costs like the injured party’s medical expenses, hospital stays, ambulance transport, and lost wages if they can’t work due to their injuries. It can also pay for legal fees if someone sues you after an at-fault motor vehicle accident.
Property damage liability coverage
To drive legally in Arizona, you’ll also need $15,000 in property damage liability insurance. Like bodily injury coverage, property damage coverage protects you financially if you’re responsible for an accident, but it covers you differently.
It can pay for damage to other cars or property you’ve hit. For instance, if you accidentally run over your neighbor’s mailbox or knock down a street sign, your property damage insurance can help foot the bill after you pay your deductible.
Arizona car insurance laws
If you live in Arizona, it’s important to be aware that the state operates on an at-fault insurance model. This means that if you’re found at fault for an auto accident, your car insurance company is responsible for covering the cost of any related bills, repairs, or legal costs.
Some states operate on a no-fault model, where each driver files a claim with their own insurer, but the at-fault model is more common.[3]
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Arizona?
Arizona only requires you to purchase liability insurance, which protects you if you’re responsible for an accident. But the minimum limits may not be enough protection, especially if you drive a newer car. For added peace of mind, you could opt for full-coverage insurance instead, which includes liability and these insurance types:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects you from loss if your car is damaged due to an event outside your control, like bad weather or a fallen tree limb. It also covers you if someone steals or vandalizes your car.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance protects your vehicle if you’re involved in a car crash, no matter who’s at fault. It can pay for needed repairs or a replacement if your car is totaled.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Arizona
Liability-only car insurance costs an average of $93 per month for Arizona drivers. It covers you if you’re responsible for an accident and injure someone else or damage their vehicle or property. This type of coverage is a requirement in Arizona.
If you have an old car, you might consider liability-only insurance if your vehicle value is less than a couple thousand dollars. In this case, the cost of full coverage might outweigh its value.
Here’s a look at average liability coverage costs in Arizona by insurance company:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, June 1 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
47
Mile Auto
52
State Farm
58
GEICO
60
Root
64
USAA
65
Sun Coast
77
Metromile
78
National General
81
Safeco
82
Midvale Home & Auto
89
Allstate
97
Mercury
100
Progressive
100
Direct Auto
101
Travelers
101
Hallmark
107
Dairyland
110
COUNTRY Financial
114
American Family
115
The Hartford
118
Farmers
118
GAINSCO
121
The General
121
Nationwide
132
Infinity
136
Liberty Mutual
138
Bristol West
142
AssuranceAmerica
151
Commonwealth Casualty
170
Foremost
214
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Arizona
Full-coverage car insurance costs $193 per month in Arizona, on average. A full-coverage auto policy generally includes collision, comprehensive, and liability insurance. But you can also get other optional coverages, like underinsured/uninsured motorist insurance, gap insurance, and more.
Full coverage costs more than liability-only coverage. But the additional protection full coverage provides could be worth the higher insurance rates, depending on your situation.
For example, if you drive a newer car that incurs significant damage in an accident you cause and you carry only the minimum liability coverage, you’ll need to pay for all repairs out of pocket. This could amount to thousands of dollars in unexpected expenses.
Here’s what Arizona drivers pay for full-coverage insurance with different companies:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, June 1 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
79
Mile Auto
83
State Farm
97
GEICO
100
Root
106
USAA
109
Safeco
128
Metromile
129
Midvale Home & Auto
139
Sun Coast
161
Allstate
162
Travelers
168
Mercury
168
Progressive
176
Infinity
186
National General
187
COUNTRY Financial
189
American Family
191
State Auto
192
The Hartford
196
Nationwide
196
Farmers
197
Direct Auto
220
Liberty Mutual
235
AssuranceAmerica
240
Hallmark
249
Dairyland
262
The General
267
Bristol West
271
GAINSCO
272
Foremost
370
Commonwealth Casualty
397
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Arizona
If you’re caught driving without insurance in Arizona, you’ll incur some pretty harsh penalties, including losing your driver’s license for a set period. Here’s a look at the consequences for first and subsequent offenses:
First offense: Driver’s license, registration, and plate suspension for three months; $500 fine; possible SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility
Second offense: Driver’s license, registration, and plate suspension for six months; $750 fine; possible SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility
Third offense: Driver’s license, registration, and plate suspension for one year; $1,000 fine; possible SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility
Shop for Arizona Car Insurance
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
If you want additional protection beyond what the minimum requirements provide, you can also get a few optional types of auto insurance coverage in Arizona. Here are some insurance products you might consider adding to your auto policy:
If you’re still curious about Arizona’s car insurance requirements, here’s some additional information about coverage.
Does Arizona require car insurance?
Yes. The Arizona Department of Insurance requires drivers to have a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. You must have $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury coverage, as well as $15,000 of property damage coverage per accident.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Arizona?
You won’t need to provide proof of insurance when you register your car in Arizona. But you must submit your insurance information to the state within 30 days of receiving your initial registration.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Arizona?
Car insurance follows the car in Arizona, not the driver. So if your teen hits the open road in your vehicle and runs over a mailbox, your insurance can cover repair costs. But you’ll need to pay any applicable deductible first.
Can you have out-of-state car insurance in Arizona?
If your car is registered in Arizona, you’ll need insurance coverage from a company that serves the state. Arizona law prohibits out-of-state insurance coverage if you live in the state.
How does car insurance work in AZ?
Car insurance in Arizona works as it does in most other states. If you’re in an accident, your insurance or the other party’s insurance can compensate you for the cost of things like medical bills, car repairs, and other damages. It can also protect you financially if you accidentally hit something like a road sign or mailbox.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.