Arizona car insurance requirements

Arizona minimum car insurance requirements are comparable to those of many other states. To be roadworthy, you’ll need bodily injury liability insurance and property damage liability insurance.

Here’s how each coverage type protects you. Note that the amount of coverage you’ll need, beyond Arizona’s minimum requirements, depends on your situation and preferences.

Bodily injury liability coverage

Arizona requires you to carry at least $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage and $50,000 per accident. This type of coverage protects you if you’re responsible for a car accident that injures someone in the other vehicle.[2]

It covers costs like the injured party’s medical expenses, hospital stays, ambulance transport, and lost wages if they can’t work due to their injuries. It can also pay for legal fees if someone sues you after an at-fault motor vehicle accident.

Property damage liability coverage

To drive legally in Arizona, you’ll also need $15,000 in property damage liability insurance. Like bodily injury coverage, property damage coverage protects you financially if you’re responsible for an accident, but it covers you differently.

It can pay for damage to other cars or property you’ve hit. For instance, if you accidentally run over your neighbor’s mailbox or knock down a street sign, your property damage insurance can help foot the bill after you pay your deductible.