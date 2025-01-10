Best Car Insurance in Arizona (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Drivers in the Grand Canyon State have different coverage needs and priorities. Arizona drivers pay an average of $91 per month for a liability policy, slightly lower than the national average rate of $105.
Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies based on major factors like cost, customer satisfaction, and coverage options to determine the best car insurance in Arizona.
Best car insurance companies in Arizona
Arizona drivers can choose from many different insurers. But some stand out from the rest, offering the best coverage for specific types of drivers.
Insurify selected five of the best Arizona car insurance companies based on numerous important factors, including cost, discounts, coverages, customer service, AM Best and J.D. Power ratings, and the number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index.
State Farm: Best car insurance company for customer service
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 9,388 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
State Farm's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.2
3.2
Customer service
4.1
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
4
3.1
Value
4
2.9
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,162)
Santosh
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Unsatisfactory Experience
I had an unsatisfactory experience with this company. They denied my renewal after I used roadside assistance three times in three years. These were jump-start services which could have cost them a maximum of $300 in total, whereas I paid more than $8,000 in the last four years.
Steve
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
High Car Insurance Premiums
From what I recall, my auto insurance has increased from approximately $1,500 per year about four years ago to around $4,500 now. I could verify this with my paperwork, but I am currently contemplating switching companies.
Charles
January 7, 2025
Verified Review
I have been with this company for over 40 years with no DUIs or tickets, yet my payments keep increasing. There are no benefits for long-term customers with good driving records.
I have been with this company for over 40 years with no DUIs or tickets, yet my payments keep increasing. There are no benefits for long-term customers with good driving records.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Arizona for customer service. The insurer has an extensive network of insurance agents across the state, making it easy for policyholders to get quality assistance. It also offers numerous coverages, various insurance products, and affordable premiums, making it an all-around good choice for Arizona drivers.
Pros
Long-standing history in the insurance industry
Below-average number of complaints with the NAIC Complaint Index
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest
Cons
Not the cheapest coverage option in Arizona
Doesn’t offer accident forgiveness
Gap coverage only available if you use State Farm financing
Auto-Owners: Best car insurance company for affordability
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 151 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Auto-Owners's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
3.9
3.2
Customer service
3.7
3.6
Discounts
3.6
2.9
Policy transparency
3.8
3.1
Value
3.5
2.9
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (92)
Michael
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
Pleased
I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.
Sharon
December 30, 2024
Verified Review
Not Very Happy
If you have a 17 or 18-year-old in your household and on your policy, their rates are extremely high. This is why I'm searching for other insurance companies. They increased my fees by more than $300 per month, which is approximately $1,000 per month in payments.
Jim
November 24, 2024
Verified Review
Auto
Overall, it's good, though their flexibility on pricing is less than desired.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Auto-Owners is the best choice for Arizonans looking for cheap car insurance. The company offers one of the cheapest car insurance rates in the state. Auto-Owners also earned a high Insurify Quality Score and offers numerous coverages and discounts for policyholders.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest
Below-average number of complaints with the NAIC
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Doesn’t offer online quotes
Available in only 26 states
Need to go through an independent agent to get a policy
USAA: Best car insurance company for military members and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$105/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,667 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
USAA's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.9
3.2
Customer service
4.6
3.6
Discounts
4.9
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.9
2.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (955)
Robert
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Great Honest Company
They are on top of every question, especially with money-saving ideas.
Adrienne
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Disgruntled
It's not very good. I'm being charged a lot of fees ranging from 56¢ to $1.12 for each transaction or payment made. I feel like I'm overpaying for full coverage for a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser because I filed two claims for accidents that weren't my fault. I wasn't found at fault and I never received a citation, yet I'm being penalized because I filed. The insurance coverage in this country feels like a scam and there's no refund, credit, or reward for good driving.
Mark
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Our driving is pretty good, so we have not had any issues.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
856
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is the best car insurance option in Arizona for military members and their families. It offers numerous special discounts and coverages exclusively to the military. Thanks to its discounts and higher-than-average customer satisfaction rating, USAA is an excellent choice for the roughly 10% of the Arizona population who are veterans as well as their loved ones.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Highly rated mobile app
Cons
Only available to active military, veterans, and their families
Has limited agents
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the NAIC
Allstate: Best car insurance company for discounts
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$93/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$156/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 5,831 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Allstate's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.8
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
3.9
3.1
Value
3.7
2.9
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the initial pricing and overall service but dislike the frequent rate increases and misleading pricing tactics.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the initial pricing and overall service but dislike the frequent rate increases and misleading pricing tactics.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,182)
Steve
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Overcharging
They are overcharging.
Robert
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Lack of Customer Care
My representative, Domingo, hasn't responded to my emails or calls to answer my questions. I've called six times, left messages, and emailed four times. His only response to the email is that he's not in the office. I've been trying to reach him for six months with no response. In my opinion, he shouldn't be in that position. After taking my money, he seems to have ignored me, which I find very unprofessional.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
824
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Allstate is the best car insurance company in Arizona for drivers looking to take advantage of discounts. The insurer offers a wide variety of discounts, including ones for new cars, anti-theft devices, early signing, paying in full, safe driving, good grades, anti-lock brakes, and more. But coverage options are limited, and the company doesn’t have the best customer satisfaction ratings.
Pros
Many available discounts to help you save
Below-average number of complaints with the NAIC
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest
Doesn’t offer a customer loyalty discount
Doesn’t offer many additional coverages
Travelers: Best car insurance company for customization
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$97/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$162/mo
4.7
Best choiceBased on 777 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Travelers's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.7
3.2
Customer service
4.3
3.6
Discounts
4.2
2.9
Policy transparency
4.5
3.1
Value
4.3
2.9
How drivers feel about Travelers
Drivers appreciate the lowest prices, excellent service, and responsive call centers but dislike the rising premiums and poor claims handling.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
How drivers feel about Travelers
Drivers appreciate the lowest prices, excellent service, and responsive call centers but dislike the rising premiums and poor claims handling.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (403)
Marc
January 9, 2025
Verified Review
Switching to Travelers was Painless
The agent worked with me to get the best value and coverage for me.
Shannon
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
Great Insurance for Car and Home
I personally love Travelers Insurance. They even reduced my car insurance this year.
Lanny
December 26, 2024
Verified Review
I only had one claim. It was handled by Travelers and the repair shop. There was none of the inconvenience of going around to get 3 estimates! It was the easiest claim I have ever had!
I only had one claim. It was handled by Travelers and the repair shop. There was none of the inconvenience of going around to get 3 estimates! It was the easiest claim I have ever had!
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Travelers is the best car insurance company for Arizonans looking to customize their policies. The insurer offers a wide variety of coverages, including non-owner insurance, which can be useful for drivers renting or borrowing a car. It also offers new-car replacement coverage, gap insurance, and accident forgiveness. But if you’re looking for rideshare coverage, you’ll need to pick a different insurer.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Not the lowest rates in Arizona
Gap insurance and accident forgiveness available
Cons
Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage
Lowest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest
Above-average number of complaints with the NAIC
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Arizona to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Arizona
Comparing Arizona insurers can help you find the right fit for your coverage needs and budget. Here are some tips to keep in mind when shopping for the best policy.
Consider your coverage needs
Arizona drivers need to carry the state-minimum car insurance. But it’s also important to think about how much coverage you need and any special types of coverages needed, like gap insurance. Understanding your requirements up front helps narrow down your options to insurers that excel in these coverage areas.[1]
Take advantage of discounts
Car insurance discounts are one of the best ways to optimize your policy. Just about every insurer offers discounts, and some offer many. Research available discounts from the companies you’re considering, and ask your insurer or insurance agent which you qualify for. Adding just one or two discounts to your car insurance policy can make it much more affordable.
Check customer reviews and ratings
Always take the time to look at customer reviews and ratings of any car insurance companies you’re considering. Check sites like Trustpilot, Google Reviews, and ConsumerAffairs. This is a good way to see if your potential car insurance company is reliable and offers good customer service.
Take a look at J.D. Power’s Auto Insurance Study to see where the insurer ranks in customer satisfaction. You should also see what grade AM Best has given your potential insurer — this indicates its ability to pay claims.[2]
Compare car insurance quotes
Car insurance companies weigh many factors differently to determine your rate, including your location, credit history, ZIP code, age, and driving history. So you might see higher rates or lower rates from different insurers for the same policy. It’s crucial to compare quotes from at least three insurers to find rates from the cheapest companies.
Average cost of car insurance in Arizona
The average cost of auto insurance in Arizona is $91 per month for liability coverage and $176 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Both of these rates fall slightly below the national averages of $105 for liability coverage and $199 for full coverage.
But Arizona car insurance costs are increasing, much like costs in many other states. From December 2023 to June 2024, the average annual car insurance cost in Arizona increased from $1,792 to $2,026. And rates are expected to increase to $2,195 by the end of 2024.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare with Insurify
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance in Arizona FAQs
If you still have questions about how to find the best car insurance in Arizona, check out the additional information below.
How much is car insurance in Arizona?
Car insurance in Arizona costs an average of $91 per month for liability coverage and $176 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.
What are the best car insurance companies in Arizona?
State Farm, Auto-Owners, USAA, Nationwide, and Travelers are the best car insurance companies in Arizona. But each of these insurers is suited to different types of drivers. While State Farm might be the best option for your neighbor, Nationwide might be a better option for you. Always compare quotes and coverage before buying an insurance policy. Remember, the cheapest car insurance company isn’t always the best fit.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Arizona?
In Arizona, the minimum car insurance coverage required is $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability. You also need to carry at least $15,000 in property damage liability coverage. But in most cases, you should carry full-coverage insurance for the most protection.[3]
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.