Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Most insurance companies sell car insurance policies in either six- or 12-month terms, but some drivers may want a shorter-term policy. For example, occasional drivers or someone planning a road trip might only need coverage for a few days at a time.
One insurance company, Hugo, offers Arizona drivers on-demand car insurance coverage for as little as three days at a time. The overall average cost of car insurance in Arizona is $146 per month.
Here’s what you need to know about temporary car insurance in Arizona.
Quick Facts
The average cost of a liability-only policy in Arizona is $95 per month.
Hugo offers car insurance coverage packages that you can turn on and off as needed.
Be wary of companies offering one-day car insurance policies because it may be a scam.
Is temporary car insurance available in Arizona?
Most reputable auto insurance companies sell policies that last for six or 12 months.[1]
Temporary auto insurance options are limited, but Hugo is one car insurance company that offers this option to drivers. Through Hugo, Arizona drivers can pay for temporary insurance in increments as small as three days at a time. Drivers with Hugo can add days of insurance to their account in packages of three, seven, 14, or 30 days.[2]
You can meet the state’s insurance requirements, pausing your insurance on days you don’t drive and restarting it without an additional fee. Hugo offers a solution for drivers with temporary coverage needs. It’s a relatively affordable option for drivers looking for temporary auto insurance policies.
But if you lease or finance your vehicle, you won’t be able to use Hugo’s pause and restart option. Your leasing company or lender will likely require you to maintain full coverage on your vehicle at all times.
The good news is that drivers looking for temporary car insurance in Arizona have a few other options to consider. Here’s a closer look at the different strategies you can use to get the coverage you need for a short period of time.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona
Insurify partners with top insurers for real-time quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Getting non-owner car insurance in Arizona
If you’re planning to borrow a car you don’t own, you might want to consider buying non-owner car insurance. This policy type includes liability coverage, which can shield you from financial risk following an at-fault accident. If you cause an accident, liability insurance can help you pay for the other party’s resulting medical bills or vehicle repairs.
Non-owner coverage is useful in many situations. But if you’re borrowing a car from a family member with their permission, you have permissive coverage and don’t need non-owner coverage. In that case, the vehicle owner’s car insurance policy should cover you.
You might want to purchase non-owner coverage if you regularly borrow a friend’s car or often drive rental vehicles. Most insurance companies offer this type of coverage in six- or 12-month terms.
Canceling your policy early in Arizona
Most car insurance policies last for at least six months. This means you’ll be able to budget ahead for auto insurance costs. If you don’t need the full six-month term, you have the option to cancel your policy early to avoid paying for the months you don’t need.
In general, the process of canceling your standard auto insurance policy with a reputable company is straightforward. You’ll have to make the cancellation request on your insurance company’s website or by calling your insurance agent or another company representative.
Some insurance companies charge a cancellation fee. The company should inform you of this before you finalize the cancellation.
Important Information
Canceling your auto insurance policy is a good option if you won’t be driving any time soon. But you shouldn’t cancel your policy if you plan to continue driving, because it’s illegal to drive without car insurance in Arizona. Drivers caught without insurance in Arizona can face fines of at least $500 and a suspended driver’s license.[3]
Getting car insurance for a rental car in Arizona
If you’re renting a vehicle, the rental car company likely offers the option to add insurance coverage while using the vehicle. In general, drivers with an existing auto insurance policy won’t need to buy additional coverage from the rental company. Drivers using certain credit cards to pay for their rental vehicle might also have coverage built-in.
Some credit cards offer rental car coverage as a benefit to card users.[4] If you want to rely on your credit card’s rental car insurance coverage option, make sure to read the fine print. Take time to understand what the provided coverage offers and doesn’t offer. If you have questions about the coverage, reach out to your credit card company for an explanation in writing.
Best car insurance companies for short-term car insurance in Arizona
A six-month car insurance policy might make sense for your auto coverage needs.
Car insurance rates can vary widely across insurers because companies determine insurance rates based on factors like your driving history, ZIP code, and more. If you decide to purchase a six-month policy, take the time to compare multiple car insurance quotes to lock in the best rate for your unique situation.
The table below shows the average monthly quotes for six-month liability auto insurance policies from insurance companies in Arizona.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Car insurance for students in Arizona
Students who move at least 100 miles from home to attend college might qualify for a discount if they leave their vehicle at home. Many insurance companies offer significantly lower rates to students who don’t bring their vehicles to campus.[5]
If you’re a university student who decides to bring your vehicle to campus in Arizona, you’ll need to make sure that your auto insurance policy meets the state’s minimum requirements. Arizona drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident in property damage liability.
If your current auto insurance policy meets those requirements, you may not need to change the policy, but you should let your insurance company know about your new address. Moving to a new state is a major adjustment to your situation, which means your auto insurance company may change your rate to compensate for the new level of risk.
If your current car insurance policy doesn’t meet the minimum requirements for Arizona drivers, then you’ll need to make a change. Consider shopping around for quotes from multiple companies to find the lowest rates for your situation.
Also, students who drive infrequently might choose to pursue an alternative coverage option through usage-based car insurance. Drivers pay a per-mile rate on top of a relatively low base rate with this type of coverage, which can keep your insurance costs low if you don’t drive much.
Shop for AZ Car Insurance
Insurify partners with top insurers for real-time quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Temporary car insurance in Arizona FAQs
You have a few options to consider if you need temporary car insurance in Arizona. Learn more about temporary auto coverage below.
Can you get temporary insurance in Arizona?
Most car insurance companies in Arizona offer drivers policies that last for six or 12 months. If you need car insurance for a shorter period of time, Hugo is a car insurance company offering policies as short as three days. You can also purchase a six-month policy and cancel it when you no longer need the coverage.
Is temporary car insurance legit?
Most reputable insurance companies only offer car insurance with a minimum term of six months. Some offers of temporary car insurance may be a scam. However, Hugo Insurance is one legitimate temporary insurance option for Arizona drivers. Hugo offers temporary insurance for as little as three days at a time.
Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in Arizona?
If you buy a vehicle in Arizona, you’ll need car insurance to drive it off the lot. However, some insurance companies have a short grace period to let you add the vehicle to your existing insurance policy.
How long can you be without car insurance in Arizona?
It’s illegal to drive without a minimum amount of car insurance in Arizona. Drivers caught without insurance in Arizona can face fines of at least $500 and a suspended driver’s license.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Insurance Information Institute. "Students." Accessed December 4, 2023
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.