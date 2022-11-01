4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with State Auto is $145 per month.
State Auto is good for coverage level options, discounts, and telematics programs.
State Auto is bad for some states, customer complaints, and drivers with a past DUI.
Car insurance from State Auto costs $145 per month and $1,740 per year on average for policyholders, which exceeds the national average rates by $39 per month and $468 per year. Individual State Auto insurance rates will fluctuate based on factors like driving habits, credit score, chosen auto insurance policy, vehicle type, state and city location, age, and more.
State Auto Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
What is the average cost of car insurance from State Auto?
On average, drivers with State Auto spend $145 per month and $1,740 per year for auto insurance coverage. Individual rates will vary based on driving records, credit history, chosen auto policy, set deductible, and more.
Like most insurance providers, State Auto considers a number of factors when determining car insurance rates, including driving records, credit history, chosen car insurance policy, vehicle type, and more. State Auto drivers with clean records tend to earn the lowest rates, while those with past DUIs, at-fault accidents, and speeding tickets face higher rates.
|Driver Profile
|State Auto Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$164
|$108
|DUI
|$255
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$183
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$210
|$116
State Auto Car Insurance Quotes by State
The State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company offers insurance products in 33 states, but the full list of eligible states is unavailable on both the State Auto and Liberty Mutual websites. State Auto insurance rates may fluctuate by state because of area-specific factors, like crime rates, infrastructure, minimum insurance requirements, population, weather, climate, and more.
|State
|State Auto Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$88
|Arizona
|$114
|Arkansas
|$91
|Colorado
|$112
|Georgia
|$168
|Illinois
|$114
|Indiana
|$215
|Kentucky
|$123
|Maryland
|$192
|Minnesota
|$106
|Missouri
|$91
|North Carolina
|$63
|North Dakota
|$95
|Ohio
|$114
|Pennsylvania
|$110
|South Carolina
|$219
|Tennessee
|$123
|Texas
|$177
|Utah
|$152
|Virginia
|$90
|Wisconsin
|$104
State Auto Car Insurance Pros and Cons
State Auto car insurance works best for drivers looking for a range of coverage levels to choose from and numerous discounts. The insurance provider will also appeal to safe drivers interested in earning savings through the State Auto Safety 360® telematics program. Unfortunately for some, coverage from State Auto is only available in 33 U.S. states.
|Pros
|Cons
State Auto Car Insurance Discounts
Auto insurance customers save with the following discounts: accident prevention course, State Auto Start-Up, paid in full, driver training, anti-theft device, good student, State Auto Safety 360® telematics program, and multi-car discounts. A multi-policy discount is available for eligible auto policyholders with an additional home, dwelling fire, or umbrella insurance policy.
State Auto Car Insurance Coverage Options
State Auto offers bodily injury and property damage liability, medical payments, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, collision, and “other than collision” coverage. State Auto provides three coverage levels, including the Standard customizable protection plan designed to only give customers what they need. It allows for add-ons.
The AutoXtended® Plus option covers accident forgiveness, minor violations, cell phones, emergency ambulance, key replacement cost, pets, and rented vehicles. The AutoXtended® Premier plan increases limits from the AutoXtended® Plus. More types of insurance include condo insurance, renters insurance, business insurance, farm and ranch insurance, and more.
State Auto Car Insurance Reputation
Purchased by Liberty Mutual in 2022, State Auto is known for the ample coverage options for individual, business, and farm and ranch insurance. State Auto insurance reviews available online from customers are mixed. Some customers cited dissatisfaction with claims support and customer service, while others appreciated the coverage options and discounts offered.
State Auto Insurance Companies earned an A- financial strength rating from A.M. Best, which shows financial stability and reliability. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), State Auto received a higher-than-average complaint index score. The company offers coverage in 33 states and has around 3,400 independent agents.
State Auto Customer Service
For customer service help, policyholders can call 1 (833) SA-Helps, or 1 (833) 724-3577, to reach the main office located at 518 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Questions can also be sent over email, which is accessible on the contact page of the State Auto website (www.stateauto.com). Local insurance agents can also be found through the website.
State Auto Claims Filing Process
Policyholders report and manage claims on the State Auto website. The initial reporting should include your policy number, date of loss, VIN, vehicle mileage, other party information, cell phone number, and preferred repair facility. State Auto then gathers and reviews the details, determines necessary repairs, issues payment, and completes the repair process.
State Auto – Is it right for you?
Whether State Auto works for you depends on your specific insurance needs. Shopping around for auto insurance coverage is the best way to find affordable rates for coverage that meets your needs. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can compare car insurance quotes to find the best coverage for you. The best part? You can do it from your couch.
Frequently Asked Questions
State Auto works best for drivers looking for customizable levels of insurance coverage. Rates tend to be a tad more expensive than the national average rates, which is something to keep in mind. Coverage is available for policyholders in 33 U.S. states, and State Auto offers a number of insurance products for individual, business, and farm and ranch coverage.
Car insurance from State Auto costs $145 per month and $1,740 per year on average for policyholders, which exceeds the national average rates by $39 per month and $468 per year. Individual auto insurance rates will vary on a driver-by-driver basis, depending on factors like driving records, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, set deductible, and more.
Eligibility varies, but State Auto offers the following discounts: accident prevention course, State Auto Start-Up, paid in full, driver training, anti-theft device, good student, State Auto Safety 360® telematics program, and multi-car discounts. A multi-policy discount is available for eligible auto policyholders with an additional home, dwelling fire, or umbrella insurance policy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.