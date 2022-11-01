State Auto Car Insurance Reputation

Purchased by Liberty Mutual in 2022, State Auto is known for the ample coverage options for individual, business, and farm and ranch insurance. State Auto insurance reviews available online from customers are mixed. Some customers cited dissatisfaction with claims support and customer service, while others appreciated the coverage options and discounts offered.

State Auto Insurance Companies earned an A- financial strength rating from A.M. Best, which shows financial stability and reliability. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), State Auto received a higher-than-average complaint index score. The company offers coverage in 33 states and has around 3,400 independent agents.

State Auto Customer Service

For customer service help, policyholders can call 1 (833) SA-Helps, or 1 (833) 724-3577, to reach the main office located at 518 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Questions can also be sent over email, which is accessible on the contact page of the State Auto website (www.stateauto.com). Local insurance agents can also be found through the website.

State Auto Claims Filing Process

Policyholders report and manage claims on the State Auto website. The initial reporting should include your policy number, date of loss, VIN, vehicle mileage, other party information, cell phone number, and preferred repair facility. State Auto then gathers and reviews the details, determines necessary repairs, issues payment, and completes the repair process.

