Updated November 1, 2022
Not everything's bigger in Texas.
Shrink your auto insurance costs in Houston today.
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for nearly 2.3 million Houston residents. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Houston. Let’s get on our way to great savings. Search and save on the best car insurance policies in Houston today.
Car Insurance in Houston, TX
The average cost of Texas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Houston, TX to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Houston is $296 per month, or $3552 annually.
Car insurance in Houston is $81 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Houston on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Houston, TX
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Houston
|Allstate
|$142 /mo
|State Farm
|$166 /mo
|Progressive
|$176 /mo
|Mercury
|$177 /mo
|Nationwide
|$236 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Houston, TX
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Houston. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$153 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$283 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$289 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$218 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$345 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Texas Cities
|San Antonio
|$225/mo
|Dallas
|$258/mo
|Austin
|$203/mo
|Fort Worth
|$190/mo
|Houston
|$222/mo
|Texas
|$220/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Houston Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Though there’s more to a credit score than just paying your bills on time, drivers with good credit scores seem to have a benefit when it comes to calculating insurance rates. A poor credit score affects your insurance rates like a poor driving record can. On average, drivers with an excellent credit score in Houston will fare better than those whose credit score is questionable.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$678
|20s
|$382
|30s
|$282
|40s
|$283
|50s
|$288
|60s
|$254
|70s
|$271
|80s
|$298
Houston Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Average Houston car insurance premiums are affected by many factors, including a driver’s age. Because more experienced drivers tend to have fewer accidents, Houston insurance rates tend to favor those in the age range of 30 to 60. This group of drivers enjoys a premium of about $100 less than drivers in their 20s. Age isn’t everything, though. Houston drivers in their 70s see greater rates than their younger peers, as accident claims increase at this age.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$306
|Speeding Ticket
|$376
|At-Fault Accident
|$376
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$361
Houston Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance rate averages in Houston are also affected by a person’s driving record. Keeping your driving record clean in this town means keeping your rates as low as an average of $305 a month. While speeding can tack on an extra $70 a month to your insurance premiums, simply running a red light can be nearly as bad. Houston drivers with this kind of violation pay about $360 a month for their insurance on average.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$311
|Good
|$323
|Average
|$324
|Poor
|$322
Find local Houston agents
Worthy Insurance and Financial Services, Inc.2506 La Branch Street,
Houston, TX 77004
iscential8220 Jones Road,
Houston, TX 77065
Suzanne Brown Agency LLC6161 Savoy Dr Ste 960,
Houston, TX 77036-3392
Texan Insurance6161 Savoy Dr,
Suite 960, Houston, TX 77036
ANCO Insurance Houston16350 Park 10 Place,
Houston, TX 77084
Insurance Offices - Texas211 HIGHLAND CROSS DRIVE,
Houston, TX 77073
Avalon Insurance Agency, LLC9660 Hillcroft,
Houston, TX 77096
Dean & Draper Insurance Agency, LP3131 W. Alabama,
Houston, TX 77098
AAIGOT Insurance Agency Inc6633 Hillcroft,
Houston, TX 77081
Pasadena Insurance Agency Inc99 Detering St Ste 280,
Houston, TX 77007
Houston DMV Information
Houston, Texas has dozens of DMV outposts around the area. The opening hours vary between 8:30 AM and 6 PM with additional early morning, evening, and weekend hours. Some DMV services are offered online, including requesting duplicate registration cards, emissions waiver applications, and title change status. They also offer online services that may help you to skip your in-person DMV visit altogether.
Public Transit in Houston
The city of Houston offers residents and visitors expansive public transit options throughout the city and into surrounding areas. VIA Metropolitan Transit operates convenient, affordable bus routes around the city. Houston also has a bike sharing program called B-Cycle. For a low membership cost, patrons can conveneintly rent and return bicylces at 90 parking stations around the city. And of course, Houston offers ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis. Even with these services available, most Houston Residents drive cars in and around the city. In fact, over 93 percent of households own vehicles, leading to frequent traffic jams out of the city. Make sure you're protected before hitting the road.
For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Houston
As American drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
With an estimated 14.1 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout Texas, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Houston, TX Car Insurance
Driving uninsured puts yourself and the drivers and passengers in the cars around you in great danger. You should never drive uninsured. Penalties for driving uninsured are severe and may include driving privilege and vehicle registration suspensions, revocation of license plates, statutory fees, reinstatement fees, and Texas SR-22 requirements.
To legally drive in Texas, vehicles must carry liability insurance, even if they are just parked on the road. Bodily injury and property damage coverage are required as the minimum coverage in the state. Supplemental coverage for further protection in the case of an accident can be obtained in the form of comprehensive, collision, loan/lease payoff, medical payments, rental car reimbursements, roadside assistance, and uninsured motorist protection. Insurance agencies offer these options for further coverage in the case of an accident caused by or involving your vehicle. As insurance products become more comprehensive, so does the protection. While cheap auto insurance is what some drivers are in the market for, other drivers prefer to have the highest coverage.
Driving uninsured puts yourself, your passengers, your property, and everyone around you in danger. Never drive uninsured. In the state of Texas, if a driver is found to be driving uninsured, punishments can have major, costly, and long-term repercussions. For the first offense of driving without financial responsibility, drivers will receive four points on their license, hundreds in fines, and license suspension. They may also be mandated to file SR-22 insurance.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Houston and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Houston Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Houston, Texas below:
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Houston
#257
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#260
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#188
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#156
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Houston drivers rank 218 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #218
- Percent of drivers in Houston with an accident: 7.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Houston drivers rank 188 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #188
- Percent of drivers in Houston with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Houston drivers rank 168 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #168
- Percent of drivers in Houston with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Houston drivers rank 165 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #165
- Percent of drivers in Houston with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Houston drivers rank 257 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #257
- Percent of drivers in Houston with a speeding ticket: 6.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Houston drivers rank 80 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #80
- Percent of drivers in Houston with clean record: 82.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Houston drivers rank 78 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #78
- Percent of drivers in Houston with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.1%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
