If you want to legally and safely hit the open road in Killeen, Texas, know that the average cost of car insurance in the city is $163 per month. This is more expensive than the national average auto insurance premium of $154 per month.
Insurance companies take factors like an area’s accident, vehicle theft, and severe weather rates into consideration when determining how risky it is to insure a driver.[1] Killeen’s number of car thefts is on par with nearby Waco’s and higher than many other neighboring cities’ reported numbers.[2] This could contribute to the city’s higher-than-average car insurance premiums.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Killeen is $107 per month for liability only and $219 per month for full coverage.
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto are the cheapest auto insurers in Killeen.
When looking for a new car insurance policy, you want to balance affordability with the right amount of coverage for your needs. You also want to look for a car insurance company that has strong customer reviews and offers the key features you want.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.4
$64
$39
Discounts
GEICO
4.2
$70
$42
Bundling
Mile Auto
3.4
$94
$49
Low-mileage drivers
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$59/mo
Finding ways to save on car insurance is crucial amid rising prices. Not only does State Farm offer one of the lowest average auto insurance premiums in Killeen, but this car insurance company also gives customers the chance to save if they can qualify for one or more of its many different discounts. For example, if your car has anti-theft features, like an alarm system, you can save on your policy. If you insure multiple drivers in your family, you can also save by using State Farm for all your policies.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in Texas
Plenty of discounts available
Cons
No gap insurance
Can’t purchase a policy online
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
$64/mo
With GEICO, you can save when you bundle your auto insurance policy with renters insurance, home insurance, condo insurance, or motorhome insurance. GEICO also offers a highly rated mobile app that makes it easy to manage and view your policy on the go.
Pros
Highly rated mobile app
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Cons
No rideshare insurance for Uber and Lyft drivers
Gap insurance not available
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$45/mo
Full Coverage
$87/mo
Staying home can help you save on your car insurance if you sign up for a pay-per-mile policy, whether you work from home, are in retirement, or are a student with low average mileage. Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile car insurance for low-mileage drivers, and it doesn’t require an in-car telematics device — you just have to send in a photo of your vehicle’s odometer every month.
Pros
Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers
Doesn’t require a telematics device
Cons
Road trips and long drives may be expensive
No mobile app
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Killeen
Getting cheap car insurance is important for many people’s wallets, but it takes a little effort on your part to find affordable rates. Here’s how to find cheap car insurance in Killeen:
Bundle insurance policies. Consider consolidating your insurance needs by finding an insurance company that offers both car and homeowners insurance or renters. Many companies apply bundling discounts to customers with multiple policies, like auto insurance, renters insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance.
Shop for deals. Take the time to research and compare quotes from various insurance companies. This will help you identify the most affordable policy that also meets your coverage requirements.
Ask about discounts. It’s always a good idea to ask about available discounts from your insurance company. Insurers often offer discounts for taking a defensive driving class, opting into paperless billing, and getting good grades. Maximizing these discounts can lead to substantial savings on your premiums.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Killeen: State Farm
Liability car insurance pays for injuries and property damage you cause in an at-fault accident, but it doesn’t cover your own car repairs or injuries. This cost-effective policy is usually a better fit for older, less valuable cars.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Killeen is State Farm, with an average cost of $36 per month. The table below shows the insurance companies with the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies in Killeen.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Killeen: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance covers damages to others after accidents you’re responsible for, excluding your own vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance, on the other hand, includes liability coverage but also protects your car from theft, damage, and natural disasters. Full coverage suits drivers with newer, more expensive cars, as it can cover various situations.
Drivers in Killeen pay an average of $219 per month for full-coverage car insurance, and the following table shows which insurance companies offer the cheapest average quotes.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Liability car insurance is a legal requirement in most states, including Texas. As an at-fault state, Texas requires drivers to maintain a specific level of liability insurance that covers damage and medical expenses for other drivers in accidents they’re responsible for. Texas liability policies also include personal injury protection, but drivers can waive this coverage in writing.
These are the minimum coverage limits drivers need to meet in Texas:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Although the minimum coverages listed above are mandatory, you can expand your auto insurance policy with the following options:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damages from non-collision incidents, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage compensates for damages resulting from collisions, whether you’re at fault or not.
If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance bridges the financial gap between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.
Glass coverage
This includes coverage for windshield and glass damage and may even offer no-deductible protection for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
When it comes to finding budget-friendly car insurance for drivers with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) events, and other moving violations, it’s crucial to understand why they lead to rate hikes. Auto insurance companies see these drivers as riskier and more prone to accidents, prompting increased rates to offset potential claims.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Auto insurance rates often get more expensive after a speeding ticket because insurance companies view it as a sign of increased risk. Speeding indicates a disregard for traffic laws and a higher likelihood of accidents. To mitigate this added risk, car insurance companies adjust your rates, resulting in higher premiums. Accumulating multiple tickets or more severe violations can lead to even more substantial rate hikes.
The average cost of car insurance for Killeen drivers with a speeding ticket is $226 per month. The table below highlights which auto insurers have the cheapest quotes, on average, for people with speeding tickets on their driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Car insurance rates often increase after at-fault accidents because they reflect an increased likelihood of future claims. When you’re the cause of an accident, insurance companies consider you a riskier driver. To compensate for this added risk, they adjust your premiums. More severe accidents with extensive damage or injuries can result in more substantial rate increases. Safe driving habits and accident prevention can help you keep your insurance costs in check.
In Killeen, drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of $242 per month for car insurance. To find the most affordable policy when you have an accident on your driving record, consider these auto insurance companies.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
DUIs can lead to substantial car insurance rate increases due to the elevated risk they pose. A DUI conviction suggests impaired driving judgment, making you a greater liability to insurance companies. As a result, they adjust your premiums to compensate for the potential costs of future claims.
Drivers with a DUI in Killeen pay an average of $274 per month for car insurance. The following table shows the auto insurers with the cheapest average quotes for drivers with DUIs.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
While inexperienced teen drivers tend to spend the most on car insurance, rates typically decrease around the year they turn 35 as drivers accumulate experience and maintain safe records. However, around age 70, rates start to rise due to factors like slower reaction times and increased susceptibility to accidents.[4] Insurance companies perceive older drivers as higher risk, leading to a gradual increase in premiums.
Seniors in Killeen pay an average of $111 per month for car insurance. You can use this table to help identify which car insurance companies in Killeen offer the lowest average insurance quotes.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Auto insurance rates for teenagers are notably higher than those for adults, primarily because of their limited driving experience and the heightened risk associated with young drivers. In Killeen, teen drivers pay an average of $291 per month for car insurance.
To find cost-effective car insurance as a teenager, consider staying on your parents’ insurance policy, benefiting from their established driving history. Another money-saving tip is to maintain good grades, which can qualify you for a good student discount from insurers, helping to offset the higher costs associated with teenage drivers.
Teen drivers can use this table to find the car insurance companies in Killeen that offer the lowest average quotes for drivers in their age group.
Here are average car insurance quotes in Killeen based on credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Killeen?
The national average cost of car insurance is $206 for full coverage and $103 for liability-only coverage. However, residents of Killeen should anticipate slightly higher expenses. On average, Killeen drivers pay $219 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability-only coverage.
The specific city and ZIP code you live in can influence your car insurance costs significantly, as insurers consider factors such as local weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic patterns.[1]
More cities in Texas
Here’s how Killeen’s average car insurance costs compare to average rates in other Texas cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Killeen is $107 per month for liability only and $219 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Killeen?
The cheapest insurer in Killeen is State Farm, with an average cost of $36 per month for liability insurance. Other cheap insurers include GEICO and Mile Auto, with monthly liability rates averaging $39 and $45, respectively. However, the best way to find cheap insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at the same coverage level.
What are the best car insurance companies in Killeen?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Killeen are GEICO and State Farm. These insurers have above-average J.D. Power rankings, strong AM Best ratings, and high Insurify Quality Scores.
What is the bare minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas requires 30/60/25 insurance minimums. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
How much is car insurance in Texas per month?
The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $118 per month for liability insurance and $236 per month for full coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.