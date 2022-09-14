Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When it comes to finding budget-friendly car insurance for drivers with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) events, and other moving violations, it’s crucial to understand why they lead to rate hikes. Auto insurance companies see these drivers as riskier and more prone to accidents, prompting increased rates to offset potential claims.

Drivers with an incident pay an average of $145 per month

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Auto insurance rates often get more expensive after a speeding ticket because insurance companies view it as a sign of increased risk. Speeding indicates a disregard for traffic laws and a higher likelihood of accidents. To mitigate this added risk, car insurance companies adjust your rates, resulting in higher premiums. Accumulating multiple tickets or more severe violations can lead to even more substantial rate hikes.

The average cost of car insurance for Killeen drivers with a speeding ticket is $226 per month. The table below highlights which auto insurers have the cheapest quotes, on average, for people with speeding tickets on their driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Car insurance rates often increase after at-fault accidents because they reflect an increased likelihood of future claims. When you’re the cause of an accident, insurance companies consider you a riskier driver. To compensate for this added risk, they adjust your premiums. More severe accidents with extensive damage or injuries can result in more substantial rate increases. Safe driving habits and accident prevention can help you keep your insurance costs in check.

In Killeen, drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of $242 per month for car insurance. To find the most affordable policy when you have an accident on your driving record, consider these auto insurance companies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

DUIs can lead to substantial car insurance rate increases due to the elevated risk they pose. A DUI conviction suggests impaired driving judgment, making you a greater liability to insurance companies. As a result, they adjust your premiums to compensate for the potential costs of future claims.

Drivers with a DUI in Killeen pay an average of $274 per month for car insurance. The following table shows the auto insurers with the cheapest average quotes for drivers with DUIs.