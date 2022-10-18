Compare Home and Auto Insurance Bundles (2022)

Best Insurance Companies to Bundle Home and Auto Insurance

The companies below, listed alphabetically, offer some of the best deals for bundling. But these aren’t the only insurers that give discounts for buying multiple policies, so be sure to get quotes from multiple companies in your area.

When you’re comparing insurance options, remember that the price of your monthly premium isn’t the only consideration. You should also think about what policy features you need as well as characteristics of the companies, like financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings.

A company’s A.M. Best rating measures its ability to meet its financial obligations, including paying out claims. The best score is A++, and the worst is S, meaning suspended. Customer satisfaction is measured by J.D. Power surveys, with a maximum score of 1,000.

Last but not least, read the fine print of each individual policy to ensure you have all the coverage you need to protect your personal property and meet your state’s and mortgage lender’s requirements. It’s a good idea to speak to an insurance agent before you lock in on a plan.

Allstate

You’ll find the biggest bundling discount with Allstate—up to 25 percent off. It offers a wide array of policy options, which means you have a good chance of finding the best plans for your coverage needs.

One of the best perks from Allstate is its Claims Satisfaction Guarantee. If you need to file a claim but end up unhappy with the process, Allstate will refund your six-month premium for free. Not surprisingly, it has a good customer satisfaction rating (870). And its A.M. Best rating of A+ means you’re in good financial hands.

But while a 25 percent discount sounds great, remember that the biggest discount doesn’t necessarily mean the best price. Allstate home insurance premiums are among the highest out there, so it’s not guaranteed that you’ll find the best price with this company.

GEICO

GEICO is the second most popular insurance company in the U.S and holds an A rating from A.M. Best. Its policies are available in every state and in Washington, D.C. It has multiple insurance products that can be bundled. Insuring multiple vehicles with GEICO could cut your rate by 25 percent.

It even offers car insurance for people who use their vehicles commercially, such as delivery or rideshare drivers. However, GEICO works with partner companies to provide many types of its insurance, so customer satisfaction may vary. You’ll want to ask if all the policies you bundle are directly through GEICO or through affiliates.

Nationwide

The typical Nationwide bundle discount is on the upper end, at 20 percent; plus, its homeowners policies are among the most affordable. It offers multiple other discounts and coverage add-ons, too. If you’re a driver under the age of 25, though, your car insurance rates might be higher with Nationwide than with other companies.

Nationwide has a strong A.M. Best score of A+ and ranks well (876 score) in J.D. Power customer satisfaction surveys. Nationwide policies aren’t available everywhere, though. It doesn’t offer car or homeowners insurance in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, or Massachusetts, and it doesn’t offer homeowners plans in Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, or Rhode Island.

Progressive

This company offers some of the cheapest bundling options available, even though its percentage discount is often lower. Unlike other companies, it even lets you compare prices from competitors. Progressive also has a wide selection of plans and add-ons to choose from, increasing the likelihood that you’ll find the type of coverage you need.

If you decide to go with Progressive, be sure to ask about its selection of additional discounts for your home and auto coverage, including going paperless and adding home security systems. And you can rest assured that you’re in trustworthy hands. Progressive earned an A+ rating from A.M. Best and a score of 862 out of 1,000 in J.D. Power customer satisfaction surveys.

However, some of its bundled plans include policies by third-party vendors, which means you’ll be dealing with separate insurance companies. Be sure to ask about this before you buy bundled plans from Progressive.

State Farm

State Farm is the largest home insurer in the country, in part because it’s available in every state. You can expect bundling discounts of up to 20 percent. A unique benefit of this insurer is that its homeowners policies adjust to inflation.

It has a very strong financial security rating of A++ and a good customer service score of 876 out of 1,000. State Farm is also known for having good digital tools. Additional discounts through this insurer vary by state. And while it has an array of add-on options, its standard home insurance plans don’t include full replacement cost—this coverage must be added on.

USAA

USAA is only available to military personnel, veterans, and their families. It has an A.M. Best rating of A++ and offers a bundling discount of up to 10 percent. It offers several other discounts, including for clean driving records, installing an alarm system in your home, and going claim-free.

Plus, its coverage also includes identity theft protection, which you usually have to buy as an add-on. On the downside, USAA offers fewer home insurance options than other companies. It also has few physical offices, though this might not matter to most policyholders.

