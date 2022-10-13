Car and Renters Insurance Bundling

Who offers bundles for car and renters insurance?

Most top insurance providers and many smaller insurers offer auto insurance policies, but not all insurance providers offer renters insurance. Insurance companies that provide home policies and options to bundle home and auto insurance do typically also provide renters insurance and bundling for their policyholders. Read on to learn more about offerings from various providers.

GEICO

Purchasing auto and renters insurance from GEICO typically makes customers eligible for a multi-policy discount that lowers the premiums of both policies. Further discounts associated with security and safety features—including fire extinguishers and burglar alarms—within a rented home, apartment, or condo open up options for customers to earn additional savings.

Allstate

A significant discount is available to customers who take advantage of bundling auto and renters insurance with Allstate. More discounts are available for renters insurance policyholders, depending on the number of years they have remained claim-free. Adding renters insurance to an existing car insurance plan may cost as little as an extra $4 a month.

State Farm

State Farm offers fairly affordable renters insurance premiums for their customers, especially for those who choose to bundle their auto and renters policies. A home alert protection discount associated with installing a home or apartment security system is also available for renters, and customers can lower monthly premiums by choosing a higher deductible.

Progressive

Bundling auto and renters insurance with Progressive allows customers to save on their premiums. On average, customers save around 4 percent on their auto policy when bundling with a renters policy.

Nationwide

Renters coverage with Nationwide costs customers more per month than with other companies—about $20 on average—but offers more extensive coverage. Discounts are available for bundling renters and car insurance coverage, owning security devices, and more.

