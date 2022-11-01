High-Deductible Car Insurance (2022)

Pros and Cons of High-Deductible Car Insurance

As with any financial product, high-deductible collision insurance plans come with pros and cons:

Pros

The greatest benefit of a high-deductible auto insurance policy is a lower monthly car insurance payment. If you’re on a tight budget, this can free up some cash flow. Also, if you get lucky and never have to file a claim, you won’t ever have to pay the cost of the high deductible you initially agreed to.

In addition, a high-deductible plan may force you to pay for auto expenses out of pocket so that your annual premium doesn’t skyrocket. Lastly, if you go the route of a high-deductible plan, you can put the money you save toward a vehicle emergency fund that will help you pay for future car repairs and other out-of-pocket costs.

Cons

The most noteworthy drawback of high-deductible car insurance is that you’ll pay more when you file a claim than you would if you chose a lower-deductible plan. That’s why you should budget for both your monthly premiums and deductibles. Otherwise, you may be stuck with an undrivable vehicle until you can come up with the deductible amount.

Also, you won’t be able to predict the cost of an accident, so you may have to pay more than the insurance company covers. Let’s say you have a $1,000 deductible but the damage is only $1,200. You’d be forced to pay $1,000 to collect the $200 the insurance company owes you.

Additionally, a high-deductible plan isn’t a good option if you lease your vehicle. If you get into an accident and your car warrants a repair, the bank or lender might require you to take it to a specific body shop or mechanic so that it’s repaired correctly. This means you may have to pay top dollar for your repair and would be better off with a lower deductible.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance