What to Do if You Can’t Pay Your Car Insurance Deductible (2022)

If You’re Unable to Pay Your Deductible

The deductible you choose for your auto insurance should be an amount of money that’s easy for you to cover. However, life doesn’t always go as planned. If you cannot pay your auto insurance deductible, here’s what to do.

Ask the Repair Shop about a Payment Plan

You may be able to negotiate with your mechanic to pay less or waive your deductible altogether. In this case, the repair shop would accept the insurance company payout as full payment, effectively giving you a discount.

Tap into Your Emergency Fund

Paying the car insurance deductible is precisely the type of expense an emergency fund is designed to cover. Financial experts recommend having three to six months’ worth of expenses set aside in an emergency savings account. If you don’t have enough, now is the time to start building your fund. Even $50 per month can add up over time.

Keep Driving Your Car

Many accidents cause cosmetic damage only, leaving your car safe to drive. You may not need to fix your vehicle right away and may not file a claim at all. It might be worth saving yourself from paying the deductible, especially if you can’t afford the expense.

Wait to File a Claim

You can also wait to file a claim with your insurance company. This is an excellent option if you are between paychecks or will receive a payout soon. You may have to get a rental car or ask for help with transportation if your car is not drivable. However, if your vehicle was towed or is already at the repair garage, ask how long it can be stored and if there are any fees involved.

Ask about a Deductible Waiver

Your policy may have a vanishing deductible or waiver built-in. In that case, you may not have to pay your deductible at all. If another driver hits you and you are not at fault, your auto insurance company may waive your deductible. But if you’re at fault in an accident, you may not have the option. No-deductible car insurance exists but can be very expensive.

Take Out a Loan

A personal loan is another option. If you can’t live without your car and need it repaired quickly, you can use your credit card or take out a loan from a bank to cover the deductible. It can help bridge the gap if you can’t afford to pay the deductible and aren’t expecting an influx of cash anytime soon.

Remember that credit cards and personal loans tend to have high-interest rates, so compare lenders before you borrow.

