Mechanical Breakdown Insurance - Do You Need It?

Mechanical Breakdown Insurance: The Basics

What is mechanical breakdown insurance Mechanical breakdown insurance, also known as MBI, covers issues usually excluded from basic insurance policies, like brake, transmission, and other system issues.

Mechanical breakdown insurance, also known as car repair insurance, is an optional add-on to your auto insurance policy to make sure you’re covered if your car unexpectedly breaks down or needs mechanical or electrical repair. This is similar to an extended car warranty. Most car insurance policies don’t cover the cost of repairs and focus on damage from accidents instead.

In most cases, you will have to pay a deductible if you file a claim. However, unlike the usual cons of filing a claim, using your MBI typically will not raise your premium. Also, note that MBI coverage isn’t the same across all insurers—coverage plans vary from company to company, so be sure to check your coverage options and what can be covered by reimbursement.

Typical MBI Coverages

Engine

Exhaust

Fuel systems

Transmission

Electrical systems

Steering components

Cooling systems

In addition, MBI might even have other perks, like roadside assistance. So if your car unexpectedly breaks down due to a mechanical failure, you might be covered if towing is included in your policy. However, you should also check with your insurance provider to see if there are any exclusions because there are a number of repairs that MBI will not cover.

Typical MBI Exclusions

Normal wear and tear: A regular tire change or corrosion and rust are to be expected with having a car over time

Routine maintenance: Replacing brake pads, maintaining your air conditioning, and getting tire rotations, tune-ups, and oil changes are all a part of car ownership.

Damage resulting from a car accident: Your standard auto insurance policy should help with this.

Damage due to poor maintenance: MBI won’t cover you if you failed to get an oil change or accidentally put the wrong fuel in your car.

Pre-existing damage before you bought MBI

Parts covered by a pre-existing car warranty, recall, or manufacturer repair program

Non-mechanical or aesthetic items, like vehicle trim

MBI Eligibility

In addition to exclusions, your car might not even be eligible for MBI at all. Typically, MBI works to service new cars or ones with low mileage. New vehicles are usually already protected by a factory or manufacturer’s warranty for a certain number of miles or years. You need to buy MBI while your car’s warranty is still valid, so know that you will need to extend coverage.

