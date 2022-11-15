Rae Hartley Beck

Rae got her start writing in finance with a column for her college newspaper on living, traveling, and budgeting with limited means in 2012. Her work has since appeared in Investopedia, Bankrate, and other financial news outlets. She was an early member of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement and went from having her family home foreclosed on in high school to becoming a homeowner herself at age 24.

Rae was an award-winning claims specialist for the Social Security Administration for almost six years before leaving to share her knowledge with the public as a full-time writer and editor. Her insider knowledge and experience explaining and applying policies to thousands of beneficiaries gives her unique insight into retirement and disability topics.



When not writing Rae can be found backpacking in the desert with her retired racing sled dog, reading an average of 200 books annually, and helping teens and women gain control of their financial lives through organizations like Women's Personal Finance and Girl Scouts of America.



Expertise: Real estate, mortgages, auto lending, homeowner's insurance, auto insurance



Education: BA, History and Education Studies, Berea College





Rae Hartley Beck's Top Finance Tip: "Five years of diligence and budgeting at the beginning of your career can save you 20 years at the end of it."