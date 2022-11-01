4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Racing fans know that Charlotte is home to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, which has something for everyone, even if you can’t recite racing statistics from the last 10 years. You don’t have to drive NASCAR, though, to know that you’ll always be a winner if you have an affordable insurance plan in place.
Not everyone likes numbers—especially when they add up to a higher amount than you want to pay for car insurance. So it’s a good thing that getting auto insurance quotes easily from a site that’s already done the math is something within reach for everyone right now.
Car Insurance in Charlotte, NC
The average cost of North Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Charlotte, NC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Charlotte is $144 per month, or $1728 annually.
Car insurance in Charlotte is $1 less than the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Charlotte on average is Direct Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Charlotte, NC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Charlotte
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$50 /mo
|GEICO
|$57 /mo
|Travelers
|$73 /mo
|Nationwide
|$114 /mo
|State Farm
|$132 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Charlotte, NC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Charlotte. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$110 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$171 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$168 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|North Carolina Cities
|Raleigh
|$93/mo
|Greensboro
|$88/mo
|Durham
|$68/mo
|Winston-Salem
|$63/mo
|Charlotte
|$96/mo
|North Carolina
|$82/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.
Charlotte Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Operating a vehicle on Charlotte streets tends to be fairly affordable, no matter your age. Young and inexperienced drivers usually pay the highest rates, averaging around $212. Once motorists reach their 20s, they get to enjoy a lower premium that’s usually $167 or so. Rates continue to slowly decrease for drivers decade after decade in Charlotte, with individuals in their 80s paying only about $90 a month for their coverage.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$213
|20s
|$168
|30s
|$136
|40s
|$140
|50s
|$134
|60s
|$108
|70s
|$108
|80s
|$91
Charlotte Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Most Charlotte residents know that their driving history plays a large role in their car insurance rates, but many may be surprised at the price differences between various types of violations. Those with a clear driving history tend to pay around $132, while a speeding ticket will boost this , to $160. An at-fault accident will further increase premiums to $168 and failing to stop at a stop sign is by far the most expensive, with rates soaring to $240 on average.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$133
|Speeding Ticket
|$161
|At-Fault Accident
|$169
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$241
Charlotte Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
While slowly improving your credit score might help you save money in some cities, Charlotte is a bit of an exception to this rule. Drivers who are in the poor, average, or good credit tiers can all expect to pay nearly the exact same rate, with prices hovering around $152, $155, and $151, respectively. Only when you reach the excellent credit tier will you see a difference in Charlotte, as these drivers pay around $123 for their premium on average.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$124
|Good
|$152
|Average
|$156
|Poor
|$153
Find local Charlotte agents
North Carolina Business Insurance Agency Inc.6401 Carmel Rd.,
Ste. 208, Charlotte, NC 28226
Allen Tate Insurance Services, LLC.6207 Park South Dr,
Charlotte, NC 28210
Litaker Insurance2309 Randolph Road,
Charlotte, NC 28207
ECM Solutions4000 Park road,
Charlotte, NC 28209
Moulton Insurance Group - Steele Creek12820 S Tryon Street,
Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28273
Jim Boyce Insurance4425 Randolph Rd,
Suite 209, Charlotte, NC 28211
Moulton Insurance Group - University3210 Prosperity Church Rd Unit 103,
Charlotte, NC 28269
Beach Insurance LLC3440 Toringdon Way,
Ste 203, Charlotte, NC 28277
Moulton Insurance Group221 E Kingston Ave.,
Charlotte, NC 28203
Relation Insurance Services11215 N Community House Rd Ste 100,
Charlotte, NC 28277-4961
Charlotte, NC DMV Information
It would be great if a state had one DMV office that did everything, but that never seems to be the case. You want to be careful to choose the right location in Charlotte so you can get the right things done without wasting a trip. The North Carolina DMV makes it easy for you to do that online by allowing you to select the type of errand you want. Choose between license, plate/vehicle, trucking, and even mobile options in the area. If you do better on the computer than in person, there are online driver and registration services available as well the MyDMV Account portal.
For more detailed North Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Charlotte, NC
Not a NASCAR fan? That’s ok. The artist inside of you might like the Mint Museum Uptown or maybe you prefer to be turned this way and that by the fastest giga coaster in North America at Carowinds Amusement Park. It’s easy to get turned around when talking insurance plans.
Whatever direction you are headed, a solid auto insurance policy will keep you and yours safe and financially protected. Insurify handles your individual insurance needs online—with privacy and peace of mind—in seconds by providing affordable and custom quotes that not only meet minimum state requirements, but are just the right price for your pocketbook.
FAQs - Charlotte, NC Car Insurance
A prayer for judgement continued is unique to the state of North Carolina. It can be used as a way of keeping points off of your driving record and avoiding a rise in your insurance rates when you have a traffic violation. There are some rules, though. Prayers for judgment can only be granted twice in five years per household; they are not granted to commercial drivers, and they are not granted in all cases. A PJC cannot be used in the following cases: driving while impaired (DWI), passing a stopped school bus, or speeding more than 25 mph in excess of the limit. Insurance companies will see the PJC on your record, and it can affect your insurance rates if used too many times. Although it’s legally possible to use a PJC two times in a five-year period, North Carolina insurance companies only allow one every three years on a family insurance policy.
Just like your report card in grade school, your motor vehicle record (MVR) or driving record is an account of just how well (or not so well) you’ve done on the road since you’ve been issued a driver’s license. Any tickets or violations you have received show up on this record, and it is something that insurance companies always look at before finalizing your insurance policy. It’s not often that mistakes show up here, but it can happen. Checking on your record periodically may give you the peace of mind to know what’s on it. In North Carolina, you can easily order a copy of your MVR online, by mail, or in person at North Carolina DMV headquarters in Raleigh. Different types of copies are available (some show more than others), and costs range from $10 to $14.
While you can go online or talk to an agent in person to get an auto insurance quote, these are merely means of gathering information. Insurance issuers have underwriters who work for them. Once all the information is gathered, the underwriter’s responsibility is to understand just how much risk you should be assigned, whether you should be given insurance at all, and at what rate. Most insurance shoppers answer insurance questions honestly up front. Having the underwriter is simply a matter of a company doing their due diligence and making sure everything you told them is true, comparing your information with their rate guidelines, and confirming that any rate quote you may have received is sufficient.
Insurify Insights
How Charlotte Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Charlotte, North Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Charlotte drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across North Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Charlotte
#33
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in North Carolina
#32
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in North Carolina
#69
City with the Most DUIs Rank in North Carolina
#77
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in North Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Charlotte drivers rank 26 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Charlotte with an accident: 11.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Charlotte drivers rank 69 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #69
- Percent of drivers in Charlotte with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in North Carolina, Charlotte drivers rank 70 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #70
- Percent of drivers in Charlotte with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in North Carolina, Charlotte drivers rank 73 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #73
- Percent of drivers in Charlotte with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in North Carolina, Charlotte drivers rank 33 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Charlotte with a speeding ticket: 10%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Charlotte drivers rank 87 in clean driving records across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #87
- Percent of drivers in Charlotte with clean record: 73.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Charlotte drivers rank 24 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Charlotte with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.12%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
