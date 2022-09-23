Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”
13 years writing personal finance content
A former chief copy editor at Bankrate and past managing editor at Macmillan, Kim specializes in writing easy-to-understand, actionable personal finance content.
Featured in
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Updated
Table of contents
If a car insurance company considers you a high-risk driver, you might pay higher rates than drivers with clean records. Some insurers may even deny you coverage.[1]
High-risk drivers pay an average of $108 per month for car insurance in North Carolina, compared to $76 for drivers with a clean record. High-risk drivers may include people with incidents on their driving records, people with poor credit history, or drivers with limited experience.
Here’s how to find affordable car insurance as a high-risk driver in North Carolina.
Nationwide offers the cheapest insurance for high-risk drivers.
North Carolina uses a points system for driving infractions, and points stay on your record for three years.
Drivers in North Carolina with a DWI pay an average of $105 per month for liability insurance.
Who is a high-risk driver in North Carolina?
North Carolina doesn’t have a legal definition of “high-risk driver,” but an insurance company may classify you as high risk if it believes you have a higher likelihood of filing auto insurance claims. High-risk drivers can include people with violations and at-fault accidents on their driving record, drivers with poor credit history, or drivers with limited experience.
When you commit driving violations in North Carolina, you accumulate points on your driving record. Points stay on your record for three years. Car insurance companies can raise your rates by specific percentages depending on the number of points you’ve accumulated.
Insurance companies may also consider you high-risk if you lack driving experience. In North Carolina, inexperienced drivers have been driving for less than three years. Teens and drivers younger than 25 often fall into this category.
Other factors, such as your gender and location, may also cause insurers to consider you a high-risk driver.[2]
Best North Carolina auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers
Even if you’re a high-risk driver, it’s still possible to find affordable coverage. It’s best to compare at least three companies and look at their rates, discount opportunities, and customer service ratings to find the best option for you. Here are some of the best companies in North Carolina to get you started.
Erie: Best for affordable coverage
User Reviews
4.0
4.0
IQ Score
9 /10
Liability Only
$42/mo
Full Coverage
$63/mo
Whether you have a ticket, at-fault accident, or DWI on your driving record, Erie offers affordable coverage for high-risk drivers in North Carolina. The company’s rates are lower than what most other insurers offer, even after an incident.
Erie also tends to have better customer service than many of its competitors, which comes in handy if you ever need to file a claim.
Competitive rates for high-risk drivers
Excellent Better Business Bureau, J.D. Power, and AM Best ratings
Can�’t buy a policy online
Can’t file a claim online
Progressive: Best for accident forgiveness
JD Power
819
IQ Score
8.4 /10
Liability Only
$58/mo
Full Coverage
$88/mo
Progressive car insurance customers automatically receive accident forgiveness, which keeps your rate stable the first time you file a claim for less than $500.
If you stay violation- and accident-free for at least five years as a Progressive customer, the company won’t count larger claims against you. In some states, you can also purchase additional accident forgiveness benefits.
Offers automatic accident forgiveness plus an additional endorsement for accident forgiveness
Lower-than-average rates for high-risk drivers in North Carolina
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Low Trustpilot rating
GEICO: Best for discounts
User Reviews
4.0
4.0
IQ Score
9 /10
Liability Only
$148/mo
Full Coverage
$178/mo
Among its competitors, GEICO offers the most advertised discounts for drivers in North Carolina. These discounts lower your car insurance premium, which is essential if you have an incident on your driving record. The discounts with the highest savings potential include insuring multiple vehicles, installing anti-theft devices on your vehicle, and using a seat belt.
Many available discounts
Below-average rates for high-risk drivers in North Carolina
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Gap insurance not available
When choosing the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers, we compared factors like costs for drivers with an incident, available discounts, customer service options, customer satisfaction ratings, and overall financial stability. The companies we’ve listed above offer competitive rates, a range of discounts, accessible customer service teams, and high customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings.
Cheapest car insurance in North Carolina with an at-fault accident
At-fault accidents on your driving record may increase your car insurance rates because there’s a higher likelihood you’ll file claims in the future.[3] This leads to increased costs for the insurer. In North Carolina, an at-fault accident may increase your car insurance rates by up to 70%.
The following companies offer the cheapest coverage for drivers with an at-fault accident in North Carolina.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Nationwide
|$61
|$91
|Erie
|$63
|$94
|Travelers
|$77
|$116
|Allstate
|$82
|$124
|Progressive
|$86
|$130
|Direct Auto
|$88
|$143
|Dairyland
|$89
|$243
|National General
|$91
|$144
|Safeco
|$95
|$173
|State Farm
|$99
|$147
|Liberty Mutual
|$100
|$242
Cheapest car insurance in North Carolina with a DWI
If you have a driving while impaired (DWI) conviction on your record, insurers may see you as a significant risk because you’re more likely to repeat the offense. After a DWI conviction in North Carolina, the state may suspend or revoke your license, and your car insurance premium may also climb by 340%.
The following car insurance companies offer the cheapest premiums for drivers with a DWI in North Carolina.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Erie
|$71
|$107
|Nationwide
|$71
|$107
|Travelers
|$90
|$136
|Allstate
|$97
|$146
|Progressive
|$99
|$150
|Direct Auto
|$102
|$165
|Dairyland
|$105
|$287
|Safeco
|$105
|$192
|National General
|$109
|$172
|Liberty Mutual
|$112
|$272
|State Farm
|$117
|$175
Cheapest auto insurance in North Carolina with a speeding ticket
Someone who drives over the speed limit is more likely to cause an accident and file a claim in the future, so insurance companies raise rates to compensate for that risk. If you get a speeding ticket in North Carolina, your car insurance rates may increase by up to 260%.
The following companies offer the cheapest premiums for drivers in North Carolina.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Nationwide
|$59
|$88
|Erie
|$61
|$91
|Travelers
|$74
|$112
|Allstate
|$79
|$119
|Progressive
|$81
|$123
|Direct Auto
|$84
|$135
|Dairyland
|$86
|$234
|National General
|$88
|$139
|Safeco
|$89
|$163
|State Farm
|$95
|$141
|Liberty Mutual
|$96
|$234
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in North Carolina
If you have violations on your record or qualify as high risk for another reason, you’ll likely pay more for insurance. But you still have ways to save money on car insurance when shopping for a policy:
Work with an agent or broker. An independent insurance agent or broker doesn’t work for a specific insurer, so they can offer impartial guidance and help you find the right coverage for your situation.
Take advantage of discounts. Most companies offer car insurance discounts to help lower monthly premiums. Common discounts may include bundling policies and maintaining low mileage.
Choose the right coverage. Consider lowering your coverage limits, removing comprehensive and collision insurance, or raising your deductible to lower your premium. Just be aware these steps increase your out-of-pocket costs if you need to file a claim.
Compare quotes. Each company has a different way of setting rates, so it’s important to get multiple car insurance quotes and compare prices.
How to improve your driving record in North Carolina
In North Carolina, violations usually only affect your insurance premiums for three years. Taking steps to improve your driving record is one of the best ways to lower your car insurance rates over time.
Here are some things you can do to improve your driving record and lower your insurance rates:
Take a defensive driving course
North Carolina operates on a points system for drivers. The more points you have on your license, the higher the risk you become. If you’ve accumulated multiple points on your license, a state-approved defensive driving course could help reduce that point total and potentially lower your insurance cost.
Maintain good credit
Insurance companies in North Carolina can consider your credit history when setting your rates. Improving your credit — typically by making timely payments, keeping your credit card balances low, and correcting errors on your credit reports — can help lower your premium.
Sign up for accident forgiveness
Many insurance companies offer accident forgiveness, which means your rates won’t increase after your first accident. While this won’t help you with accidents already on your record, it’ll help improve your record in the event of any future accidents.
Seek legal help
If you cause an accident or end up with a violation on your record, seek the help of an attorney to see if you can keep the violation off your driving record, or at least lessen its severity.
North Carolina high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance as a high-risk driver in North Carolina, check out the additional information below as you research your coverage options.
Which driver is considered high-risk in North Carolina?
You may be considered a high-risk driver in North Carolina if you have a bad credit history, a record of major traffic violations and at-fault accidents, or you lack driving experience.
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in North Carolina?
Each auto insurance company uses its own formula to calculate risk and insurance premiums. While they all rely on the same basic factors, including driving history, age, and credit profile, some insurance companies may weigh certain factors more heavily than others.
What is the cheapest insurance company for North Carolina high-risk drivers?
Nationwide is the cheapest insurance company for high-risk drivers in North Carolina, with monthly liability rates averaging $55. Erie, Progressive, and GEICO also offer low rates and good options for North Carolina drivers with incidents on their records.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in North Carolina?
On average, high-risk auto insurance in North Carolina costs $131 per month for full coverage and $84 per month for liability-only coverage.
How long are you considered a high-risk driver for insurance?
In North Carolina, violations usually affect your record for three years. The violations will affect your rates during that time.
