Updated November 1, 2022
More than 123,000 seafood-loving residents call Wilmington home, and driving is the main mode of transportation. When you're always fishing for the next big bass, grouper, or snapper, why not reel in a car insurance deal that's worth bragging rights?
Over 90 percent of Wilmington households own cars. With all the beautiful greenery, it's no wonder people want to put some green back into their wallets when they buy an auto insurance policy in the Tar Heel State.
Car Insurance in Wilmington, NC
The average cost of North Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Wilmington, NC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Wilmington is $112 per month, or $1344 annually.
Car insurance in Wilmington is $33 less than the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Wilmington on average is Direct Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Wilmington, NC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Wilmington
|Insurance Provider in Wilmington
|Progressive
|$50 /mo
|GEICO
|$58 /mo
|Travelers
|$75 /mo
|Nationwide
|$109 /mo
|American Family
|$120 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Wilmington, NC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Wilmington. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$95 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$135 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$124 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|North Carolina Cities
|Charlotte
|$96/mo
|Raleigh
|$93/mo
|Greensboro
|$88/mo
|Durham
|$68/mo
|Wilmington
|$93/mo
|North Carolina
|$88/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.
Wilmington Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance premiums for teens are higher than for any other motorist in Wilmington. Why? Age is an insurance variable that can move your rates up or down. With age come better judgment and more driving experience. Because less-experienced drivers tend to make more claims, insurance companies make up for this by charging them more. In Wilmo, teens pay $158 per month in car insurance—33 percent more than drivers do in their 20s.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$159
|20s
|$120
|30s
|$98
|40s
|$152
|50s
|$91
|60s
|$99
|70s
|$76
|80s
|$111
Wilmington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Wilmington drivers can enjoy their best insurance rates by keeping their records clear of any accidents or other driving offenses. Why? Because when you make mistakes, insurance rates increase. While the differences in car insurance rates between the clean-record crowd and those with offenses aren’t drastic, they do add up over time. Conscientious drivers pay just $113 for car insurance monthly. Drivers with a failure-to-stop violation on their record pay $123 for the same coverage.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$114
|Speeding Ticket
|$111
|At-Fault Accident
|$114
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$124
Wilmington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you’ve ever wondered why car insurance companies ask so many questions, it’s partly to find out how reliable you are. They can determine reliability (and future risk) by considering your credit score. If you manage your money well, you’re likely reliable and less of a driving risk. The less chance of you making a claim, the cheaper your car insurance will be. Premiums for drivers with a good credit score in Wilmington average out to $91 per month.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$120
|Good
|$92
|Average
|$113
|Poor
|$133
Find local Wilmington agents
George Chadwick Insurance3301 Wrightsville Ave,
Wilmington, NC 28403
Sheally Insurance Group34 Covil Ave,
Wilmington, NC 28403
James E. Moore Insurance Agency, Inc.1508 Military Cutoff Rd,
Wilmington, NC 28403-5730
Heinberg Insurance720 Market Street,
Wilmington, NC 28401
Coastal Shield Insurance1601 S College Rd \#207,
Wilmington, NC 28403
Nationwide Insurance: Owens Insurance Agency & Financial Services, Inc.5704 Oleander Dr Ste 101,
Wilmington, NC 28403
Able Auto & Cycle Insurance4008 Oleander Dr,
Wilmington, NC 28403
Atlantic Coast Insurance Agency29 S Kerr Ave,
Wilmington, NC 28403
Able Auto & Cycle Insurance1929 Carolina Beach Rd,
Wilmington, NC 28401
Direct Auto Insurance4210 Oleander Dr,
Wilmington, NC 28403
Wilmington, NC DMV Information
Wilmington has at least six locations to serve you. Most are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find offices at Market Plaza Shopping Center, Wilmington North Driver License Office, South Square Plaza, Hampstead Plaza, and Burgaw Driver License Office.
Public Transportation in Wilmington, NC
Most people in Wilmington drive, and interstates, U.S. routes, and state highways snake through the city. Also, the city provides public transportation. Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority operates buses for passengers under the name Wave Transit. Paratransit is available to eligible riders. If the bus is not your cup of tea, you can choose rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft. Traditional taxis serve the community from companies like Wilmington NC Taxi and Port City Taxi. If you want to see the great outdoors, the Gary Shell Cross-City Trail has a bicycle path to help you explore Wilmington.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Wilmington, NC
Wilmingtonians may be the official name, but everyone knows they're really Seahawks. If you bleed teal, navy, and gold, you can cheer just the same when you score an impressive insurance rate. Speaking of gold, try Insurify to find the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
North Carolinians drive responsibly, but there's still that 6 percent of drivers who skip insurance. Pick peace of mind and use Insurify to get an auto insurance price that's tastier than your favorite dish at Caprice Bistro.
FAQs - Wilmington, NC Car Insurance
North Carolina exceeds the national average deaths per 100 million miles driven, and the cost of repairs has continued to increase in North Carolina. Insurers try to match the premium with the level of risk.
Buy state minimum coverage, and you're on your way to the lowest rate. It's the least amount of insurance North Carolina allows. If you've financed your car, you may need comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to lower your bill, raise your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Car insurance rates differ by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for prices customized to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and get the coverage you deserve and a rate you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Wilmington Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Wilmington, North Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Wilmington drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across North Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Wilmington
#66
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in North Carolina
#48
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in North Carolina
#10
City with the Most DUIs Rank in North Carolina
#58
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in North Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Wilmington drivers rank 46 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Wilmington with an accident: 10.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Wilmington drivers rank 10 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Wilmington with a DUI: 2.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in North Carolina, Wilmington drivers rank 35 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Wilmington with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in North Carolina, Wilmington drivers rank 26 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Wilmington with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in North Carolina, Wilmington drivers rank 66 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Wilmington with a speeding ticket: 8.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Wilmington drivers rank 46 in clean driving records across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Wilmington with clean record: 76.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Wilmington drivers rank 51 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #51
- Percent of drivers in Wilmington with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.54%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.
