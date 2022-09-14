Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a spottier driving history may worry that it’s not possible to find cheap car insurance with an incident on their record. But whether you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or even a DUI on your driving record, it’s still possible to find affordable rates for your auto insurance.

Car insurance companies regard drivers with moving violations as riskier to insure, which means such drivers often pay higher premiums. But some insurance companies offer car insurance products geared toward drivers with an incident. Here’s how to find the best rates in High Point after an incident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

The link between speeding and accidents — and especially fatal accidents — can partially explain why even a single citation for speeding can lead to higher auto insurance rates. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in High Point.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Direct Auto $107 $88 Erie $115 $76 Nationwide $127 $110 GEICO $132 $86 Travelers $135 $70 Allstate $156 $103 Progressive $166 $100 State Auto $180 $86 Safeco $183 $103 State Farm $186 $124 Liberty Mutual $224 $94 National General $302 $136 Dairyland $425 $95 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Accidents happen, but being found at fault in an accident can lead to higher car insurance rates. Depending on the severity and circumstances of the accident and your driving history, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident.

Several insurers offer cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in High Point. If you’re struggling to find affordable coverage after an at-fault accident, consider one of these insurance companies.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Direct Auto $105 $86 Erie $112 $74 Nationwide $124 $108 GEICO $129 $84 Travelers $132 $68 Allstate $152 $101 Progressive $163 $98 State Auto $176 $84 Safeco $179 $101 State Farm $182 $121 Liberty Mutual $219 $92 National General $296 $133 Dairyland $416 $93 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Drivers with a DUI conviction will have a tough time finding affordable car insurance. DUIs are one of the most dangerous moving violations a driver can commit. A driver with a DUI may face hefty fines, points on their driver’s license, suspension of driving privileges, and rate increases for car insurance — if the driver’s insurer doesn’t drop them altogether.

That doesn’t mean finding insurance you can afford after a DUI is impossible. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in High Point.