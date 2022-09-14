Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Finding the cheapest car insurance in High Point, North Carolina, will depend on factors like your age, marital status, ZIP code, and driving history. However, the average cost for car insurance in High Point is only $111 per month, cheaper than the national average of $139.
This may be due to the city’s significant distance from the ocean and its elevation — it’s one of the highest cities in North Carolina. Cities closer to the water face a higher risk of flooding and typically have higher average car insurance rates.
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in High Point, North Carolina.
Quick Facts
North Carolina is an at-fault state that follows the pure contributory negligence rule, which means drivers found even 1% at fault for an accident can’t sue for damages.
High Point’s auto insurance costs are among the lowest of the seven largest cities in the state.
Your credit score may affect your auto premium costs in North Carolina.
Find Car Insurance in High Point, North Carolina
Best car insurance companies in High Point
The best car insurance companies in High Point, North Carolina, won’t be the same for every driver. Since the cost of auto insurance coverage depends on factors unique to each driver — such as age, gender, marital status, home location, driving history, and even credit score — it’s not possible to say that one insurance company has the best rates for every driver.
To find the best car insurance company for your needs, comparing quotes from multiple insurers is important. That’s the best way to find the actual coverage you need at a price you can afford. Drivers in High Point may want to start their search for affordable coverage with Travelers, Erie, and GEICO. Each of these companies offers distinct benefits.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$56/mo
Full Coverage
$84/mo
Travelers is the oldest auto insurance company in the U.S. and issued its first auto insurance policy in 1897. The company has a long history of offering affordable rates and robust coverage options.
Pros
Optional coverages like gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental car coverage
Number of discounts, including multi-policy, good driver, pay-in-full, and hybrid/electric car
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Rideshare insurance not available
Helped me when I needed them
Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified
They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.
Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified
We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$68/mo
After nearly 100 years, Erie still offers excellent customer service, as shown by J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which ranks the insurer among the best for customer satisfaction in the Southeast region.
Pros
Allows you to lock in your premium with Erie Rate Lock
Accident forgiveness and diminishing deductibles available
Cons
Several complaints about Erie on the Better Business Bureau website
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$50/mo
Full Coverage
$79/mo
GEICO offers a variety of discounts and coverages. Each discount could save upward of 25%, according to GEICO’s website, and drivers can utilize multiple discounts, such as bundling auto and home insurance.
Pros
Wide array of discounts
Award-winning mobile phone app and website
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Few local insurance agents, meaning most clients must use the app rather than an insurance agency for questions
Good communication
John - February 4, 2023
Verified
They offer the best rate.
Shannon - February 1, 2023
Verified
Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in High Point
Liability-only car insurance pays out when a driver causes an accident. The at-fault driver’s liability-only coverage will pay to repair or replace the other person’s damaged vehicle and their associated medical costs — it won’t pay for the at-fault driver’s property damage or medical care.
Since this kind of insurance doesn’t cover an at-fault driver’s property or medical needs, it’s less expensive than full-coverage car insurance. Drivers in High Point can reduce their insurance costs by choosing a liability-only insurance policy — just be sure you can handle out-of-pocket costs for your damages if you cause an accident.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Direct Auto
$63
Erie
$54
Nationwide
$79
GEICO
$62
Travelers
$50
Allstate
$73
Progressive
$71
State Auto
$62
Safeco
$73
State Farm
$89
Liberty Mutual
$67
National General
$97
Dairyland
$68
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in High Point
Drivers who want more financial protection than liability-only insurance can provide them can choose a full-coverage car insurance policy. Full-coverage insurance includes liability coverage along with collision and comprehensive coverage.
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car if you cause an accident. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from anything other than an accident, such as vandalism, theft, weather, or flood.
You may want full-coverage car insurance in High Point if you don’t have the financial reserves to pay out of pocket to repair or replace your car if you cause an accident. This may be especially true if you drive a newer car and often park it on the street.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Direct Auto
$77
Erie
$82
Nationwide
$91
GEICO
$94
Travelers
$96
Allstate
$111
Progressive
$119
State Auto
$129
Safeco
$131
State Farm
$133
Liberty Mutual
$160
National General
$216
Dairyland
$303
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
The Tar Heel State follows at-fault laws when it comes to auto accidents. This means the driver who caused the accident is the one whose insurance pays out for damages. But North Carolina isn’t just an at-fault state — it’s one of only five states with a pure contributory negligence rule as part of its at-fault law.
Pure contributory negligence states that any person found even 1% at fault in causing an accident can’t sue the person who carries higher blame for the accident. If something you did or didn’t do contributed to the accident happening, even if the other person more directly caused the accident, you can’t sue.
North Carolina has an additional minimum insurance requirement on top of the minimum liability coverage listed below: uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Since this is required, any insurance policy you purchase in North Carolina must include this coverage to meet the minimum state requirements.[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
You may also choose to purchase additional coverages on top of your liability coverage. Some common coverage options include:
Collision coverage
This coverage will pay to repair or replace an at-fault driver’s vehicle. This may be especially important in North Carolina since it’s an at-fault state following the pure contributory negligence rule.
Comprehensive coverage
This type of coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged because of something other than an accident.
Roadside assistance coverage
This pays for towing expenses if your car breaks down and you need to tow it to a garage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers with a spottier driving history may worry that it’s not possible to find cheap car insurance with an incident on their record. But whether you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or even a DUI on your driving record, it’s still possible to find affordable rates for your auto insurance.
Car insurance companies regard drivers with moving violations as riskier to insure, which means such drivers often pay higher premiums. But some insurance companies offer car insurance products geared toward drivers with an incident. Here’s how to find the best rates in High Point after an incident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
The link between speeding and accidents — and especially fatal accidents — can partially explain why even a single citation for speeding can lead to higher auto insurance rates. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in High Point.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
$107
$88
Erie
$115
$76
Nationwide
$127
$110
GEICO
$132
$86
Travelers
$135
$70
Allstate
$156
$103
Progressive
$166
$100
State Auto
$180
$86
Safeco
$183
$103
State Farm
$186
$124
Liberty Mutual
$224
$94
National General
$302
$136
Dairyland
$425
$95
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Accidents happen, but being found at fault in an accident can lead to higher car insurance rates. Depending on the severity and circumstances of the accident and your driving history, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident.
Several insurers offer cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in High Point. If you’re struggling to find affordable coverage after an at-fault accident, consider one of these insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
$105
$86
Erie
$112
$74
Nationwide
$124
$108
GEICO
$129
$84
Travelers
$132
$68
Allstate
$152
$101
Progressive
$163
$98
State Auto
$176
$84
Safeco
$179
$101
State Farm
$182
$121
Liberty Mutual
$219
$92
National General
$296
$133
Dairyland
$416
$93
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Drivers with a DUI conviction will have a tough time finding affordable car insurance. DUIs are one of the most dangerous moving violations a driver can commit. A driver with a DUI may face hefty fines, points on their driver’s license, suspension of driving privileges, and rate increases for car insurance — if the driver’s insurer doesn’t drop them altogether.
That doesn’t mean finding insurance you can afford after a DUI is impossible. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in High Point.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
$108
$88
Erie
$116
$76
Nationwide
$128
$111
GEICO
$132
$87
Travelers
$136
$70
Allstate
$157
$104
Progressive
$168
$101
State Auto
$181
$87
Safeco
$184
$104
State Farm
$187
$125
Liberty Mutual
$225
$94
National General
$305
$137
Dairyland
$428
$96
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Car insurance rates vary depending on your age. Rates tend to be high for young drivers, but they decrease around age 35. Rates remain similar until drivers reach their mid-70s. At around 75, drivers’ slower reflexes and other potential declines make them more likely to get into an accident, which means their premiums tend to increase.
The following insurance companies offer the cheapest car insurance for seniors in High Point.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
$60
$49
Erie
$64
$42
Nationwide
$71
$61
GEICO
$73
$48
Travelers
$75
$39
Allstate
$87
$57
Progressive
$93
$56
State Auto
$100
$48
Safeco
$102
$57
State Farm
$104
$69
Liberty Mutual
$125
$52
National General
$168
$76
Dairyland
$237
$53
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers’ lack of experience behind the wheel, plus their tendency to take risks, means they have the highest auto insurance rates of any age demographic, which can be tough on the family budget. Young drivers and their parents can still save money on auto insurance premiums in various ways, including:
Stay on your parents’ policy. Teen drivers can get their own car insurance coverage, but it’s generally much cheaper to stay on your parent’s policy.
Drive a safe car. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safetyoffers recommendationsfor safe, practical, and affordable cars suitable for teens.
Enroll in a defensive driving class. This will not only help teens learn safe driving skills and techniques, but insurers may also offer a discount.
Check out the cheapest car insurance for teens in High Point:
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
$126
$103
Erie
$135
$89
Nationwide
$149
$129
GEICO
$154
$101
Travelers
$158
$81
Allstate
$182
$120
Progressive
$195
$117
State Auto
$211
$101
Safeco
$214
$120
State Farm
$218
$145
Liberty Mutual
$262
$110
National General
$354
$159
Dairyland
$498
$112
How to get the cheapest car insurance in High Point
Insurance companies use several different factors during the underwriting process to calculate your premium. Some specific factors include your driving record, what kind of car you drive, how many miles you drive per year, the level of coverage you choose for your policy, and even your ZIP code.
That means finding the cheapest car insurance in High Point will depend on your particular situation, since no two drivers are exactly alike. However, you can do several things to lower your auto insurance costs:
Maintain a clean driving record. Being a safe driver who avoids traffic citations and dangerous situations is the most effective way to keep your auto insurance costs low.
Shop around. Just as no two drivers are exactly alike, no two auto insurers use the same calculations to determine premium rates. Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies can help ensure you find the best price.
Increase your deductible. You can immediately lower your rates by increasing your deductible. Just make sure you can afford to pay the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
High Point car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies in North Carolina are allowed to use your credit score to determine your premium costs.[2] That means drivers with good to excellent credit scores often pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. Working to improve your credit score may also help lower your insurance costs.
Insurance companies can use credit scores to determine rates, but it can’t be the only factor. For example, if you have excellent credit but a DUI on your record, you’ll probably pay more than a driver with poor credit and a squeaky clean driving record.
Currently, this is the average monthly cost of insurance in High Point by credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in High Point?
No. Car insurance rates in High Point are slightly lower than the North Carolina state average. Across the Tar Heel State, full-coverage insurance costs an average of $159 per month, while the monthly average for a full-coverage policy in High Point is only $155. As for liability-only insurance, the state average cost is $69 per month, while High Point residents pay an average of $66 per month for the same level of coverage.
Costs may vary within a state for a number of reasons — and sometimes even within a single city. Things like geographic location, population density, crime statistics, and demographics can all factor into an insurer’s calculation of premium costs, which is why High Point’s average costs may be lower than the state average.
More cities in North Carolina
Full-coverage car insurance in High Point is significantly less expensive than the same coverage in Fayetteville and Charlotte and slightly less expensive than in Greensboro and Durham. However, High Point’s rates are higher than those in Raleigh and Winston-Salem.
High Point car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in High Point.
How much is car insurance in High Point?
Car insurance in High Point costs $111 per month on average. Drivers pay $155 per month for full-coverage insurance and $66 per month for liability coverage. Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, age, coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in High Point?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5 and an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Travelers is the best car insurance company in High Point. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top High Point insurers include Erie and GEICO.
What are the car insurance requirements in North Carolina?
North Carolina drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance. Drivers also must carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
How do points affect insurance in North Carolina?
North Carolina issues points through its Safe Driver Incentive Plan. Points range from one to 12, with more points equalling higher rate increases. The more severe the violation, the more points you’ll get in a given citation. For full details, view the official page.[3]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.