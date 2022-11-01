4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Known as part of the Research Triangle Region, Durham is home to a wealth of technology companies and academic institutions. This bustling hub of a city is home to roughly 275,000 people and is often a popular vacation spot during the summer months. Not unlike other major cities, Durham’s streets can become crowded at times, and accidents happen in the blink of an eye, making it crucial that you have adequate car insurance here.
Car Insurance in Durham, NC
The average cost of North Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Durham, NC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Durham is $115 per month, or $1380 annually.
Car insurance in Durham is $30 less than the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Durham on average is Direct Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Durham, NC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Durham
|Insurance Provider in Durham
|State Farm
|$44 /mo
|Allstate
|$49 /mo
|Progressive
|$53 /mo
|GEICO
|$58 /mo
|Travelers
|$86 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Durham, NC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Durham. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$95 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$150 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$147 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|North Carolina Cities
|Charlotte
|$96/mo
|Raleigh
|$93/mo
|Greensboro
|$88/mo
|Winston-Salem
|$63/mo
|Durham
|$68/mo
|North Carolina
|$82/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.
Durham Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Even teenagers should be able to pay their car insurance bill in Durham, at $161 per month. That’s a rate less than what even the most experienced drivers pay in many parts of the country, and the rates only get lower as people spend more years behind the wheel. So twentysomethings see a $30 cut from what teens pay. From there, almost everyone pays close to or less than the state average of $131. Those in their 60s snag the best deal, with a price that’s less than half what the youngest drivers shell out.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$162
|20s
|$129
|30s
|$113
|40s
|$154
|50s
|$120
|60s
|$78
|70s
|$132
|80s
|$131
Durham Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
North Carolinians know safe driving brings rewards on and off the road. Drivers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from defensive driving, and insurance companies reward them with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. An at-fault accident puts the brakes on the lowered price and pumps the rate up $8 per month, or $96 per year. Worse still, a missed alarm clock could turn into a $40 bump if it causes a speeding ticket. Luckily, accidents and violations stop affecting premiums after three years.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$119
|Speeding Ticket
|$161
|At-Fault Accident
|$127
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$124
Durham Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many Durham residents have wondered just how credit affects their driving. In the Tar Heel state, insurance companies assess credit when setting rates. Generally, people with better credit pay the least. Why do drivers with average credit pay less than those with good credit? Drivers with better credit can finance costlier cars and get more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from poor to excellent credit will save over $40 per month, or $480 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$107
|Good
|$138
|Average
|$124
|Poor
|$149
Find local Durham agents
First Insurance Services, Inc.5417 S MIAMI BLVD,
DURHAM, NC 27703
Bull City Insurance, LLC4819 Emperor Blvd Ste 400,
Durham, NC 27703
McGriff Insurance Services4309 Emperor Blvd. Ste 300,
Durham, NC 27703-8046
Business Insurers of the Carolinas, Inc. dba Dominick Huckabee Noblin and Trent Insurance3604 Shannon Rd Ste 105,
Durham, NC 27707
Herring & Bickers Insurance Agency, Inc.2344 Operations Dr.,
Ste. 101, Durham, NC 27705
Insurance People of N.C., Inc.1920 Front St \#750,
Durham, NC 27705-2584
The Insurance Center of Durham, Inc.1920 Front St Ste 710,
Durham, NC 27705
The Marsh Dawson Insurance Agency, LLC5410 NC Highway 55,
Ste M, Durham, NC 27713
Bowen Agency, Inc.4905 Pine Cone Dr. \# 5,
Durham, NC 27707
Superior Insurance of Durham3825 S Roxboro St.,
Ste. 118, Durham, NC 27713
Durham, NC DMV Information
A range of DMV services is sprinkled throughout the greater Durham area, with locations that serve specific needs. There are several license plate offices as well as multiple locations that offer full DMV services. Hours of these locations will vary, and they tend to be rather busy, so it’s a smart idea to allow yourself some extra time to complete these tasks.
Public Transportation in Durham, NC
Between a large number of college students and commuting professionals in the area, Durham has a high demand for public transportation options. The city’s bus system is extensive and can take you just about anywhere you need to go. Those who prefer to bike will find that streets here are designed for just that. Ridesharing options like Uber or Lyft are great if you need to make a quick trip.
For more detailed North Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Durham, NC
Filled with historic landmarks and fun family activities, Durham is a popular place in North Carolina. Traveling around the area can be challenging during rush hour, so it’s advised that you not only give yourself enough time to arrive at your destination but also learn alternate routes should you encounter a traffic jam.
Whether you drive a lot or a little, there’s no reason not to have a car insurance policy that meets your needs. Head over to Insurify today to compare quotes, view discounts, and enroll in coverage that’s just right for you. You’ll be even more relaxed on the road when you know that you’re protected should anything happen.
FAQs - Durham, NC Car Insurance
While some aspects of living in Durham may be pricey, car insurance isn’t one of them. Most drivers find that they pay as much as 40 percent less than the national average for their policies, although pricing will vary based on a range of individual factors.
Penalties can be very steep if you choose to get behind the wheel in Durham without insurance. First offenders may end up having to pay a fine ranging from $50 to $150, could have their license suspended, and may even face jail time.
Drivers who want to save money on car insurance can compare real-time quotes and find the best policy for them at Insurify. With just a few clicks, you can see how your policy stacks up to others with ease.
Insurify Insights
How Durham Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Durham, North Carolina below:
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Durham
#63
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in North Carolina
#78
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in North Carolina
#56
City with the Most DUIs Rank in North Carolina
#70
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in North Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Durham drivers rank 77 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #77
- Percent of drivers in Durham with an accident: 8.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Durham drivers rank 56 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Durham with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in North Carolina, Durham drivers rank 74 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #74
- Percent of drivers in Durham with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in North Carolina, Durham drivers rank 71 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #71
- Percent of drivers in Durham with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in North Carolina, Durham drivers rank 63 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #63
- Percent of drivers in Durham with a speeding ticket: 8.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Durham drivers rank 19 in clean driving records across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Durham with clean record: 79%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Durham drivers rank 11 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Durham with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.34%
